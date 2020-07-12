Giovinazzi hit with grid penalty for gearbox change

The Italian went off the road entering the final corner in Q1 and tapped the barrier, and he ended the session in 19th and last of the drivers who set a time, ahead of only Romain Grosjean.

Given the possible consequences of the contact with the barrier, and the fact that he had little to lose, the Hinwil team had decided to fit a replacement gearbox.

The other penalty issued since qualifying was three places for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who was judged to have impeded AlphaTauri's Daniil Kvyat.