All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1

“Frustrated” Ford demands urgent resolution to Red Bull's Horner investigation

American car giant Ford has added to the pressure on Red Bull to complete its investigation into the allegations surrounding its Formula 1 team principal Christian Horner.

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing Team Principal

Erik Junius

As silence continues on the progress of Red Bull's weeks-long probe into allegations made against Horner by a female employee, Ford has upped the ante in urging the energy drinks company to get on with matters.

According to a report by the Associated Press, Ford CEO Jim Farley has written to Red Bull making it clear the brand is not happy with the lack of progress over a matter that it thinks needs to be taken very seriously.

In the letter, which has been seen by AP, Farley writes that Ford is “increasingly frustrated, however, by the lack of resolution or clear indication from you about when you anticipate a fair and just resolution of this matter.

Read Also:

“We are likewise frustrated by the lack of full transparency surrounding this matter with us, your corporate partners, and look forward to receiving a complete account of all findings.”

Farley demanded that Red Bull give “prompt and serious attention” to the matter.

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talks with Jim Farley, CEO of Ford

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner talks with Jim Farley, CEO of Ford

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Ford is partnering with Red Bull’s new Powertrains division from the start of the 2026 season, but has already begun marketing activations.

Farley said that Ford, as a family-owned company, was not happy with how it felt things were proceeding, and expressed displeasure that previous requests for greater transparency over the matter had been ignored.

In the letter he added: “As we have indicated previously, without satisfactory response, Ford’s values are non-negotiable.

“It is imperative that our racing partners share and demonstrate a genuine commitment to those same values. My team and I are available at any time to discuss this matter. We remain insistent on, and hopeful for, a resolution we can all stand behind.”

Ford is not alone in calling for Red Bull to add some urgency to its resolution over the matter, especially with the F1 season-opener taking place in Bahrain next weekend. There are concerns that the controversy could overshadow the first race of the campaign.

Read Also:

Formula One Management (FOM) recently issued a statement making it clear that it too did not want the matter to drag on much longer.

“We have noted that Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing,” said the statement from F1.

“We hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity, after a fair and thorough process and we will not comment further at this time.”

While the investigation has been going on, Horner has remained in his role as team boss, and attended its new car launch in Milton Keynes recently as well as last week’s F1 pre-season test in Bahrain. 

He has strongly denied any wrongdoing over the matter.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Hamilton: Diversity push a priority in Ferrari F1 talks
Next article Unwanted F1 records that could be broken or extended in 2024

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Why progress, not early form, is all that matters for Alpine F1 boss

Why progress, not early form, is all that matters for Alpine F1 boss

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Why progress, not early form, is all that matters for Alpine F1 boss Why progress, not early form, is all that matters for Alpine F1 boss

RB rules out Faenza F1 factory move despite new Milton Keynes facility

RB rules out Faenza F1 factory move despite new Milton Keynes facility

Formula 1

RB rules out Faenza F1 factory move despite new Milton Keynes facility RB rules out Faenza F1 factory move despite new Milton Keynes facility

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen says new F1 sprint more logical but still not "excited"

Verstappen says new F1 sprint more logical but still not "excited"

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Verstappen says new F1 sprint more logical but still not "excited" Verstappen says new F1 sprint more logical but still not "excited"

Why Red Bull had to ignore its emotions in adopting Mercedes F1 ideas

Why Red Bull had to ignore its emotions in adopting Mercedes F1 ideas

Formula 1

Why Red Bull had to ignore its emotions in adopting Mercedes F1 ideas Why Red Bull had to ignore its emotions in adopting Mercedes F1 ideas

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Latest news

WEC Qatar Prologue: Jota Porsche remains quickest in second session

WEC Qatar Prologue: Jota Porsche remains quickest in second session

WEC WEC
Losail

WEC Qatar Prologue: Jota Porsche remains quickest in second session WEC Qatar Prologue: Jota Porsche remains quickest in second session

F1 world champions who have never driven for Ferrari

F1 world champions who have never driven for Ferrari

F1 Formula 1

F1 world champions who have never driven for Ferrari F1 world champions who have never driven for Ferrari

Cindric's "cool" four-wide move defined wild Atlanta race

Cindric's "cool" four-wide move defined wild Atlanta race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Cindric's "cool" four-wide move defined wild Atlanta race Cindric's "cool" four-wide move defined wild Atlanta race

Marks: "I don't envision" a future where Suarez is not at Trackhouse

Marks: "I don't envision" a future where Suarez is not at Trackhouse

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Marks: "I don't envision" a future where Suarez is not at Trackhouse Marks: "I don't envision" a future where Suarez is not at Trackhouse

Prime

Discover prime content
Ranked: The F1 teams on 2024 pre-season testing form

Ranked: The F1 teams on 2024 pre-season testing form

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas

Ranked: The F1 teams on 2024 pre-season testing form Ranked: The F1 teams on 2024 pre-season testing form

Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?

Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing

Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024? Who will lead the Mercedes F1 resurgence in 2024?

The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024

The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing

The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024 The Verstappen standard McLaren wants Norris to reach in F1 2024

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jonathan Noble

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA