All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Gasly sees "positive changes" at Alpine F1 despite "surprise" tech departures

Pierre Gasly says the departure of Alpine technical director Matt Harman came as a "surprise" but has faith the Formula 1 team's changes can pay off long-term.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524

Alpine

Alpine started the season in Bahrain with the slowest car on the grid after finishing the 2023 season in sixth place.

The Enstone squad soon realised in the simulator that its concept change for 2024 would be a sideways step at first, requiring further upgrades to regain competitiveness.

In the meantime Alpine staff turnover continues as technical director Matt Harman and Dirk de Beer both resigned from their positions.

In their place, Alpine announced a three-pronged leadership structure for its revamped technical team.

Despite the short-term pain, Gasly has faith that the changes team boss Bruno Famin is making will pay off on the long-term, although Harman's resignation came as a surprise to him.

"It's always a surprise because I've been quite close to Matt, coming inside the team, trying to understand a bit the philosophy, understand the changes, we've made on this new car;" Gasly said.

"So, obviously, it comes as a bit of a surprise. I obviously knew it slightly before.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team

Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team

Photo by: Erik Junius

"At the end of the day, I'd rather focus on my business. I'm going to drive the car fast and push the team forward and give them clear feedback. And that's where my energy goes into."

When asked if the technical staff overhaul is the right way forward, he replied: "Time will tell.

"I trust in Renault, I trust in Luca [de Meo, Renault CEO], I trust in the people in charge to bring the team forward.

"I know it's contradictory, but there is a lot of positive change going inside the team."

"In terms of operations, the processes, in the sort of mentality and self reflection we have.

"In the studies and feedback and reviews of the work we're doing, I just see that we're going more into details and we're trying to really find the last 1% out of everyone, and people are appreciative of that process. And I do see the positive change.

"Obviously, that doesn't mean we go two tenths faster on the race track right now, because the car doesn't provide us the grip we need. But then I'm pretty sure what we need to do long term is definitely [find] the direction we have to go in as a team."

Team-mate Esteban Ocon similarly hoped Famin's wealth of experience in motorsport would help drive the team forward.

"I have faith in Bruno, in the choices that he is making," he said.

"I don't have a crystal ball, but Bruno is someone that has a lot of experience winning in different categories. And that's very good and very valuable."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Williams brings temporary fix for F1 steering wheel glitch
Next article Russell: Any F1 team should "100%" try to sign Verstappen

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Piastri: F1's "chasing pack is not too far behind" Red Bull

Piastri: F1's "chasing pack is not too far behind" Red Bull

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Piastri: F1's "chasing pack is not too far behind" Red Bull Piastri: F1's "chasing pack is not too far behind" Red Bull
Bahrain no guarantee Haas F1 tyre issue is fully solved, admits Komatsu

Bahrain no guarantee Haas F1 tyre issue is fully solved, admits Komatsu

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Bahrain no guarantee Haas F1 tyre issue is fully solved, admits Komatsu Bahrain no guarantee Haas F1 tyre issue is fully solved, admits Komatsu
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Latest news

Red Bull suspends female employee after Horner investigation

Red Bull suspends female employee after Horner investigation

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Red Bull suspends female employee after Horner investigation Red Bull suspends female employee after Horner investigation
F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP practice as it happens

F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP practice as it happens

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP practice as it happens F1 live: Saudi Arabian GP practice as it happens
Piastri: F1's "chasing pack is not too far behind" Red Bull

Piastri: F1's "chasing pack is not too far behind" Red Bull

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Piastri: F1's "chasing pack is not too far behind" Red Bull Piastri: F1's "chasing pack is not too far behind" Red Bull
Morbidelli: Still unclear what caused "strange" crash ahead of MotoGP season

Morbidelli: Still unclear what caused "strange" crash ahead of MotoGP season

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
Morbidelli: Still unclear what caused "strange" crash ahead of MotoGP season Morbidelli: Still unclear what caused "strange" crash ahead of MotoGP season

Prime

Discover prime content
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer The F1 2024 questions the Bahrain GP didn't answer
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Jonathan Noble
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA