Gasly: Hamilton would have gone straight if he didn’t hit me in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Pierre Gasly said Lewis Hamilton would have gone straight on had he not hit the back of the Frenchman’s Alpine during the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The pair made contact early in the race, leaving Gasly with diffuser damage that cost him downforce and lap time.
The FIA stewards looked at the incident, but opted to take no action. Explaining their decision they noted: “Car 10 locked its front right tyre into Turn 6 resulting in that car approaching the turn on a slightly different line at a slightly lower speed, which was obviously unexpected by the driver of car 44.
“Car 44 made light contact with the rear of car 10 in the turn. The stewards determine that no driver was wholly or predominantly to blame.”
Gasly, who a few laps after the contact was also left frustrated by a strategy call that dropped him behind team-mate Esteban Ocon, eventually finished 13th.
“It wasn't my day,” he said on Sunday. “Most of the damage was done when Lewis came at the back of my car and just destroyed the whole diffuser at the back of it. After that I was losing a lot of points of downforce.
“I braked late. I was surprised that he went even later - he would have gone straight if I wasn't there. I started to have a bit of front graining, I locked up a bit, but still made the corner.
“I think he just missed the braking point, and then basically ran up the back of my car. It was quite an impact, and it was just enough to break and lose some parts of the diffuser. So not great.”
Photo by: Alpine
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Asked about the lack of any penalty, he said: "I mean, it's harsh, because on one side, I can lose 15-20 seconds of race time. Nothing, let's say, of my control. So on one side it's hard.
“On another side, yeah, he made a mistake and came in the back of my car. So it's a tough one. But it clearly cost me quite a lot today.”
Gasly insisted that the call that led to Ocon getting ahead was wrong, while conceding that points remained out of reach anyway.
“Obviously I wasn't happy with the strategy call,” he said. “And this will be reviewed and we made a mistake and I'm sure we'll learn from it.
“It should not happen, I think, the leading car always has priority. And we know it should not happen. I'm sure we'll learn from it. I'm sure it won't happen again.
“But then with all the downforce I was losing, [we're] talking four tenths a lap for 40 laps, maybe there was a P10 to fight for with [Lance] Stroll, but I don't think there was much more than that today. So, not the easiest race to finish the year.”
Related video
Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do
Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do Alpine: Gasly/Ocon late switch in F1 Japanese GP right thing to do
Gasly: Alpine's Ocon swap wasn't discussed before Japan F1 race
Gasly: Alpine's Ocon swap wasn't discussed before Japan F1 race Gasly: Alpine's Ocon swap wasn't discussed before Japan F1 race
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Latest news
O’Ward and Rosenqvist join United Autosports for 2024 Daytona 24 Hours
O’Ward and Rosenqvist join United Autosports for 2024 Daytona 24 Hours O’Ward and Rosenqvist join United Autosports for 2024 Daytona 24 Hours
Wolff praises "sportsman" Leclerc for not 'pulling the handbrake' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Wolff praises "sportsman" Leclerc for not 'pulling the handbrake' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP Wolff praises "sportsman" Leclerc for not 'pulling the handbrake' in F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Stephanie Carlin joins McLaren as F1 business operations director
Stephanie Carlin joins McLaren as F1 business operations director Stephanie Carlin joins McLaren as F1 business operations director
How a cycling stalwart will use Olympic experience to boost female drivers
How a cycling stalwart will use Olympic experience to boost female drivers How a cycling stalwart will use Olympic experience to boost female drivers
The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record
The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record
Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023
Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023 Hamilton interview: How Mercedes lost and found its Northern Star in 2023
Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance
Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance Why F1 2023's one-point wonder deserves a second chance
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.