Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Horner: Unfair to change F1 rules over porpoising complaints Next / Hamilton admits to "strange experience" of fearing Baku F1 accident
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Gasly: F1 needs to stop drivers "ending up with a cane at 30"

Pierre Gasly called on the FIA to "save us from ending up with a cane at 30 years old" after drivers reported physical struggles due to extreme porpoising in Baku.

Luke Smith
By:
Gasly: F1 needs to stop drivers "ending up with a cane at 30"
Listen to this article

The new generation of F1 cars for 2022 marked the return of ground effect, requiring them to be set up running as low as possible to the ground. This has resulted in a porpoising phenomenon for the cars when hitting high speeds, impacting the majority of teams.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix race weekend saw the issue reach a new height as a number of drivers reported back pain due to their cars bouncing, particularly at the end of the long start/finish straight.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton said he was "holding and biting down on my teeth due to the pain" in the race, while team boss Toto Wolff said F1 needed to find a solution to prevent possible injuries amid fears it could force drivers to skip races. 

Gasly crossed the line fifth for AlphaTauri in Baku, recording his best result of the season so far, but admitted he had never found a race to be so "brutal" through his F1 career.

"It's not healthy, that's for sure," Gasly said. "I've had a physio session before and after every session, just because my [spinal] discs are suffering from it. You have literally no suspension. It just hits going through your spine.

"The team is asking me, 'OK, we can compromise the set-up?' and I'm compromising my health for the performance. And I'll always do it, because I'm a driver and I always go for the fastest car I can.

"But I don't think FIA should put us in a corner where you got to deal between health and performance.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, in Parc Ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

"That's the tricky part of it, and clearly not sustainable. So that's what we discussed at the drivers' briefing and kind of alerted them on this problem, and try to ask them to find solutions to save us from ending up with a cane at 30 years old."

Hamilton said after the race in Baku that the porpoising was so bad that he feared he would lose control of his car due to the bouncing, while teammate George Russell said he struggled to hit braking points at times.

Gasly acknowledged he could see the impact that porpoising was having on the car as the mirrors were "shaking like hell", meaning that visibility got "really poor".

"Also sometimes the car is moving on its own, just because the steering is shaking," Gasly said.

"At such speed, it's not easy. I don't think they can fix something until the end of the year. But hopefully for next year."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Horner: Unfair to change F1 rules over porpoising complaints
Previous article

Horner: Unfair to change F1 rules over porpoising complaints
Next article

Hamilton admits to "strange experience" of fearing Baku F1 accident

Hamilton admits to "strange experience" of fearing Baku F1 accident
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Leclerc: Not easy handling "third disappointment in a row" in Baku Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Not easy handling "third disappointment in a row" in Baku

Hamilton wouldn’t miss Canada "for the world" despite back struggles Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Hamilton wouldn’t miss Canada "for the world" despite back struggles

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Latest news

Alpine F1 drivers question straightline speed focus in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine F1 drivers question straightline speed focus in Baku

Latifi: Baku F1 grid offence punishment didn’t fit crime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Latifi: Baku F1 grid offence punishment didn’t fit crime

Leclerc: Not easy handling "third disappointment in a row" in Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Not easy handling "third disappointment in a row" in Baku

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Charles Leclerc's second engine problem in three races meant Max Verstappen had a free run to claim his fifth win of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whether Leclerc would have been able to repel the Red Bull driver's charge on much older tyres is a question we'll never know the answer to. However, there are some clues from the in-race data that we can infer from

Formula 1
5 h
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 has never had a repeat winner at Baku, and that trend continued this year as Max Verstappen avenged his 2021 tyre blowout to lead a Red Bull 1-2. Here's Motorsport.com's take on the weekend's best performers

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset Prime

How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset

Ferrari wasn't expected to be capable of challenging Red Bull on the streets of Baku, but Charles Leclerc took pole for the second year in a row and had assumed the lead when his engine expired. That left Max Verstappen and Red Bull doubly grateful as not only were its blushes spared, but it came away with a 1-2 and extended advantages in both championship standings

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2022
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2022
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.