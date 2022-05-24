Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Next / Trackhouse Racing opens its NASCAR doors to global racing stars
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Gasly a "sitting duck" after Turn 1 damage from unseen Ocon clash

Pierre Gasly says his Spanish GP was ruined by first lap floor damage that left him a “sitting duck” for the remainder of the race.

Adam Cooper
By:
Gasly a "sitting duck" after Turn 1 damage from unseen Ocon clash
Listen to this article

Gasly had a brush with the right rear wheel of countryman Esteban Ocon shortly after the start which affected the balance of his AlphaTauri and made it hard for him to defend.

Later when Lance Stroll attempted a pass on the outside of Turn 1, Gasly tipped the Aston Martin driver into a spin, earning himself a five-second penalty.

Gasly said that he accepted the penalty, which cost him a place to Daniel Ricciardo and left him 13th.

"Honestly, I take the blame," he said when asked by Motorsport.com about the decision of the stewards.

"They thought that this was a five-second penalty, so it's a five-second penalty, and I need to respect their decision as well."

"I had damage from the first corner onwards, and then after I was just like a sitting duck for the whole race, I tried everything I could from inside the car, tried to race as hard as I could and defend every position.

"And it was hard racing, there was small contact, but I take the responsibility of this deserved five-second penalty."

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Regarding the initial clash with Ocon, he said: "I had small contact, I think we were three-wide coming into Turn 1, and then we damaged the floor.

"And from there it was just sliding a lot, losing load and you lose load you overheat the tyres in high speed, it affects all the rest of the of the lap, and just no pace."

Gasly's weekend had already been compromised by a broken exhaust and fire that forced him to sit out Saturday's FP3 session. He's hoping to make amends for recent bad luck in Monaco.

"It's just frustrating because every race at the moment we seem to have something coming against us. And we just can't put in, not even a strong performance, just a normal performance, with the car that we have.

Read Also:

"I just want to get back out there and try to have a clean weekend. That's what we aimed for coming here. Unfortunately, it didn't really happen, with FP3, a couple of issues we had there, and again today.

"It's part of the sport, it's not always ideal. And at the moment we seem to have quite a lot of obstacles. But we're not the kind of people to give up and we'll just work with the team and come back at it next weekend and with the best energy and ambitions to do well."

shares
comments

Related video

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed
Previous article

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed
Next article

Trackhouse Racing opens its NASCAR doors to global racing stars

Trackhouse Racing opens its NASCAR doors to global racing stars
Load comments
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Ocon urges Alpine F1 team to "bring more stuff" to improve car
Formula 1

Ocon urges Alpine F1 team to "bring more stuff" to improve car

Why Aston decided on two-car concept approach amid Red Bull F1 saga
Formula 1

Why Aston decided on two-car concept approach amid Red Bull F1 saga

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Pierre Gasly More from
Pierre Gasly
Gasly: Not 'too hard’ to keep Hamilton behind in Imola F1 race Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Gasly: Not 'too hard’ to keep Hamilton behind in Imola F1 race

Gasly: Upgrades will be ‘big test’ of AlphaTauri's F1 potential Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Gasly: Upgrades will be ‘big test’ of AlphaTauri's F1 potential

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri Prime
Formula 1

Why Gasly still has more to do at AlphaTauri

Latest news

Ferrari F1 stars Leclerc, Sainz to voice roles in Toy Story film Lightyear
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari F1 stars Leclerc, Sainz to voice roles in Toy Story film Lightyear

Ocon urges Alpine F1 team to "bring more stuff" to improve car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon urges Alpine F1 team to "bring more stuff" to improve car

Mercedes: Monaco F1 expectations lower than any other circuit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Monaco F1 expectations lower than any other circuit

Formula 1 drivers who conquered the Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Formula 1 drivers who conquered the Indy 500

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice Prime

The danger for Red Bull in its Barcelona F1 team orders choice

OPINION: Red Bull walked into a team orders saga on its way to taking a Spanish Grand Prix 1-2 last weekend, where it took the lead of the 2022 Formula 1 world championships for the first time. But its decisions have added an element of risk to later races.

Formula 1
12 h
Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed Prime

Why Mercedes' Spanish GP gains aren't as grand as they seemed

Mercedes' strong showing in last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix prompted team boss Toto Wolff to say it had halved its deficit to the leaders and its Formula 1 title chances were back on after a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. But a closer inspection of the team's performance suggests its gains aren't as grand as they first appeared

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy? Prime

What's next for the Green Red Bull controversy?

From the 'pink Mercedes' to the 'Green Red Bull', the Silverstone-based team has received suspicious glares from up and down the Formula 1 paddock over its car design exploits. But after being cleared by the FIA over its Spanish Grand Prix updates amid a backdrop of cries of foul play, what's next in this saga?

Formula 1
May 24, 2022
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In an unusually hectic Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc was denied a dominant performance by his Ferrari engine letting go which allowed Max Verstappen to pick up the pieces. But numerous flashpoints kept the race twisting and turning throughout, with one perfect score from an emerging contender

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain Prime

How Verstappen overcame his and Red Bull’s errors to win in Spain

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari engine disaster offered an open goal for Max Verstappen and Red Bull to strike, but the reigning Formula 1 world champion still had to solve multiple errors and profit from a begrudged assist from team-mate Sergio Perez, which created an unexpectedly eventful Spanish Grand Prix

Formula 1
May 23, 2022
Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari Prime

Why Red Bull can win a Spanish GP that looked perfect for Ferrari

Formula 1's return to Spain on Friday ended with Ferrari leading the way from Mercedes, while Red Bull could only manage third fastest overall courtesy of Max Verstappen. But its chances of victory are far from remote with a deeper dig into the times despite Ferrari's strong start...

Formula 1
May 20, 2022
The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries Prime

The key aspects of Porsche and Audi's planned F1 entries

The VW Group’s German superpowers of sportscar racing have all but confirmed they are coming to F1 when the next set of engine rules come into force in 2026. Here's why both manufacturers are all set to take the plunge, and crucially how it might work

Formula 1
May 19, 2022
How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup Prime

How Vegas went from byword for F1 indifference to grand Liberty coup

Holding a race in Las Vegas – party central, a city of dreams and decadence and, yes, more than a smattering of tackiness – has been on Liberty Media’s most-wanted list since it acquired Formula 1’s commercial rights. But, as LUKE SMITH explains, F1 has been here before and the relationship didn’t work out

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.