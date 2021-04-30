Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull
Formula 1 / Portuguese GP News

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao

Valtteri Bottas set the fastest overall time on the opening day of Portuguese Grand Prix practice at Portimao for Mercedes on Friday, the third round of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship season.

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao

Both Friday practice sessions have each been cut to one hour in 2021, instead of the usual 90 minutes each. FP1 was topped by Bottas, while teammate Lewis Hamilton was fastest in FP2 – but his laptime was slower than the pace set in the morning session.

Read Also:

Portuguese Grand Prix FP1 results: Bottas fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
31 1'19.648
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
23 1'19.673 0.025
3 Mexico Sergio Perez
22 1'19.846 0.198
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
27 1'19.884 0.236
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
32 1'19.967 0.319
6 France Pierre Gasly
31 1'20.444 0.796
7 United Kingdom George Russell
29 1'20.529 0.881
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
26 1'20.635 0.987
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
27 1'20.680 1.032
10 France Esteban Ocon
27 1'20.800 1.152
11 Canada Lance Stroll
29 1'20.894 1.246
12 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
31 1'20.995 1.347
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
28 1'21.090 1.442
14 Spain Fernando Alonso
31 1'21.303 1.655
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
25 1'21.381 1.733
16 Germany Sebastian Vettel
31 1'21.405 1.757
17 United Kingdom Callum Ilott
21 1'21.806 2.158
18 Germany Mick Schumacher
29 1'21.939 2.291
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
29 1'22.293 2.645
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
29 1'24.224 4.576
View full results

What happened in Free Practice 1?

Bottas headed the times from the early stages, setting 1m21.829s on his first run as teams evaluated the hard tyre. McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo persevered on the hard for a longer run and briefly nabbed the P1 spot by 0.008s.

Red Bull delayed its hard-tyred run, and Verstappen set the fastest time of 1m21.053s after 20 minutes. Bottas retook top spot with 1m20.506s just before the halfway point of the session, 0.339s ahead of Verstappen and 0.447s quicker than Hamilton. Verstappen then went 0.006s faster than Bottas, and then improved again by 0.182s on a second hard-tyred run.

Mercedes switched to the softs, Bottas struggling to improve to begin with before producing 1m20.221s to retake P1 on his second push lap. Bottas lowered that again with 1m20.088s with just under 20 minutes remaining, and then produced a 1m19.648s.

Verstappen complained of vibrations on his soft-tyred run, but still got to within 0.025s of Bottas. Max then admitted defeat due to the imbalance and so didn’t get the multiple runs on the softs that Valtteri enjoyed.

Sergio Perez was third fastest for Red Bull, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Down in fifth, Hamilton ended the session 0.319s adrift of his teammate, but did set the fastest first sector time. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) rounded out the top six.

Read Also:

Portuguese Grand Prix FP2 results: Hamilton fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
33 1'19.837
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
26 1'19.980 0.143
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
28 1'20.181 0.344
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
33 1'20.197 0.360
5 Spain Fernando Alonso
32 1'20.220 0.383
6 France Esteban Ocon
31 1'20.235 0.398
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
33 1'20.360 0.523
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
31 1'20.418 0.581
9 Canada Lance Stroll
31 1'20.427 0.590
10 Mexico Sergio Perez
28 1'20.516 0.679
11 France Pierre Gasly
34 1'20.558 0.721
12 United Kingdom Lando Norris
28 1'20.757 0.920
13 United Kingdom George Russell
32 1'20.976 1.139
14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
33 1'21.053 1.216
15 Germany Sebastian Vettel
32 1'21.074 1.237
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
22 1'21.225 1.388
17 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
32 1'21.238 1.401
18 Germany Mick Schumacher
29 1'21.537 1.700
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
31 1'21.855 2.018
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
28 1'22.638 2.801
View full results

What happened in Free Practice 2?

The start of FP2 was delayed by 10 minutes due to the detection of a loose drain cover. When it eventually started, teams mainly opted for the medium tyre early on.

Verstappen suffered a brake-by-wire sensor failure after his opening lap of the session, and was stranded in the pits as Bottas set the pace at 1m20.423s.

After a relatively quick fix, Verstappen was sent back on track to lap in 1m20.322s on mediums, before Bottas topped that on the soft tyre at 1m20.181s after 20 minutes. Hamilton then lit up the timing screens on softs with a new P1 time of 1m19.837s, 0.344s ahead of Bottas.

On his soft-tyre run, Verstappen went P2 on 1m19.980s, 0.143s off Hamilton.

Behind Bottas, who ended up 0.344s off Hamilton, Sainz was fourth, 0.36s off the quickest time, with the Alpines of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon next up.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull

Previous article

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Portuguese GP
Drivers Valtteri Bottas
Teams Ferrari , Red Bull Racing , Mercedes

Trending

1
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen

54min
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao

21min
3
Formula 1

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend

4
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

5
Formula 1

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

8h
Latest news
Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao

21m
Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull
Formula 1

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull

32m
Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen
Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen

54m
Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

2h
Horner: Switch to F1 secret ballot voting would be "a shame"
Formula 1

Horner: Switch to F1 secret ballot voting would be "a shame"

2h
Latest videos
Rivals say Aston Martin have no grounds for aero dispute 00:44
Formula 1
7h

Rivals say Aston Martin have no grounds for aero dispute

F1 Fast Facts: Portuguese GP 02:31
Formula 1
16h

F1 Fast Facts: Portuguese GP

F1 Fast Facts: Portuguese GP 02:31
Formula 1
16h

F1 Fast Facts: Portuguese GP

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest moments 05:17
Formula 1
21h

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest moments

F1: Turkey replaces Canada 00:54
Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021

F1: Turkey replaces Canada

More from
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas unsure DAS would have solved Imola F1 tyre struggles Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Bottas unsure DAS would have solved Imola F1 tyre struggles

Bottas: Russell Imola incident "done and dusted" after apology
Formula 1

Bottas: Russell Imola incident "done and dusted" after apology

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime
Formula 1

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

More from
Ferrari
Sainz: Data shows I can be as fast as Leclerc in qualifying
Formula 1

Sainz: Data shows I can be as fast as Leclerc in qualifying

Sainz: Ferrari can be ahead of McLaren at other F1 tracks
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari can be ahead of McLaren at other F1 tracks

How far can Ferrari recover in 2021? Prime
Formula 1

How far can Ferrari recover in 2021?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

A rapid ascent through the junior categories meant Yuki Tsunoda's arrival in Formula 1 was always going to be much-hyped. It's not been smooth sailing for Red Bull's latest protege so far, but his confidence has never wavered - something he'll need to rely on to continue his progress into the driver he believes he can be.

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Trending Today

Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

WEC returns to Motorsport.tv with Spa 6 Hours opener
Video Inside
WEC WEC

WEC returns to Motorsport.tv with Spa 6 Hours opener

Rossi not feeling pressure as MotoGP future decision looms
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi not feeling pressure as MotoGP future decision looms

F1 set to sign off sprint races plan before Portuguese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to sign off sprint races plan before Portuguese GP

Latest news

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas, Hamilton fastest at Portimao

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Door still open for Volkswagen to enter F1 with Red Bull

Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 from Verstappen

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.