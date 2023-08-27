Subscribe
Previous / Dutch GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization Next / Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits

Pierre Gasly has said his podium in the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix is further proof the Alpine Formula 1 team is heading in the “right direction” following its management turmoil.

Matt Kew
By:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team, 3rd position, arrives on the podium

French driver Gasly finished fourth on the road in a chaotic rain-hit race at Zandvoort but a pitlane speeding penalty for Sergio Perez bumped him up to third. The result marks Alpine’s second top-three classification in as many rounds, with Gasly also ranking third in the Belgian sprint race.

This brace of headline results follows immediately after team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane - an Enstone veteran of 34 years - parted company following differences of opinion with senior management at owner Renault over the squad’s direction. Chief technical officer Pat Fry is also off to Williams.

In addition, Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi was moved aside to work on “special projects”, with former FIA staffer Bruno Famin taking over the motorsport operation alongside his ongoing role leading the Viry-based F1 engine programme.

Read Also:

Gasly reckoned his podium behind Fernando Alonso and dominant Zandvoort winner Max Verstappen proved once again that Alpine was heading in the “right direction”.

He told French broadcaster Canal+: “We need to keep working, keep improving the car and work this way until the end of the year. I'm glad to see that things are falling into place within the team, we're learning to work better and better together. It's going in the right direction, and we proved it again today.”

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Having started 12th, Gasly’s strong result was predicated on pitting for intermediate tyres at the end of the opening lap in response to a shower as the lights went out. The majority of the grid took longer to respond, pitting at the end of the second tour.

Gasly added he “immediately understood” what was at stake at the time of the first cloud burst in a race that was later red flagged for 43 minutes owing to another downpour.

He said: “We had to make extremely important decisions. Coming out of the last corner on lap one, I immediately understood that there was a big opportunity for us, so I asked the team to pit straightaway, and it paid off.

“Then, we had a car that worked well today; I managed to fight with the Ferrari, to stay rather close to Alonso.”

He added: “Many things happened, but you had to stay calm. I am really happy with the team's work and what they achieved.”

Additional reporting by Ben Vinel

shares
comments

Related video

Dutch GP 2023: Lap by lap visualization

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
Matt Kew More from
Matt Kew
Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury

Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury Ricciardo undergoes surgery and "metal work" on hand injury

Perez: Tyre saving call behind Verstappen pace deficit in F1 Dutch GP

Perez: Tyre saving call behind Verstappen pace deficit in F1 Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Perez: Tyre saving call behind Verstappen pace deficit in F1 Dutch GP Perez: Tyre saving call behind Verstappen pace deficit in F1 Dutch GP

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Alpine More from
Alpine
Ocon: Pirelli F1 wet "not the right tyre at any moment"

Ocon: Pirelli F1 wet "not the right tyre at any moment"

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Ocon: Pirelli F1 wet "not the right tyre at any moment" Ocon: Pirelli F1 wet "not the right tyre at any moment"

Alpine completes first full test with new LMDh challenger

Alpine completes first full test with new LMDh challenger

WEC

Alpine completes first full test with new LMDh challenger Alpine completes first full test with new LMDh challenger

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Latest news

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix 10 things we learned from the 2023 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Novalak 'didn't know I was in lead' of Dutch F2 race until safety car was deployed

Novalak 'didn't know I was in lead' of Dutch F2 race until safety car was deployed

F2 FIA F2
Zandvoort

Novalak 'didn't know I was in lead' of Dutch F2 race until safety car was deployed Novalak 'didn't know I was in lead' of Dutch F2 race until safety car was deployed

Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up

Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up

WEC WEC
Fuji

Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up Vandoorne replaces injured Muller in Peugeot's Fuji WEC line-up

Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash

Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash Hydraulic issue on kerb triggered Sargeant F1 Dutch GP crash

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life Williams FW11B: The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern issues

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe