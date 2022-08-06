Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre? Next / How Red Bull piled back the downforce in Hungary
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Russell: Hungary pole justifies faith in Mercedes F1 car concept

George Russell believes Mercedes’ pole position and double podium finish in Hungary last weekend justifies its decision to stick with its current Formula 1 car concept.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
, NobleF1
Russell: Hungary pole justifies faith in Mercedes F1 car concept
Listen to this article

Mercedes struggled to compete with front-runners Red Bull and Ferrari through the first half of the 2022 season due to a recurring bouncing problem with the W13 car.

But it has recently enjoyed an uplift in form, finishing on the podium in each of the last six races, as well as getting both Russell and teammate Lewis Hamilton into the top three in France and Hungary.

The Hungary weekend saw Russell score his maiden F1 pole position and lead the early part of the race, before ultimately finishing third behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Hamilton in P2.

Asked by Motorsport.com if the recent improvement in form was enough to justify sticking with the existing car concept for the rest of the year, Russell said he doubted a change would have a huge impact.

“I don't think changing car concept is going to make us go any faster, maybe the contrary to be honest,” Russell said after the race in Hungary. “Sometimes you’ve just got to stick to the process and keep on pushing.

“And that's difficult to do when you're off the pace and things don't seem to be going your way. But personally, I believe in every single person within our team, and I think we're making huge progress for the time being.

“We saw with the job we did [in qualifying], you saw with the pace that both of us showed [in the race]. I think at the start of the season we were finishing races a minute behind first position. The last two races we’ve been within 10 seconds.

“So I think it's definitely going in the right direction.”

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, talks to a colleague in the team's garage

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, talks to a colleague in the team's garage

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

While many teams have opted to switch car concept and follow either Red Bull or Ferrari’s approach, Mercedes has stuck with its slim sidepod design that turned heads in pre-season testing.

The team has previously said it doubted ditching the concept would change its level of competitiveness this year, although it is looking at “combinations of different concepts” for next year.

Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff felt the practice struggles the team faced in France and Hungary had helped it find the right direction with the car, allowing it to be more competitive.

“It was a difficult weekend overall, because the suffering of Friday [in Hungary] was just big when we didn't really know which direction to look at,” Wolff said. “Maybe getting it so wrong on Friday was helpful in getting it very right, almost completely right, on Sunday.

“We have a lot of data to look at, a lot of positives from the last weekend in France and here [in Hungary] and to build on for the second half of the season.”

Additional reporting by Matt Kew

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre?
Previous article

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre?
Next article

How Red Bull piled back the downforce in Hungary

How Red Bull piled back the downforce in Hungary
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Verstappen condemns "disgusting" burning of Mercedes merchandise by fans
Formula 1

Verstappen condemns "disgusting" burning of Mercedes merchandise by fans

Verstappen: Red Bull can’t afford slip-ups even with "great lead"
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull can’t afford slip-ups even with "great lead"

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

How Red Bull piled back the downforce in Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Red Bull piled back the downforce in Hungary

Red Bull initially feared it would be on the back foot at Formula 1’s Hungarian Grand Prix, with the team seemingly less comfortable at high downforce circuits than previous years.

Russell: Hungary pole justifies faith in Mercedes F1 car concept
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Hungary pole justifies faith in Mercedes F1 car concept

George Russell believes Mercedes’ pole position and double podium finish in Hungary last weekend justifies its decision to stick with its current Formula 1 car concept.

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre?

Formula 1 has ambitious goals for improving its carbon footprint, but could this include banishing its favoured composite material? Pat Symonds considers the alternatives to carbon fibre and what use, if any, those materials have in a Formula 1 setting

Alpine confident it will beat Aston Martin while Alonso is there
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine confident it will beat Aston Martin while Alonso is there

Alpine Formula 1 boss Otmar Szafnauer believes that his team can continue to outperform Aston Martin during Fernando Alonso’s tenure at the latter.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre? Prime

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre?

Formula 1 has ambitious goals for improving its carbon footprint, but could this include banishing its favoured composite material? Pat Symonds considers the alternatives to carbon fibre and what use, if any, those materials have in a Formula 1 setting

Formula 1
19 h
The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Fernando Alonso’s bombshell switch to Aston Martin sent shockwaves through Formula 1, not least at Alpine that finds itself tangled in a contract standoff with Oscar Piastri. Not shy of a bold career move and with a CV punctuated by them, there were numerous hints that trouble was brewing.

Formula 1
Aug 4, 2022
The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships Prime

The elements Ferrari must resolve to first save face, then win championships

OPINION: Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes look all but over after another strategic blunder in last week's Hungarian Grand Prix denied Charles Leclerc the chance to fight for victory, while handing it to chief rival Max Verstappen. The Scuderia now faces intense scrutiny over what it must now do to finally become a genuine factor in championship battles

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2022
The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision Prime

The clues about Hamilton’s F1 retirement plans after Vettel decision

OPINION: Sebastian Vettel is set to leave Formula 1 at the end of 2022 and will, rather shockingly, be replaced by Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin. But what about the final chapter of the other driver that defined the post-Michael Schumacher era? In Hungary, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his future in the context of Vettel’s upcoming departure, which offered clues on how long it will last.

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing Prime

Why all signs point to F1’s Monaco special relationship continuing

OPINION: With more potential venues than there are slots in future calendars, rumours have been circulating that the Monaco Grand Prix could be a casualty of F1’s expansion into new markets. But Mark Gallagher thinks this is highly unlikely.

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2022
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The Hungarian Grand Prix race result, after a dry race held without safety car conditions, bore little resemblance to what was anticipated after qualifying. While certain drivers were nullified by some iffy strategy calls, others shone to grasp opportunities afforded to them in the last F1 race before the summer break

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
Why Ferrari had the strategy shocker that helped Verstappen win Prime

Why Ferrari had the strategy shocker that helped Verstappen win

After Max Verstappen's difficult qualifying left him 10th on the grid for the Hungarian Grand Prix, few expected him to take an eighth victory of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Yet that's precisely what happened as Ferrari converted second and third on the grid into fourth and sixth at the flag with a bungled strategy that cost Charles Leclerc yet more ground in the title race.

Formula 1
Aug 1, 2022
How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point Prime

How Austrian GP fan behaviour debates overlooked a key point

OPINION: Having witnessed scenes redolent of a 1980s football match – and then boggled at how online discussion of the issue descended into denial and name-calling – STUART CODLING thinks it’s high time for F1 fans, pundits and so-called legends to mind their language

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.