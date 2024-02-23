All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Pre-Season Test

Gasly: Alpine 'doesn't look great' after Bahrain F1 test

Pierre Gasly admits that his Alpine Formula 1 team "doesn't look great" after the three days of testing in Bahrain with the new A524.

Adam Cooper
Adam Cooper
Upd:

Watch: Time for the Debrief - F1 2024 Pre Season Testing Day 3 Reaction

The Enstone team has made a major concept change since last season and knew that it might take some time to optimise.

On overall times for the three days, Esteban Ocon and Gasly were 16th and 17th of the 20 drivers participating.

While on balance the A524 is not actually the slowest car in the field, the team is still far from where it wants to be.

"To be fair I haven't really focussed on others because there's been so much going on our side," Gasly told Sky TV.

"I don't think we look great. But at the same time, we still have a couple of days to really understand everything we've done.

"We've put the car upside down, done a lot of tests. So hopefully, some analysis and answers will bring us some more performance. And then, we'll find out, no one will hide any more next Friday.

"But I think we'll have to be patient, even if it's not what we like as drivers, but clearly it might take some time before we really unlock the performance we want from that car."

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Gasly conceded that it will be a difficult start to the season for the team.

"It's not going to be an easy first race," he said. "We're not going to start from where we would have liked. But at the same time, we've got to give ourselves some time to understand that new car concept that we have.

"The good thing is we've identified very clearly what we've got to work on as a team. Now, whether we're able to fix it with car setup or not, for the first few races of the season, time will tell, but for sure there'll be an aggressive plan of upgrades which we will need to close the gap."

Gasly stressed that it was important that the team understood what it needed to work on ahead of the first race of the season next week.

"It has been very clear with Esteban, we had very similar feedback straight away," he said.

"And then yes, it's all about analysing whether we can fix these issues with set-up ahead of next week, or whether we need bigger upgrades to counter these couple of issues which we can identify already.

"So yeah, a lot of work. Still, it's only three days of testing, it flew by. We'll try to put the car in the best place possible for next week."

Regarding the pecking order, he added: "We're not at the top, that's one thing we know. But then I don't want to make any conclusion now, as I said, it's a new car, there's a lot to understand, there is a lot of performance that we will have to find.

"But right now to make a claim or any conclusion after this much running will not be fair. We'll have to work over the next few days. And hopefully, we'll have a better and more complete car for next week."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Norris: No regrets over new McLaren F1 deal amid Hamilton Ferrari switch
Next article Hamilton: Mercedes not yet “where we want to be”

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Adam Cooper
More from
Adam Cooper
Fallows: Aston F1 team has made required step with AMR24

Fallows: Aston F1 team has made required step with AMR24

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Fallows: Aston F1 team has made required step with AMR24 Fallows: Aston F1 team has made required step with AMR24

Steiner to make Bahrain F1 paddock return as pundit

Steiner to make Bahrain F1 paddock return as pundit

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Steiner to make Bahrain F1 paddock return as pundit Steiner to make Bahrain F1 paddock return as pundit

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Pierre Gasly
More from
Pierre Gasly
Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design

Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design

Formula 1
Alpine launch

Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design

Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car

Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car

Formula 1
Alpine launch

Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Alpine
More from
Alpine
F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times

Doohan says high testing mileage makes him most attractive non-F1 driver

Doohan says high testing mileage makes him most attractive non-F1 driver

Formula 1

Doohan says high testing mileage makes him most attractive non-F1 driver Doohan says high testing mileage makes him most attractive non-F1 driver

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alpine launch

F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change

Latest news

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?

What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?

F1 Formula 1

What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension? What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?

With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race

With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race

NSTR NASCAR Truck
Atlanta

With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race

Prime

Discover prime content
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jonathan Noble

Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing

How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Alex Kalinauckas

Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test
By Jake Boxall-Legge

What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA