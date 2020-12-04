Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
FP1 in
02 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
25 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

The effort Mercedes made to get Russell ready

shares
comments
The effort Mercedes made to get Russell ready
By:

George Russell has revealed the logistical efforts Mercedes made ahead of his Formula 1 race debut with the team, which included preparing and transporting his race suit in several countries.

The Briton's short-term move to the reigning champion squad, where he has been a junior driver since the start of 2017, was only confirmed on Wednesday morning – the day after Lewis Hamilton had announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

But, speaking in the pre-event press conference for the Sakhir Grand Prix alongside his new teammate, Valtteri Bottas, Russell explained that Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff had made him aware that a potential temporary transfer was a possibility at "2am on Tuesday".

Read Also:

Russell then explained how Mercedes had quickly acted to complete the various logistical challenges for his race debut, when asked what being chose as Hamilton's replacement meant for his future career chances at the team.

He said: "It means a huge amount to me that Mercedes gave me this opportunity because it was not easy for them – it was a lot of effort [that] went into making this deal happen. And I really appreciate what they've done.

"Logistically, getting helmets painted in the course of 24-hours, suits made, flown over from Italy [where Mercedes F1 race suits are made by Puma], to the UK, to Bahrain – there's so many things that have had to happen in the course of such a short period of time.

"Knowing they were willing to do that means a lot to me and I guess I have to repay that with my best performance and my best efforts regardless of what position that may mean."

Russell also said he was not entering the Sakhir race with any additional expectations, despite driving for a team that has won 13 of the 15 race so far in 2020 after stepping up from Williams.

"From my side, I think there's no pressure," he explained. "I'm being thrown in at the last opportunity, haven't driven their simulator in two years – my seat is three years old.

"I've got so much information to learn. And like I say, going up against Valtteri isn't going to be easy. So, I think I'm in a good position. I'm not putting any additional pressure on myself. I'm going to go out there, I'm going to enjoy it.

"And there's been no targets, no expectations expected from me by Toto, by Mercedes. Because you can't judge somebody off the back of one race, I think.

"This weekend is gonna be about learning, especially Friday, focused towards qualifying, and into the race on Sunday. And if I get the opportunity next week again in Abu Dhabi, who knows? That will be easier for me."

Related video

Perez not keen on F1 reserve role if he can't find race seat

Previous article

Perez not keen on F1 reserve role if he can't find race seat
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers George Russell
Teams Mercedes
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending Today

Where are they now? – Mike Skinner
NASCAR NASCAR / Special feature

Where are they now? – Mike Skinner

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom

Perez not keen on F1 reserve role if he can't find race seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez not keen on F1 reserve role if he can't find race seat

Mercedes to race all-black F1 livery to support diversity
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes to race all-black F1 livery to support diversity

Latest news

The effort Mercedes made to get Russell ready
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

The effort Mercedes made to get Russell ready

Perez not keen on F1 reserve role if he can't find race seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez not keen on F1 reserve role if he can't find race seat

Grosjean thanks firefighters who ‘saved my life’ in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean thanks firefighters who ‘saved my life’ in Bahrain

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test

Trending

1
NASCAR

Where are they now? – Mike Skinner

2
Formula 1

Russell got Wolff call at 2am while in the bathroom

17h
3
Formula 1

Perez not keen on F1 reserve role if he can't find race seat

1h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes to race all-black F1 livery to support diversity

Latest news

The effort Mercedes made to get Russell ready
Formula 1

The effort Mercedes made to get Russell ready

Perez not keen on F1 reserve role if he can't find race seat
Formula 1

Perez not keen on F1 reserve role if he can't find race seat

Grosjean thanks firefighters who ‘saved my life’ in Bahrain
Formula 1

Grosjean thanks firefighters who ‘saved my life’ in Bahrain

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test
Formula 1

Ferrari pushing for Sainz to join Abu Dhabi F1 test

Ricciardo to discuss Grosjean crash TV coverage with F1
Formula 1

Ricciardo to discuss Grosjean crash TV coverage with F1

Latest videos

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives 02:56
Formula 1
4h

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit 05:22
Formula 1
21h

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up 11:56
Formula 1
23h

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up

Unusual Pit Stops, Slow Starts & More | 2020 Bahrain GP F1 Race Debrief 07:41
Formula 1
Dec 2, 2020

Unusual Pit Stops, Slow Starts & More | 2020 Bahrain GP F1 Race Debrief

Who could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes? 04:51
Formula 1
Dec 2, 2020

Who could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes?

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.