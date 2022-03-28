Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller Next / Ferrari believes Red Bull's F1 downforce choice "merits some analysis"
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly says he was 'screaming in pain' and "dying inside the car" after experiencing intestinal pain in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Adam Cooper
By:
Gasly "screaming in pain" in final laps of Saudi Arabian GP
Listen to this article

Gasly says he struggled with the issue over the last 15 laps of the Jeddah race, but he managed to keep going and finish in eighth place.

The Frenchman had run strongly in the first part of the race, behind the group consisting of Esteban Ocon, Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen, but lost out by pitting just before the safety car.

Fighting back to finish in eighth place, the result came as a huge relief for the team following Gasly's fiery retirement in Bahrain and a terrible weekend in Jeddah for Yuki Tsunoda.

The Japanese driver could not take part in qualifying or the race, stopping on track with an oil pressure issue on the laps to the grid for the race start.

There was also a series of problems for Gasly this weekend, including clutch gremlins and floor damage, which meant, combined with the intestine pain, he was happy to gain points.

"I'm really happy, but it was very unlucky timing with the pitstop," he said when asked by Motorsport.com if he was relieved with scoring points.

"So we boxed, and literally as I came out of the pit I saw the safety car came out. So I dropped to P14 after that, and I managed to make our way back to P8. I think we can be happy.

"It's been the most painful last 15 laps of my entire career. I don't know what's happened with my intestine, but I was dying inside the car, I was screaming because of pain, and I'm just happy the race is done and we managed to secure the P8.

"On braking and every left corner I had the feeling like there was someone stabbing inside the intestine, so it was not nice.

"It was mainly on the right side, so I need to see the doctor. The last five laps it was just about surviving, and I was just massively in pain.

"So just counting the laps to the end, and that's why I'm happy we managed to finish the race in P8."

Gasly admitted that he was concerned by the series of problems suffered by the team in the early races, but he's confident there will be improvements.

Read Also:

"I must say it's been reliability-wise very difficult, the two first weekends," Gasly said. "The testing went so well, we were super confident.

"We lost some points in Bahrain, on my side. And then Yuki didn't qualify, and he didn't even take the start.

"So as a team, obviously it's quite painful to see that. But I'm confident within the team to find the solutions. We've been very reliable last year and the past few years, but clearly it's been quite tough for these first two weekends."

shares
comments

Related video

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller
Previous article

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller
Next article

Ferrari believes Red Bull's F1 downforce choice "merits some analysis"

Ferrari believes Red Bull's F1 downforce choice "merits some analysis"
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Norris says Saudi Arabian GP result "massive" for McLaren Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Norris says Saudi Arabian GP result "massive" for McLaren

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race” Saudi Arabian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ocon: Jeddah F1 battle with teammate Alonso “like a go-kart race”

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title Prime
Formula 1

How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Gasly "can still improve" in 2022, says AlphaTauri F1 boss Tost
Formula 1

Gasly "can still improve" in 2022, says AlphaTauri F1 boss Tost

How leader Gasly blossomed in "best season so far" in F1 2021
Formula 1

How leader Gasly blossomed in "best season so far" in F1 2021

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke Prime
Formula 1

The AlphaTauri improvements that mean Gasly’s form is no fluke

More from
AlphaTauri
Gasly heading for early F1 grid penalty after Bahrain “barbecue” Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Gasly heading for early F1 grid penalty after Bahrain “barbecue”

The standout design elements from the new AlphaTauri F1 2022 car AlphaTauri launch
Video Inside
Formula 1

The standout design elements from the new AlphaTauri F1 2022 car

AlphaTauri showcases new livery in AT03 video reveal AlphaTauri launch
Formula 1

AlphaTauri showcases new livery in AT03 video reveal

Latest news

Norris says Saudi Arabian GP result "massive" for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris says Saudi Arabian GP result "massive" for McLaren

Michael Schumacher’s 1998 Japanese GP F1 Ferrari for sale
Formula 1 Formula 1

Michael Schumacher’s 1998 Japanese GP F1 Ferrari for sale

Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1 Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1

Ferrari has cost cap concern in F1 2022 development war
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari has cost cap concern in F1 2022 development war

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1 Prime

Why Jeddah's victory fight showed DRS still has a place in F1

With Formula 1's shift to ground effect aerodynamics, it was hoped that the championship could eventually do away with DRS if the new cars could catch and pass each other more effectively. But DRS enhanced the duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, showing the drag reduction system still has a place in F1

Formula 1
1 h
The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from Prime

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from

Lewis Hamilton took a surprise podium in the Bahrain F1 season opener, but his struggles in Jeddah underlined that much work still needs to be done for Mercedes to be contending for wins again. The team will hope that Hamilton's upturn in form after a sluggish start to a season featuring a new rules set, in 2009, can be replicated

Formula 1
5 h
2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller Prime

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer Prime

Why Ferrari might rue costly Jeddah errors as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era Prime

The complex black art that remains critical for F1’s new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive.

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Prime

What the Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players.

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Prime

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight.

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.