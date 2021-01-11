Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Giovinazzi explains reason behind rapid race starts

shares
comments
Giovinazzi explains reason behind rapid race starts
By:
Co-author: Alex Kalinauckas

Alfa Romeo Formula 1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi believes working on his starts has been one of the keys to his improved second season in the sport.

After a tough debut season in 2019, Giovinazzi was retained at Alfa alongside Kimi Raikkonen and managed to qualify ahead of the Finn in nine out of 17 events.

Both drivers scored four points in another difficult season for the Hinwil-based team, but Ferrari protege Giovinazzi continued to make progress and convinced the Scuderia to keep him at customer team Alfa for a third year in 2021.

Giovinazzi particularly impressed with his starts last year, often making up positions on the first lap.

Talking to Motorsport.com, Giovinazzi disclosed his improved starts are the result of deliberate effort, watching onboards from his debut season and from his colleagues to see where he could improve. 

"After qualifying of course we do the debriefing [where] you watch maybe the lap you did [and see] maybe where you lost something. But after that moment I'm just focused 100% for the race and for the start especially," Giovinazzi said.

"Because with the cars that we have this year and then with the difficulty to follow and overtake, I think if you have a good start and good first lap and you gain positions there, then the race will be much more easy. 

"I focus a lot on watching [videos] from the past year - the starts and onboards and also some videos that we have from last years.

"And this works quite well I would say. I'm really happy with the work that I did in this season and will continue to work like this for the future."

Read Also:

Due to the COVID-19 disruption F1 raced on several new circuits or tracks it hadn't visited in years, which meant Giovinazzi would try and get his hands on footage from other categories to see where he could gain positions.

"When we have a new tracks, of course I'm trying to watch maybe from the other categories - Formula 4 - every video that I can find the start [at] that track", the 27-year-old added.

"I try to learn something from the videos, but yeah, it was not easy. I would say it's much more easy to have [a known quantity] like a Bahrain that you raced before and there's so many starts that you can watch online and what can happen in each corner.

"This is much more easy, but it was also quite nice to see in Imola watching the Formula 4 starts and then I had again a good first lap over there, so it was good."

Related video

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately

Previous article

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Antonio Giovinazzi
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending Today

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately

McLaren secures option to join Formula E
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

McLaren secures option to join Formula E

In defence of Luca Badoer
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

In defence of Luca Badoer

SCC: HRPWorld.com Racing - Howie Liebengood interview
Grand-Am Grand-Am / News

SCC: HRPWorld.com Racing - Howie Liebengood interview

Wolff: Hamilton doesn't think world revolves around him
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Hamilton doesn't think world revolves around him

Rally Norway: BFGoodrich studded tyres update
WRC WRC / News

Rally Norway: BFGoodrich studded tyres update

Shane Heckel Baytown final summary
NHRA NHRA / News

Shane Heckel Baytown final summary

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

Latest news

Giovinazzi explains reason behind rapid race starts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Giovinazzi explains reason behind rapid race starts

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately

McLaren can be "a force to be reckoned with" in F1 - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren can be "a force to be reckoned with" in F1 - Sainz

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately

2h
2
Formula E

McLaren secures option to join Formula E

3h
3
Formula 1

In defence of Luca Badoer

4
Grand-Am

SCC: HRPWorld.com Racing - Howie Liebengood interview

5
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton doesn't think world revolves around him

Latest news

Giovinazzi explains reason behind rapid race starts
Formula 1

Giovinazzi explains reason behind rapid race starts

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately
Formula 1

F1 team boss Abiteboul leaves Renault effective immediately

McLaren can be "a force to be reckoned with" in F1 - Sainz
Formula 1

McLaren can be "a force to be reckoned with" in F1 - Sainz

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium
Formula 1

Magnussen expected to challenge for F1 title after debut podium

Verstappen not worried "time is ticking" on F1 title dreams
Formula 1

Verstappen not worried "time is ticking" on F1 title dreams

Latest videos

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review 08:11
Formula 1
Jan 6, 2021

How Mercedes and Red Bull Upgraded Their Aero Tech | F1 2020 Tech Review

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi 06:15
Formula 1
Jan 4, 2021

Lost F1 Teams: Epsilon Euskadi

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020 03:47
Formula 1
Dec 31, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – Amazing photos from F1 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive 06:35
Formula 1
Dec 30, 2020

Lost F1 Teams: Prodrive

Happy Holidays from The Team! 01:14
Formula 1
Dec 24, 2020

Happy Holidays from The Team!

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.