Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Alfa Romeo reveals special F1 livery for Azerbaijan GP Next / Steiner: "Not possible" for Schumacher to continue run of F1 crashes
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP News

Gasly considering "all options" after Perez's new Red Bull F1 deal

Pierre Gasly says he is now considering ‘all options’ for his long-term Formula 1 future, after Red Bull’s decision to commit to Sergio Perez.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Gasly considering "all options" after Perez's new Red Bull F1 deal
Listen to this article

The Frenchman had hoped to find his way back to Red Bull after returning to form at AlphaTauri, but that door now appears to be firmly shut after the Milton Keynes-based squad recently committed to Perez until the end of 2024.

And while Gasly still has one year left of his contract to race at AlphaTauri, beyond that he says that things are much more open – and that could mean leaving the Red Bull family entirely.

Amid questions about Daniel Ricciardo’s long-term prospects at McLaren, Gasly has already been singled out as a contender for a seat alongside Lando Norris from 2024.

Speaking for the first time since news of Perez’s new deal was announced, Gasly said in Baku that he was more open-minded about where his long-term F1 future was.

Asked by Motorsport.com if, as a highly-rated driver, that put him in a strong position in the driver market, Gasly said: “I don't know if you can call that a strong position. But at the moment, for sure, beyond 2023, I consider all options, as I don't have anything beyond that.

“So for now, it's, we'll see. These are things we need to discuss with Helmut [Marko]. Obviously they want to keep me, and they want to keep me in the program. But as I say, we need to see how to make this work, and just normal conversations are ongoing.”

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Gasly said he fully understands why Red Bull committed with Perez, and that what was important right now was to better understand where his bosses see his long-term future.

“To me, it's logical,” he said about Red Bull's call on Perez. “It's not like it was a surprise because I'm a very objective person. And based on what they expect from the second driver, Perez ticks all the boxes. 

"He is doing an amazing season. He's performing very well this season. He's fast, some backing financially, good experience, and he's a good fit for the team. So it's not like it was a surprise at all for me.

“But obviously, on the other side, the impact it has on my career and with the ambitions that I have is obviously affected. So that's what we're discussing at the moment with Helmut, to obviously find what's best for all of us, and how do we go forward from there.”

While he is disappointed about knowing there are no immediate chances at Red Bull, he does welcome the fact that the timing of the decision means there is more clarity about where things stack up for the long term.

“I think it's good,” he said. “It's always good to have clarity and to know what's going on. You don't want to end up in a situation where in November or December, you then know things are happening. So on that side, it's better.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Alfa Romeo reveals special F1 livery for Azerbaijan GP
Previous article

Alfa Romeo reveals special F1 livery for Azerbaijan GP
Next article

Steiner: "Not possible" for Schumacher to continue run of F1 crashes

Steiner: "Not possible" for Schumacher to continue run of F1 crashes
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Perez: Early Red Bull F1 contract has relieved unnecessary stress Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Perez: Early Red Bull F1 contract has relieved unnecessary stress

Ricciardo: No complacency over F1 future despite McLaren support Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: No complacency over F1 future despite McLaren support

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom Prime
Formula 1

The inevitable consequence of the Liberty F1 popularity boom

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
"A bit sad" new F1 rules haven’t cut gap to front, says Gasly
Formula 1

"A bit sad" new F1 rules haven’t cut gap to front, says Gasly

Marko: AlphaTauri the best alternative for Gasly after Perez deal
Formula 1

Marko: AlphaTauri the best alternative for Gasly after Perez deal

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

More from
AlphaTauri
Gasly had to get "creative" for Swimming Pool pass on Ricciardo Monaco GP
Formula 1

Gasly had to get "creative" for Swimming Pool pass on Ricciardo

Spanish GP garage panic prompts F1 fuel temperature debate
Formula 1

Spanish GP garage panic prompts F1 fuel temperature debate

How AlphaTauri tries to avoid F1 development "banana skins"
Formula 1

How AlphaTauri tries to avoid F1 development "banana skins"

Latest news

Live: Follow Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Azerbaijan GP practice as it happens

Revealed: Drag-beating parts that F1 teams brought to Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Revealed: Drag-beating parts that F1 teams brought to Baku

Azerbaijan GP: Perez leads FP1 from Leclerc, Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Azerbaijan GP: Perez leads FP1 from Leclerc, Verstappen

Post-Abu Dhabi 2021 FIA changes still need improving, say F1 drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Post-Abu Dhabi 2021 FIA changes still need improving, say F1 drivers

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase  Prime

How classic Alonso strengths are helping him in a critical F1 phase 

Fernando Alonso has been involved in F1 for over two decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Ben Edwards digs into the work ethic and team-building ability which underpins Alonso’s longevity.

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2022
The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose Prime

The overlooked flaws of the 2022 F1 cars that Baku will expose

OPINION: Though Formula 1's return to ground-effect may have boosted overtaking, the other clear by-product of the technical overhaul has been weight gain. With wet conditions in Monaco stealing the show, the greatest shortcomings of the new rules will be on clear display at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2022
Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance? Prime

Is F1 barking up the wrong tree with its anti-jewellery stance?

In a new regular column, Maurice Hamilton draws on his decades of grand prix experience to give an alternative take on the news. First up, he ponders the ongoing brouhaha over jewellery…

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight Prime

The contrasting temperaments that could prove key in F1 2022 title fight

For the first time in a decade, Red Bull and Ferrari are properly fighting it out for the world championship – and, as Stuart Codling reveals, the duelling drivers are children of the 1990s who are picking up a similarly old grudge match from where they left off...

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2022
How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel Prime

How star-studded Miami Grand Prix reveals F1's direction of travel

Home to many a cinematic car chase, Miami has made a visually dramatic impact on the F1 calendar too – as one wag put it, they paved a parking lot and put up a paradise. GP Racing’s STUART CODLING was on the scene to sample a world of celebrities, fake marinas and imperilled six-foot iguanas...

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams Prime

Porpoising: A lesson from history and one of F1’s greatest teams

Although the 2022 Formula 1 season is destined to be forever linked to the word ‘porpoising’, this is not a new phenomenon. In fact, it’s a problem that was identified at the start of the first ground-effects era and has returned with a change in the rules that once more allow downforce-generating floors.

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2022
The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Prime

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

His day of days in Formula 1 came at Indianapolis in 2005, a day grand prix racing strives to forget. But Patrick Friesacher, the long-serving Red Bull lieutenant, remains active today driving a two-seater that provides ordinary people with a glimpse of an F1 car’s savage potential, including this writer...

Formula 1
Jun 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.