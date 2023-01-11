Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / F1 will not go back to one race director, says Ben Sulayem Next / How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom
Formula 1 News

Giovinazzi, Shwartzman set to share Ferrari F1 reserve role in 2023

Antonio Giovinazzi and Robert Shwartzman are set to share duties as Ferrari’s Formula 1 reserve drivers in 2023.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero
Giovinazzi, Shwartzman set to share Ferrari F1 reserve role in 2023
Listen to this article

After missing out on an F1 return for this year, Giovinazzi was announced as part of Ferrari’s driver line-up in the Hypercar class of the World Endurance Championship on Tuesday.

Although the sportscar programme and return to Le Mans will be Giovinazzi’s primary focus through 2023, he is due to remain on hand for Ferrari as its F1 reserve driver through this year, according to  Motorsport.com's Italian edition.

Giovinazzi became a reserve driver at Ferrari last year after losing his seat with Alfa Romeo at the end of 2021.

The Italian shared the role through 2022 with Haas racer Mick Schumacher, who has since cut ties with Ferrari and become Mercedes’ reserve driver.

Giovinazzi had been in contention to replace Schumacher at Haas for 2023, only for his chances to fade through the autumn months, not helped by a crash early in practice for the United States Grand Prix. The seat ultimately went to Nico Hulkenberg.

Confirmation of Giovinazzi as Ferrari’s Le Mans Hypercar line-up on Tuesday came as little surprise, marking his return to Le Mans after a one-off appearance in the GTE-Pro class for AF Corse in 2018.

He will race alongside GTE-Pro champions James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi in the #51 Ferrari 499P this year.

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari F1-75

Robert Shwartzman, Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Five of the seven WEC rounds in 2023 clash with F1 weekends, during which Shwartzman is set to slot in as Ferrari’s reserve driver while Giovinazzi is busy racing. These would be for the grands prix at Jeddah, Barcelona, Baku, Silverstone and Interlagos.

Shwartzman spent 2022 as Ferrari’s F1 test and development driver following two seasons in Formula 2, conducting regular testing and appearing in the two free practice session as its designated young driver.

He also took part in the end-of-season test in Abu Dhabi, getting more time behind the wheel of the F1-75 car.

It would give scope for Shwartzman - who has raced under an Israeli licence since the FIA’s ban on drivers racing under the Russian flag - to undertake a racing programme for 2023. He recently tested an Indycar with Chip Ganassi Racing at Sebring, but no announcement has yet been made about his plans for this year.

What is preventing women drivers from reaching Formula 1? Make sure your voice is heard on this important topic by taking part in the More than Equal fan attitude survey

Read Also:
shares
comments
F1 will not go back to one race director, says Ben Sulayem
Previous article

F1 will not go back to one race director, says Ben Sulayem
Next article

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Williams announces date for F1 2023 livery unveil and season launch Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Williams announces date for F1 2023 livery unveil and season launch

Magnussen: No pressure to become best pals with Hulkenberg at Haas Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Magnussen: No pressure to become best pals with Hulkenberg at Haas

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong Prime
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Latest news

Cadillac sportscar program unaffected by Andretti F1 plans
IMSA IMSA

Cadillac sportscar program unaffected by Andretti F1 plans

Cadillac’s global VP Rory Harvey says the marque’s intention to enter Formula 1 with Andretti Global will not detract from its programs in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the World Endurance Championship.

American actor Frankie Muniz to run full 2023 ARCA schedule
ARCA ARCA

American actor Frankie Muniz to run full 2023 ARCA schedule

American actor Frankie Muniz is no stranger to racing but he’s venturing into fulltime competition in a stock car series for the first time in 2023.

Johnson: Legacy MC a nod to "reflection" and "looking forward"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Johnson: Legacy MC a nod to "reflection" and "looking forward"

There seemed a lot of questions about the extent of Jimmie Johnson’s involvement in his new NASCAR Cup Series team ownership role but many of them have been answered this week.

MotoGP legend Rossi to test BMW LMDh prototype
WEC WEC

MotoGP legend Rossi to test BMW LMDh prototype

Seven-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi is on course to test new employer BMW’s LMDh prototype.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Prime

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
8 h
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Prime

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Prime

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2023
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Prime

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2023
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Prime

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2023
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Prime

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook

Formula 1
Jan 4, 2023
The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider Prime

The tactical penalty problem F1 should consider

Grid penalties for changing Formula 1 engines and power unit elements has become part of a team's strategic toolbox, which the rules never intended. PAT SYMONDS considers whether F1 should be looking at an alternative

Formula 1
Jan 2, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.