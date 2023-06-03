Gasly handed two grid penalties for impeding in Barcelona F1 qualifying
Alpine Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly has racked up two grid penalties to provisionally start the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix from 10th after impeding rivals in qualifying at Barcelona.
Gasly initially ran to the fourth-fastest time in Q3, with his 1m12.816s flying lap placing him 0.544s off Red Bull's runaway polesitter Max Verstappen.
That effort might have marked Gasly's best-starting position since he lined up in second place for the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix.
However, he has been hit with two lots of three-place grid penalties after being found guilty of blocking Verstappen and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who ran to second in qualifying.
Both incidents occurred in Q1, with Sainz held up at Turn 13. In that case, the stewards noted Gasly's defence that he was aware of the Ferrari but felt he could not avoid blocking the SF-23 machine owing to the high-speed delta between the cars.
But the FIA deemed that Gasly might have moved further to the right at the exit of the corner.
Gasly was also pinged for delaying Verstappen through the long Turn 4. In this incident, blame was laid with Alpine having not given its driver sufficient warning to move over. The team had informed Gasly that approaching cars were on a slow lap.
Speaking prior to the penalties being handed out, Gasly said: "I haven't seen any replays. All I can say is I've tried my best with the information that I was given at the time.
"Whatever happened wasn't intentional, obviously. We just need to review exactly what's happened."
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
As per Charles Leclerc's three-place grid drop for the previous round in Monaco for a similar offence on Lando Norris, Gasly will not have any penalty points added to his race licence.
The French racer had run the risk in late 2022 of having to miss a race for racking up too many points, with Gasly notably pinged for driving too fast in red-flag conditions in Japan.
But following the passing of the cancelled Emilia Romagna GP weekend, his penalty total dropped to eight points since one calendar year had passed since committing an earlier offence in Spain.
On his strong qualifying performance, but knowing a penalty was likely, Gasly added: "For now, I am P4. For now, I've done a very strong lap.
"I must say, I'm very happy for the team because it's the best qualifying of the season. I'm just happy with the evolution we've been showing throughout the last few weekends.
"It's still early in the season, and I am still learning about the team every weekend. They're learning about myself. It's about putting things together.
"I really feel like every weekend, we're making a step forward.
"It was a very strong lap. I'm always looking further ahead. When I see Carlos in second less than tenth away, it really shows we got potential in the package that we have."
As a result of the penalties, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton will climb a place on the grid to fourth behind McLaren's Lando Norris.
Sainz expecting Perez to still give Red Bull Spanish GP 1-2 despite starting 11th
How Mercedes made itself look "silly" with Hamilton-Russell collision
Gasly: Alpine closer to the front than any F1 race this year
Gasly: Alpine closer to the front than any F1 race this year Gasly: Alpine closer to the front than any F1 race this year
Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash
Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash Gasly avoids F1 race ban as no action taken in Ocon Australian GP clash
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career Why Red Bull freedom and an Alpine switch can define Gasly's F1 career
Latest news
F1 live: Follow the Spanish GP as it happens
F1 live: Follow the Spanish GP as it happens F1 live: Follow the Spanish GP as it happens
Le Mans test day: Ferrari paces Peugeot in morning session, Toyota crashes
Le Mans test day: Ferrari paces Peugeot in morning session, Toyota crashes Le Mans test day: Ferrari paces Peugeot in morning session, Toyota crashes
Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine
Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine Ocon: Barcelona F1 qualifying pace a "confirming moment" for Alpine
Winning Nissan penalised after mass protest, Bandoh Toyota wins
Winning Nissan penalised after mass protest, Bandoh Toyota wins Winning Nissan penalised after mass protest, Bandoh Toyota wins
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule How F1 teams manage the punishing reality of F1’s relentless schedule
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.