Subscribe
Previous / Sainz "laughing in the car" as Mercedes repeated DRS trick in Japan Next / Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense"
Formula 1 / Japanese GP News

Gasly: Alpine's Ocon swap wasn't discussed before Japan F1 race

Pierre Gasly was left confused by Alpine's order to swap positions with Esteban Ocon at the end of Formula 1's Japanese Grand Prix, which he said wasn't discussed beforehand.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523

In the final stages of the Suzuka race, Gasly was asked to let Ocon by as the pair was set to finish ninth and 10th.

Gasly angrily protested on the radio but eventually relented by letting his team-mate by at the very last possible moment, in the third sector of the final lap.

Gasly was asked to let Ocon by to return the favour from earlier in the race, when Gasly passed Ocon but then failed to overtake Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso ahead of the pair, thereby having to revert the positions.

But a puzzled Gasly said that while Ocon undercutting him was a scenario he was aware of, the late reversal was never discussed in the pre-race strategy briefings.

"It wasn't discussed before the race," Gasly said. "It was clear with the strategy they had planned that at some point Esteban would undercut me, but my pace was faster and I would have to pass him back.

"I overtook him anyway on the race track because I had fresher tyres.

"It was never said that we would need to invert the positions again because I started ahead and I was always in front.

"As a team 10th and ninth or ninth and 10th is the same, but it was definitely not something I expected. And it's not something I really understand as well as I was the leading car, so we'll talk about it.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

"I'm behind the wheel and my job is to go as fast as possible. I'm giving everything I can. Why give up a position, for what reason..."

Gasly said he relented because while he didn't understand the decision, he also didn't want to put his own interests before the team's.

"Today I put the team in front of myself and that's what I will do anyway," he added.

In the end, a struggling Alpine outfit salvaged a double points position which looked in jeopardy when Ocon was involved in a start melee with Valtteri Bottas and Alex Albon, who both eventually retired from the race.

"I think we did a good strategy as a team we did the best job we could with both cars," Gasly explained.

"I don't understand the team's decision, but I respected it and let Esteban pass, but in the end it's three points for the team and that's what we will have to look at."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Sainz "laughing in the car" as Mercedes repeated DRS trick in Japan

Hamilton: Mercedes DRS request for Russell "made no sense"
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend

Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend Horner: Avoiding Qatar grid penalty only positive from Perez Japan F1 weekend

Stella: "Remarkable" Red Bull F1 gap highlights scale of McLaren's work

Stella: "Remarkable" Red Bull F1 gap highlights scale of McLaren's work

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Stella: "Remarkable" Red Bull F1 gap highlights scale of McLaren's work Stella: "Remarkable" Red Bull F1 gap highlights scale of McLaren's work

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do

Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do

Gasly wants smaller cockpit on 2024 Alpine F1 car compared to "long arms" Ocon

Gasly wants smaller cockpit on 2024 Alpine F1 car compared to "long arms" Ocon

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Gasly wants smaller cockpit on 2024 Alpine F1 car compared to "long arms" Ocon Gasly wants smaller cockpit on 2024 Alpine F1 car compared to "long arms" Ocon

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career

Alpine More from
Alpine
Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin

Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin

Formula 1
Japanese GP

Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin Harmony between factories key to Alpine F1 fortunes - Famin

Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive

Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive

Formula 1

Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive Alpine ready to test Schumacher for WEC drive

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Latest news

Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop

Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500

Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop Newgarden cherishes "very special" trek to Borg-Warner sculpturer's shop

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed Bagnaia 'cannot make mistakes' like India crash after MotoGP points lead slashed

What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?

What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend? What caused Honda’s “mystery” India MotoGP weekend?

India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second

India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second

MGP MotoGP
Indian GP

India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second India MotoGP runner-up Martin says dehydration almost cost him second

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
GP Racing

Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out Why the reality of F1 engineering debriefs isn't what Drive to Survive makes out

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
GP Racing

How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation How Tsunoda has eliminated a crucial F1 limitation

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge Why precedent doesn’t favour Massa’s F1 legal challenge

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius Why Sainz’s Singapore F1 success was not just about DRS genius

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP The signs that suggest an immediate Red Bull resurgence in F1's Japanese GP

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake The lessons Russell can take from his "two-centimetre" Singapore F1 mistake

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Singapore Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak The Singapore secrets that helped Sainz end Verstappen's F1 winning streak

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe