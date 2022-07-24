Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Next / Sainz thinks criticism of Ferrari's F1 strategy is "unfair"
Formula 1 / French GP News

Gasly: AlphaTauri felt like "different car" from Friday after France Q1 exit

Pierre Gasly said his AlphaTauri felt like a “different car” between Friday Formula 1 practice and Saturday’s running in France after qualifying 16th despite the updates.

Luke Smith
By:
Gasly: AlphaTauri felt like "different car" from Friday after France Q1 exit
Listen to this article

Gasly entered his home grand prix weekend hoping to take a step forward after AlphaTauri debuted its long-awaited upgrade package in practice on Friday.

Gasly was comfortably inside the top 10 in both FP1 and FP2, and noted that he felt more confident in the car with the updates, only to then qualify a lowly 16th at Paul Ricard on Saturday.

Speaking after qualifying, Gasly explained that he had a completely different feeling in the AlphaTauri AT03 car between FP2 and FP3, leaving him struggling for pace come qualifying.

"I'm extremely disappointed because yesterday was really promising," Gasly said after qualifying.

"I don't know, this morning I just had a completely different feeling in the car - I struggled a lot more in FP3, sliding a lot and I could not put the same performance.

"Qualifying was the same. Clean laps, just sliding a lot in all the low-speed corners, no traction and I don't really understand how we lost so much compared to yesterday."

Asked if there had been any set-up tweaks between Friday and Saturday, Gasly replied: "A little bit, but I would be surprised if that would explain why we lost five tenths overnight."

Gasly reported an issue with his left-rear tyre during his final qualifying lap that he thought was a puncture, but he said that he still needed to check with the team why the car had felt so bad.

"At the moment, there's a lot of question marks," Gasly said.

"I've just got out of the car, I need to sit down with them and go through everything and try to understand why we lost so much performance compared to yesterday.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"Yesterday I said it was great, the car was reacting well. Every single lap it was really easy to deliver the lap time. This morning it felt like a different car.

"I don't want to make big conclusions now. but clearly we need to go through quite a lot to understand exactly what's happened."

Read Also:

Teammate Yuki Tsunoda was able to reach Q3 for the first time since the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the start of June, qualifying eighth after benefitting from a shift in set-up from practice.

"I'm quite pleased with what I've done today, especially from FP2, I struggled to adapt a little bit there," said Tsunoda.

"We did a good change in set-up massively overnight, and that works well today. So far it's going well, to end up in eighth position for tomorrow [Sunday], so hopefully that works well.

"So far, in medium and high speed [corners], we had a massive step compared to Austria which is really key for the tyre management. So I'm optimistic for tomorrow, and I think we can have a good race."

shares
comments

Related video

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt
Previous article

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt
Next article

Sainz thinks criticism of Ferrari's F1 strategy is "unfair"

Sainz thinks criticism of Ferrari's F1 strategy is "unfair"
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen: F1 championship lead 'bigger than it should be' French GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 championship lead 'bigger than it should be'

Latifi frustrated by "disturbing" off-centre steering, Williams downplays issue French GP
Formula 1

Latifi frustrated by "disturbing" off-centre steering, Williams downplays issue

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Verstappen: F1 championship lead 'bigger than it should be'
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 championship lead 'bigger than it should be'

Max Verstappen says his Formula 1 championship lead over Charles Leclerc is bigger than it should be given Ferrari’s performance compared to Red Bull so far this season.

Russell enjoyed Wolff radio input in 'high emotion' French GP battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell enjoyed Wolff radio input in 'high emotion' French GP battle

George Russell says he "quite enjoyed" having radio input from Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff in his 'high emotion' battle for third in the Formula 1 French Grand Prix.

FIA explains F1 virtual safety car glitch in French GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains F1 virtual safety car glitch in French GP

The FIA has explained that a hardware problem was behind the controversial delay in the virtual safety car restart late in the Formula 1 French Grand Prix.

Ferrari clears up confusion over Leclerc’s throttle message in French GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari clears up confusion over Leclerc’s throttle message in French GP crash

Ferrari has dismissed suggestions that Charles Leclerc’s crash in Formula 1’s French Grand Prix was related to throttle problems, in the wake of confusion triggered by a radio message.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt Prime

Why F1's chess master isn't worried by self-doubt

“Chess is a war over the board - the object is to crush the opponent’s mind,” said chess world champion Bobby Fischer. GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV recently challenged keen player Mick Schumacher to a more light-hearted match, and along the way got Mick to talk about pictures, his famous surname and how he’s coping in his second season in F1

Formula 1
9 h
The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline Prime

The story of Brabham's terminal F1 decline

A return to world championship glory with BMW turbo power was the prelude to a catastrophic slump from which Brabham could not escape. In the final instalment of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the demise of the team after one last hurrah

Formula 1
Jul 23, 2022
The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari Prime

The familiar Paul Ricard weakness that should worry Ferrari

The Red Bull and Ferrari battle for supremacy takes to Formula 1's next battleground at the Paul Ricard circuit. Although the Scuderia ended Friday's running ahead of the French Grand Prix with an advantage in the timesheets, it has a clear weakness - displayed last year - that Red Bull has a chance to exploit...

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2022
How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat Prime

How Perez ended the curse of Red Bull’s second F1 seat

Being Max Verstappen’s teammate has been the undoing of several drivers, but Sergio Perez has finally made the job his own. Here’s how the Mexican has succeeded where Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon before him stumbled

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits Prime

Why F1 drivers can't have their cake and eat it over track limits

One of the biggest gripes over track limits in Formula 1 has been consistency, and thus new race director Niels Wittich has chosen to enforce track limits at every corner - with the white line the outer permissible extremity. The drivers aren't exactly happy with that in practice, but it does afford the uniformity that they desired...

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2022
Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing Prime

Why a title-less 2022 F1 season won't stop Hamilton's legacy from growing

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton appears unlikely to extend his tally of seven Formula 1 world championships in 2022, as Mercedes tries to recover the ground it has lost with its new car. Regardless, his legacy only looks set to be further cemented thanks to his tireless work off-track to help boost a rising star and also make motorsport a better place.

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2022
How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season Prime

How F1's new rules really rate halfway through their first season

OPINION: Formula 1 is now exactly halfway through its first season running the new cars championship owner Liberty Media set about introducing after its 2017 purchase. So, how exactly are those major rule changes really working now the evidence has mounted up?

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2022
How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage Prime

How Red Bull's gateway F1 car overcame a baked-in disadvantage

The RB5 was the first Red Bull to win a GP but, as Stuart Codling explains, the early success of the car in 2009 was somewhat against the run of form.

Formula 1
Jul 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.