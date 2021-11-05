Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mexican GP: Verstappen outpaces Bottas by 0.4s in second practice Next / F1 Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen fastest in Mexico City
Formula 1 News

Gasly highlights visibility issue with 2022 F1 cars

By:

Pierre Gasly has highlighted a potential visibility issue with the 2022 Formula 1 cars after trying AlphaTauri's model in the simulator.

Gasly highlights visibility issue with 2022 F1 cars

Gasly says that the front wheel covers that form part of the new aerodynamic package partially obscure the view of the driver, and make it harder to place the car accurately when entering corners.

It's also potentially harder for drivers to know when they have locked the front wheels.

"Mainly in terms of visibility, it's also going to be quite different with the bigger tyres and the front cover, which I don't really like," said the Frenchman.

"But I guess we'll have to get used to it. It kind of covers what you see between the chassis and just above the wishbone, between the chassis and the tyre.

"Especially when you're looking into a corner you kind of lose that visibility to really position the car, and I guess we'll have to to take different reference points compared to the past.

"I mean, it's gonna be the same for everyone, it's just a bit different. It's decreasing visibility, which is never too nice, but we'll deal with it."

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Asked it was also difficult to monitor the condition of the front tyres, he said: "Also probably in terms of lock-up etcetera, I think when you have the full visibility of the tyre as soon as it locks you kind of see it rotating at a slower pace.

"Now we have this covering on top, so potentially it makes it slightly harder."

Gasly says that AlphaTauri is making good progress with its 2022 design, although it's impossible to judge where the team stands relative to rivals until testing begins next year.

"It's obviously evolving quite a lot, especially when we have this quite intense calendar," he said. "By the time you go back in the sim after two, three weeks, already the car has changed quite a lot. I

"I think generally, we are quite pleased with what we are doing. But we have no references. So it's obviously just in terms of development what the guys are finding.

"We know we are improving, but whether we are far behind or same level, we won't know until we get to Barcelona, but it's clearly a change that we can feel."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Mexican GP: Verstappen outpaces Bottas by 0.4s in second practice
Previous article

Mexican GP: Verstappen outpaces Bottas by 0.4s in second practice
Next article

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen fastest in Mexico City

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Verstappen fastest in Mexico City
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Aston Martin expecting Fallows on board by start of 2022 season Mexican GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin expecting Fallows on board by start of 2022 season

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime
Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Austin bumps set to "complicate" USA F1 weekend United States GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Austin bumps set to "complicate" USA F1 weekend

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso F1 clash Turkish GP
Formula 1

FIA explains why Gasly was penalised for Alonso F1 clash

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime
Formula 1

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

Latest news

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: Alonso and Raikkonen both wrong in Austin F1 move

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains tow plan for Hamilton into Mexico Turn 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 reveals new hybrid branding set for introduction in Brazil

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
1 h
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future Prime

Why social media backlash isn’t swaying F1 on sprint race future

Feedback to Formula 1's introduction of sprint races in the echo chamber of social media has largely been lukewarm to negative. But that won't stop F1 bosses pressing on with its plans, with Ross Brawn hoping that it can continue to attract a younger demographic without switching off F1's hardcore base

Formula 1
Nov 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.