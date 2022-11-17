Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / How DJ legend Pete Tong’s world has crossed paths with F1’s spygate scandal Next / Hamilton predicts Vettel will make F1 comeback
Formula 1 News

Mercedes F1 team left in "disbelief" over FTX collapse

Mercedes says it has been left in "disbelief" over the collapse of its Formula 1 sponsor, the crypto exchange FTX, last week.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Mercedes F1 team left in "disbelief" over FTX collapse
Listen to this article

The German manufacturer made the decision to suspend its sponsorship deal with FTX on the eve of the Brazilian Grand Prix in the wake of the company’s much-publicised troubles.

FTX was engulfed by a liquidity crisis and eventually filed for bankruptcy after it was left with an $8 billion financial black hole.

The company’s troubles triggered a meltdown in the crypto markets and have opened fears of contagion in the market, which could have wider consequences for other big industry players.

There has been a rush of crypto sponsors in to F1 in recent years and the FTX situation has triggered concerns that some of those deals could be in trouble.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has said what happened with FTX is something that highlights the risks of the crypto industry, even though he is convinced it is a place F1 teams should be operating in.

“It’s difficult, because we all know crypto has relevancy,” he said. “I strongly believe in blockchain as a way of transactions in the future. But this situation is very unfortunate, even more that FTX.

“We considered FTX because they were one of the most credible and solid, financially sound partners that were out there. And out of nowhere, you can see that a crypto company can basically be on its knees and gone in one week.

“That shows how vulnerable the sector still is. It’s unregulated, and I believe it needs to find its way into regulations because there are so many customers, investors, partners like us that have been left in utter disbelief at what has happened.”

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Wolff is not alone in saying the crypto situation needs looking at for F1, with Ferrari – which is sponsored by blockchain network Velas – saying it cannot ignore the events.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said: “Certainly, it is something which we need to take care of and be careful.

“So monitoring, it's not anything we can do at the moment. It is very difficult to know and to predict, so we are monitoring.

"But obviously for what is related to our situation, so far everything is stable and not an issue.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

How DJ legend Pete Tong’s world has crossed paths with F1’s spygate scandal
Previous article

How DJ legend Pete Tong’s world has crossed paths with F1’s spygate scandal
Next article

Hamilton predicts Vettel will make F1 comeback

Hamilton predicts Vettel will make F1 comeback
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
How DJ legend Pete Tong’s world has crossed paths with F1’s spygate scandal
Formula 1

How DJ legend Pete Tong’s world has crossed paths with F1’s spygate scandal

Magnussen reveals "crazy" trek back to F1 pits after Brazilian GP Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Magnussen reveals "crazy" trek back to F1 pits after Brazilian GP

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

Latest news

Sainz: Drivers who create F1 qualifying red flags should be penalised
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: Drivers who create F1 qualifying red flags should be penalised

Carlos Sainz has called for penalties for drivers who disrupt Formula 1 qualifying by triggering red or yellow flags.

Hamilton predicts Vettel will make F1 comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton predicts Vettel will make F1 comeback

Lewis Hamilton thinks Sebastian Vettel will one day make a comeback to Formula 1 after retiring following this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

2023 Porsche 911 Dakar debuts with three-inch lift, 473hp
Automotive Automotive

2023 Porsche 911 Dakar debuts with three-inch lift, 473hp

It has the ground clearance of many SUVs with the power of a 911 Carrera 4 GTS.

Mercedes F1 team left in "disbelief" over FTX collapse
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 team left in "disbelief" over FTX collapse

Mercedes says it has been left in "disbelief" over the collapse of its Formula 1 sponsor, the crypto exchange FTX, last week.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx Prime

The omen Ferrari hopes to continue by ending its Abu Dhabi jinx

It’s been an unlucky 13 for Ferrari in Abu Dhabi since the first Formula 1 race was held there in 2009. But if the Scuderia can finally win at the Yas Marina Circuit in 2022, then BEN EDWARDS feels this could bode well for even greater success in 2023

Formula 1
5 h
Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype Prime

Why Brazilian GP spectacular goes far beyond F1's sprint race hype

OPINION: The Brazilian Grand Prix proved to be one of Formula 1's most thrilling weekends of the entire 2022 season, as a mixed up grid led to the series' best sprint contest to date, which helped set up a drama-filled grand prix. But, there were more factors at play that could make Brazil's thrills more common - going beyond the hype around sprint races

Formula 1
12 h
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch Prime

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

OPINION: Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed into each other yet again in last weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix. But it was more 50-50 than the stewards’ ruling reflected and also offered fascinating insight into the thinking of two Formula 1 legends.

Formula 1
Nov 16, 2022
How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Prime

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
Nov 15, 2022
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Prime

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.