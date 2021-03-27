Formula 1
Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Race in
21 Hours
40 Minutes
27 Seconds
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
21 days
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
35 days
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
39 days
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
56 days
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
70 days
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
78 days
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
91 days
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
95 days
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
112 days
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
126 days
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
154 days
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
161 days
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
168 days
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
182 days
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
186 days
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
196 days
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
211 days
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
218 days
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
224 days
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
238 days
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
252 days
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
259 days
Hamilton "absolutely gave it everything" he had in qualifying / Verstappen's floor damage cost him 0.1s per lap
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole in Bahrain F1

By:

Max Verstappen took pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir for Red Bull Racing on Saturday, the first race weekend of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship season.

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes pole in Bahrain F1

Verstappen will start ahead of the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Read Also:

Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

Cla Driver Chassis Time
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 1'28.997
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 1'29.385
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 1'29.586
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 1'29.678
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 1'29.809
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 1'29.927
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 1'29.974
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 1'30.215
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 1'30.249
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 1'30.601
11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 1'30.659
12 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 1'30.708
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 1'31.203
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 1'31.238
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 1'33.430
16 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 1'31.724
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 1'31.936
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 1'32.056
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 1'32.449
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 1'33.273
What happened in Q1? 

In the first session, when all cars were on track together, Bottas set the early pace at 1m31.200s but was immediately beaten by Mercedes teammate Hamilton on 1m30.617s.

That was quickly topped by Verstappen, who lapped in 1m30.499s that would remain as the fastest time of the session, while AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda then vaulted into second, just 0.108s slower than Verstappen, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc setting the fourth fastest time on his second run.

Falling at the first hurdle were Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Nicholas Latifi (Williams), Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) and the Haas duo of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, the latter spinning at Turn 1 on his final lap that disrupted Ocon and Vettel in particular.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz also stopped on track, causing another yellow flag, as his car cutout after running over the kerbs at Turn 2 – the stewards noting that all times set under those yellows would be checked after the session.

UPDATE: After reviewing the laps of Ocon, Stroll, Vettel and Russell, the FIA's event stewards decided no further action was required.

Bahrain Grand Prix Q1 results: Verstappen fastest from Tsunoda

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 3 1'30.499
2 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 3 1'30.607 0.108
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 6 1'30.617 0.118
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 6 1'30.691 0.192
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 6 1'30.795 0.296
6 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 3 1'30.848 0.349
7 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 6 1'30.863 0.364
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 6 1'30.902 0.403
9 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 6 1'30.998 0.499
10 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 5 1'31.165 0.666
11 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 5 1'31.200 0.701
12 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 6 1'31.261 0.762
13 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 8 1'31.316 0.817
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 6 1'31.547 1.048
15 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 5 1'31.653 1.154
16 France Esteban Ocon
Alpine 6 1'31.724 1.225
17 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams 8 1'31.936 1.437
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin 6 1'32.056 1.557
19 Germany Mick Schumacher
Haas 6 1'32.449 1.950
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
Haas 7 1'33.273 2.774
What happened in Q2?

In Q2, the majority of the leading runners ran initially on the medium tyre – as each car will start on the rubber used in this session.

On the first run, Bottas set 1m30.559s, which was in turn beaten by Verstappen’s 1m30.318s and then Hamilton’s 1m30.085s. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was fourth quickest but lost his time for exceeding track limits at Turn 4 and had to go again – but did so on the medium tyre.

Rivals went for the faster softs, and Leclerc went quickest on 1m30.010s, before teammate Sainz beat him by 0.001s for a shock Ferrari 1-2. Hamilton stayed third, ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris and Bottas. Verstappen, who believed that he'd damaged his car over the kerbs in Q1, dropped to seventh.

Knocked out at this point were Perez, whose gamble to run the mediums failed badly, Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Tsunoda (who also gambled on mediums after starring in Q1), Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa) and George Russell (Williams).

Bahrain Grand Prix Q2 results: Sainz fastest from Leclerc, Perez knocked out

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time
1 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 6 1'30.009
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 6 1'30.010
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 6 1'30.085
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 6 1'30.099
5 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 6 1'30.186
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 6 1'30.222
7 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 6 1'30.318
8 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 6 1'30.513
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 6 1'30.595
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 6 1'30.624
11 Mexico Sergio Perez
Red Bull 6 1'30.659
12 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo 6 1'30.708
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
AlphaTauri 6 1'31.203
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo 6 1'31.238
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams 3 1'33.430
What happened in Q3?

In the top-10 shootout, Hamilton set the early benchmark in the battle for pole with 1m29.549s but Verstappen then produced 1m29.526s to beat him by 0.023s. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly was best of the rest after the first runs, but almost half a second in arrears.

On the second runs on new rubber, Bottas set 1m29.586s before Hamilton’s 1m29.385 briefly grabbed the P1 time but then Verstappen blew them all away with 1m28.997s, taking pole by almost four tenths of a second.

Leclerc was fourth fastest, ahead of Gasly, McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris, Sainz, Alpine’s Fernando Alonso and the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll.

Bahrain Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull 6 1'28.997
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes 6 1'29.385 0.388
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes 6 1'29.586 0.589
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari 3 1'29.678 0.681
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri 6 1'29.809 0.812
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren 6 1'29.927 0.930
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren 6 1'29.974 0.977
8 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
Ferrari 6 1'30.215 1.218
9 Spain Fernando Alonso
Alpine 3 1'30.249 1.252
10 Canada Lance Stroll
Aston Martin 3 1'30.601 1.604
