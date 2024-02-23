Gasly: Alpine 'doesn't look great' after Bahrain F1 test
Pierre Gasly admits that his Alpine Formula 1 team "doesn't look great" after the three days of testing in Bahrain with the new A524.
Watch: Time for the Debrief - F1 2024 Pre Season Testing Day 3 Reaction
The Enstone team has made a major concept change since last season and knew that it might take some time to optimise.
On overall times for the three days, Esteban Ocon and Gasly were 16th and 17th of the 20 drivers participating.
While on balance the A524 is not actually the slowest car in the field, the team is still far from where it wants to be.
"To be fair I haven't really focussed on others because there's been so much going on our side," Gasly told Sky TV.
"I don't think we look great. But at the same time, we still have a couple of days to really understand everything we've done.
"We've put the car upside down, done a lot of tests. So hopefully, some analysis and answers will bring us some more performance. And then, we'll find out, no one will hide any more next Friday.
"But I think we'll have to be patient, even if it's not what we like as drivers, but clearly it might take some time before we really unlock the performance we want from that car."
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Gasly conceded that it will be a difficult start to the season for the team.
"It's not going to be an easy first race," he said. "We're not going to start from where we would have liked. But at the same time, we've got to give ourselves some time to understand that new car concept that we have.
"The good thing is we've identified very clearly what we've got to work on as a team. Now, whether we're able to fix it with car setup or not, for the first few races of the season, time will tell, but for sure there'll be an aggressive plan of upgrades which we will need to close the gap."
Gasly stressed that it was important that the team understood what it needed to work on ahead of the first race of the season next week.
"It has been very clear with Esteban, we had very similar feedback straight away," he said.
"And then yes, it's all about analysing whether we can fix these issues with set-up ahead of next week, or whether we need bigger upgrades to counter these couple of issues which we can identify already.
"So yeah, a lot of work. Still, it's only three days of testing, it flew by. We'll try to put the car in the best place possible for next week."
Regarding the pecking order, he added: "We're not at the top, that's one thing we know. But then I don't want to make any conclusion now, as I said, it's a new car, there's a lot to understand, there is a lot of performance that we will have to find.
"But right now to make a claim or any conclusion after this much running will not be fair. We'll have to work over the next few days. And hopefully, we'll have a better and more complete car for next week."
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design
Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design
Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car
Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times
F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times F1 testing results: Full 2024 Bahrain pre-season lap times
Doohan says high testing mileage makes him most attractive non-F1 driver
Doohan says high testing mileage makes him most attractive non-F1 driver Doohan says high testing mileage makes him most attractive non-F1 driver
F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change
F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change F1 2024's latest disappointing livery shows trend that needs to change
Latest news
Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta
Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta
Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win
Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win
What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?
What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension? What is the difference between F1 push-rod and pull-rod suspension?
With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race
With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race
Prime
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear
Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear Why the Red Bull/RB F1 alliance controversy is not going to disappear
How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses
How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses How Steiner’s exit underlines the changed role of F1’s team bosses
Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times
Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times Why it's a Red Bull vs Ferrari battle in F1 2024 testing's long run times
What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned from day three of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments