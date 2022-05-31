Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Norris: McLaren needs to reflect on Monaco F1 strategy Next / How F1 teams beat the unique technical challenges of Monaco
Formula 1 / Monaco GP News

Gasly had to get "creative" for Swimming Pool pass on Ricciardo

Pierre Gasly wanted to look for “unusual places” to overtake in his Monaco Formula 1 fightback, leading to his move on Daniel Ricciardo on the entry to Swimming Pool.

Luke Smith
By:
Gasly had to get "creative" for Swimming Pool pass on Ricciardo
Listen to this article

After running well during practice, Gasly qualified a lowly 17th after a strategy mix-up by AlphaTauri prevented him from setting a time at the end of Q1.

The Frenchman told his team to "be prepared" to take risks on strategy in the race, prompting him to be the first driver in the field to switch from wet to intermediate tyres after the red flag restart.

Gasly survived a couple of sketchy laps in the wet before conditions improved and he became the fastest driver on track, allowing him to quickly catch those still running on wets.

Gasly closed up on Ricciardo for 12th through the Nouvelle Chicane on lap 14, and had a quick look up the inside at Tabac before ducking back behind the McLaren.

But thanks to his superior grip, Gasly was able to pull alongside Ricciardo exiting the corner before then completing the move on the entry to Swimming Pool, which is rarely an overtaking spot in Monaco.

"It was pretty tight, but I was so much faster than these guys, I just needed to calm myself," Gasly explained after the race.

"I'd caught them so quickly, and then after you are like, OK, I want to pass, but it's like if the guy is defending well, suddenly you've got no space on the right, no space on the left.

"Then you have to be creative. That's what I tried to do. At the end of the day, F1 drivers, we are kind of artists, we need to find always new ideas.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

"I tried to come up with unusual places to overtake, and that worked out, so I'm pleased with that."

Gasly admitted that he did not know "how many times I almost crashed" and that when he initially exited the pit lane on intermediate tyres, he thought it "might have been a very bad idea".

"But I needed it to work somehow," he said. "It's also an exercise I really like. It's a big challenge trying to find the grip, and I must say, today, driving-wise, was really good.

"Unfortunately, we just started too far and we paid the price for our bad choices in quali."

Read Also:

Gasly finished 12th on track and was classified 11th after Esteban Ocon's penalty was applied, leaving him one place shy of a points finish.

"I'm a bit sad not to be rewarded with a point at the end, because I felt like I probably deserved it," Gasly said.

"We lost quite a bit of time in our first pitstop, six or seven seconds, second pitstop, like around three seconds. There's 10 seconds of race time that we left that cost us probably a point.

"But in the end, there are a lot of positives to take from that weekend looking at free practice and the pace today, so that's what we remember."

shares
comments

Related video

Norris: McLaren needs to reflect on Monaco F1 strategy
Previous article

Norris: McLaren needs to reflect on Monaco F1 strategy
Next article

How F1 teams beat the unique technical challenges of Monaco

How F1 teams beat the unique technical challenges of Monaco
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
FIA announces exit of F1 executive director Bayer
Formula 1

FIA announces exit of F1 executive director Bayer

Ricciardo explains story behind ‘FEA’ message on F1 helmet Monaco GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo explains story behind ‘FEA’ message on F1 helmet

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Imola's step back in time is refreshing for F1's future

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Spanish GP garage panic prompts F1 fuel temperature debate
Formula 1

Spanish GP garage panic prompts F1 fuel temperature debate

Gasly a "sitting duck" after Turn 1 damage from unseen Ocon clash Spanish GP
Formula 1

Gasly a "sitting duck" after Turn 1 damage from unseen Ocon clash

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

More from
AlphaTauri
How AlphaTauri tries to avoid F1 development "banana skins"
Formula 1

How AlphaTauri tries to avoid F1 development "banana skins"

Gasly: Upgrades will be ‘big test’ of AlphaTauri's F1 potential Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Gasly: Upgrades will be ‘big test’ of AlphaTauri's F1 potential

Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP

Latest news

The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy

Albon explains why he held up Leclerc on drying Monaco F1 track
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon explains why he held up Leclerc on drying Monaco F1 track

Why F1’s top bosses are thinking about a "bigger future"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1’s top bosses are thinking about a "bigger future"

FIA announces exit of F1 executive director Bayer
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA announces exit of F1 executive director Bayer

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy Prime

The mistakes putting Ferrari's bid to end its F1 title drought in jeopardy

OPINION: After taking an early lead in the 2022 Formula 1 title race, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc have together made a series of high-profile mistakes to give Red Bull an advantage after the opening seven races. Here's why Ferrari cannot afford to make any more errors this season...

Formula 1
52m
How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract Prime

How Perez shaded Verstappen in Monaco and earned new F1 contract

OPINION: One week on from getting a ruthless Red Bull team orders call at Barcelona, Sergio Perez delivered the team’s sixth Monaco Grand Prix victory and earned a two-year contract extension. This success backs up discernible improvements the team has noticed in driver who is now his country’s most successful Formula 1 racer.

Formula 1
May 31, 2022
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Accuracy is more important than ever on a street circuit, and on Monte Carlo's sodden streets, several drivers stepped up to produce superb performances in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix. But on a track where overtaking is famously difficult, many were already resigned to a difficult afternoon by their qualifying performances

Formula 1
May 30, 2022
The six key F1 moments that meant Perez won Leclerc's Monaco GP Prime

The six key F1 moments that meant Perez won Leclerc's Monaco GP

After retiring from the lead in Spain with the failure of his turbo and MGU-H, Charles Leclerc looked set to bounce back in style in Monaco. He'd done the hard work in qualifying by securing the all-important pole position and led the wet early phases, but his Ferrari team made critical mistakes in tyre strategy that handed the race to Red Bull and Sergio Perez

Formula 1
May 30, 2022
Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse Prime

Why 2022 could be Leclerc's best chance to end his Monaco F1 curse

Charles Leclerc's ill-fortune at his home Formula 1 race is well-established. But his single lap pace and over longer runs during Friday practice will leave the Ferrari driver upbeat that he can make up for his Barcelona disappointment by finally recording a finish and perhaps even banking 25 world championship points in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix...

Formula 1
May 27, 2022
The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Sell out crowds at Formula 1 races are the norm rather than the exception these days, as grand prix racing is enjoying a massive boom under Liberty Media. But the Spanish Grand Prix highlighted numerous issues some circuits may face as demand for F1 soars

Formula 1
May 26, 2022
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
May 25, 2022
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.