Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly Next / Hamilton feared set-up "gamble" backfired before taking pole
Formula 1 / Spanish GP Results

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona

By:

Lewis Hamilton took pole position – the 100th of his F1 career – for the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona for Mercedes on Saturday, the fourth round of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship season.

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona

Hamilton will start ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas after the one-hour qualifying session, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Read Also:

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton on pole from Verstappen

Cla Driver Time Gap km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
1'16.741 218.370
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
1'16.777 0.036 218.268
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
1'16.873 0.132 217.995
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
1'17.510 0.769 216.204
5 France Esteban Ocon
1'17.580 0.839 216.009
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
1'17.620 0.879 215.897
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
1'17.622 0.881 215.892
8 Mexico Sergio Perez
1'17.701 0.960 215.672
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
1'18.010 1.269 214.818
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
1'18.147 1.406 214.442
11 Canada Lance Stroll
1'17.974 1.233 214.917
12 France Pierre Gasly
1'17.982 1.241 214.895
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
1'18.079 1.338 214.628
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
1'18.356 1.615 213.870
15 United Kingdom George Russell
1'19.154 2.413 211.713
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
1'18.556 1.815 213.325
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
1'18.917 2.176 212.349
18 Germany Mick Schumacher
1'19.117 2.376 211.812
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
1'19.219 2.478 211.540
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
1'19.807 3.066 209.981
View full results

What happened in Q1?

The first session, when all cars are on track together, was delayed by 10 minutes due to barrier repairs.

Once it got going, Bottas set the early pace at 1m18.005s on medium tyres, 0.085s faster than Verstappen who was using softs. AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly was third quickest, ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Hamilton, who was a quarter of a second off the pace in sixth.

McLaren’s Lando Norris, whose first run was ruined by traffic, took P1 at his second attempt with 1m17.821s, which was 0.184s faster than Bottas. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leapt up to third on a second run, just 0.036s off Bottas’s time.

Falling at the first hurdle were AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda (who ran wide on what should’ve been his fastest lap), Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen, Mick Schumacher (Haas), Nicholas Latifi (who lost part of his Williams’ underside after running wide at Turn 9) and the second Haas of Nikita Mazepin.

Read Also:

Spanish Grand Prix Q1 results: Norris fastest from Bottas

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lando Norris
6 1'17.821 215.340
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
4 1'18.005 0.184 0.184 214.832
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc
6 1'18.041 0.220 0.036 214.733
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
5 1'18.090 0.269 0.049 214.598
5 France Pierre Gasly
3 1'18.190 0.369 0.100 214.324
6 Mexico Sergio Perez
6 1'18.203 0.382 0.013 214.288
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
3 1'18.205 0.384 0.002 214.282
8 Canada Lance Stroll
6 1'18.241 0.420 0.036 214.184
9 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
7 1'18.245 0.424 0.004 214.173
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
3 1'18.264 0.443 0.019 214.121
11 France Esteban Ocon
3 1'18.281 0.460 0.017 214.074
12 Spain Fernando Alonso
6 1'18.281 0.460 0.000 214.074
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
6 1'18.289 0.468 0.008 214.053
14 United Kingdom George Russell
8 1'18.445 0.624 0.156 213.627
15 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
6 1'18.549 0.728 0.104 213.344
16 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
6 1'18.556 0.735 0.007 213.325
17 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
6 1'18.917 1.096 0.361 212.349
18 Germany Mick Schumacher
9 1'19.117 1.296 0.200 211.812
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi
9 1'19.219 1.398 0.102 211.540
20 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin
9 1'19.807 1.986 0.588 209.981
View full results

What happened in Q2?

In Q2, the pole position-hunting protagonists eschewed the usual practice of running medium tyre – as they wanted to save them for the race, so the top-10 cars will all start the race on softs.

Verstappen unleashed the true pace of his Red Bull, producing a lap of 1m16.922s that was almost half a second clear of Bottas after the first runs. Hamilton was 0.71s off in third, and he had Norris right behind him.

Everyone apart from Verstappen ran again, with both Mercedes improving their times – Bottas getting to within 0.22s of the pace, with Hamilton close behind him despite using a set of tyres he’d scrubbed-in during Q1. Sainz jumped up for fourth, ahead of Perez.

Knocked out at this point were Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, Gasly, the second Aston of Sebastian Vettel, Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) and George Russell (Williams, who’d run out of fresh soft tyres).

Spanish Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Bottas

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen
3 1'16.922 217.857
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas
6 1'17.142 0.220 0.220 217.235
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
6 1'17.166 0.244 0.024 217.168
4 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
6 1'17.656 0.734 0.490 215.797
5 Mexico Sergio Perez
6 1'17.669 0.747 0.013 215.761
6 United Kingdom Lando Norris
5 1'17.696 0.774 0.027 215.686
7 Monaco Charles Leclerc
6 1'17.717 0.795 0.021 215.628
8 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
6 1'17.719 0.797 0.002 215.622
9 France Esteban Ocon
6 1'17.743 0.821 0.024 215.556
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
5 1'17.966 1.044 0.223 214.939
11 Canada Lance Stroll
6 1'17.974 1.052 0.008 214.917
12 France Pierre Gasly
6 1'17.982 1.060 0.008 214.895
13 Germany Sebastian Vettel
6 1'18.079 1.157 0.097 214.628
14 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
6 1'18.356 1.434 0.277 213.870
15 United Kingdom George Russell
3 1'19.154 2.232 0.798 211.713
View full results

What happened in Q3?

In the top-10 shootout, Hamilton set the bar at 1m16.741s, just missing yellow flags for Perez spinning at Turn 13 after he dipped his tyres into the gravel on turn-in.

Verstappen was second fastest, 0.036s down, with Bottas a further tenth back in third. Alpine’s Esteban Ocon was best of the rest, ahead of Sainz and McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo.

On the final runs, Hamilton had a big moment at the final chicane and didn’t improve, but neither did Verstappen nor Bottas, so Hamilton’s 100th career pole was confirmed.

Read Also:

Leclerc improved on his second run to jump up to fourth, ahead of Ocon, Sainz, Ricciardo, Perez, Norris and Alpine’s Fernando Alonso.

Spanish Grand Prix Q3 results: Hamilton takes pole

Cla Driver Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
6 1'16.741 218.370
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen
6 1'16.777 0.036 0.036 218.268
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas
6 1'16.873 0.132 0.096 217.995
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc
6 1'17.510 0.769 0.637 216.204
5 France Esteban Ocon
6 1'17.580 0.839 0.070 216.009
6 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
6 1'17.620 0.879 0.040 215.897
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
5 1'17.622 0.881 0.002 215.892
8 Mexico Sergio Perez
5 1'17.701 0.960 0.079 215.672
9 United Kingdom Lando Norris
6 1'18.010 1.269 0.309 214.818
10 Spain Fernando Alonso
6 1'18.147 1.406 0.137 214.442
View full results

 

shares
comments

Related video

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly

Previous article

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly

Next article

Hamilton feared set-up "gamble" backfired before taking pole

Hamilton feared set-up "gamble" backfired before taking pole
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Sub-event QU
Author Charles Bradley

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona

12min
2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

3
Super GT

BMW won't enter Super GT just to keep DTM cars running

4
Other open wheel

New Zealand CRC Ruapuna Park Results

5
NASCAR Cup

What time and channel is the NASCAR Cup race at Darlington today?

Latest news
Shoulder issue hampered Perez in Barcelona F1 qualifying
Formula 1

Shoulder issue hampered Perez in Barcelona F1 qualifying

4m
De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs
Formula 1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

5m
Hamilton feared set-up "gamble" backfired before taking pole
Formula 1

Hamilton feared set-up "gamble" backfired before taking pole

8m
Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona

12m
Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly
Formula 1

Tsunoda has ‘question mark’ over AlphaTauri F1 car versus Gasly

1h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
42m

Starting Grid for the Spanish Grand Prix

F1: Verstappen leads in FP3 at Spanish GP 00:36
Formula 1
2h

F1: Verstappen leads in FP3 at Spanish GP

F1: FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit 00:33
Formula 1
2h

F1: FIA explains clampdown on F1 drivers using old Spain circuit

F1: Turkish GP under threat due to UK red-list 00:35
Formula 1
6h

F1: Turkish GP under threat due to UK red-list

F1: Team bosses to discuss track limit rules 00:25
Formula 1
20h

F1: Team bosses to discuss track limit rules

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Barcelona Spanish GP
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Barcelona

Ferrari Testarossa restomod teased, aiming for 200mph top speed Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Vision EQS testing
Automotive

Ferrari Testarossa restomod teased, aiming for 200mph top speed

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime
NASCAR Cup

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
19h
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021
The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix Prime

The "subtle" Red Bull upgrades that kept it in the Portugal F1 mix

Red Bull's Portuguese Grand Prix fortunes were decidedly second best to Mercedes', but the result skews the potential that the team had at Portimao. With a new set of updates, the team looks good going forward into the rest of 2021's spicy F1 competition

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Portuguese Grand Prix driver ratings

The 2021 Portuguese GP will for several drivers go down as a weekend of missed opportunities amid imperfect track conditions that caused struggles with tyre warm-up. But the performances of a select few stood out from the crowd

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory Prime

The five key tests Hamilton passed to claim Portugal victory

Just as he did in 2020, Lewis Hamilton had to come from behind to win the 2021 Portuguese Grand Prix. Only this time there were two rivals he had to pass, among the several challenges he had to overcome, on his way to securing a 97th grand prix victory

Formula 1
May 3, 2021
The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy Prime

The data that leaves both Red Bull, Mercedes uncertain of supremacy

Lewis Hamilton topped the crucial FP2 session on Friday as F1 returned to Portugal, but his Mercedes team cannot be sure it has the edge on its Red Bull rivals. As cool temperatures and wind combine with the still-slippery surface to present drivers with quandaries over set-up and tyre warmup, there's still everything to play for come qualifying.

Formula 1
May 1, 2021
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
Apr 29, 2021

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Spanish GP: Hamilton secures 100th F1 pole position
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spanish GP: Hamilton secures 100th F1 pole position

Ricardo Rosset: Underrated? Or one of F1's least-impressive drivers?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricardo Rosset: Underrated? Or one of F1's least-impressive drivers?

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

The inside story of Villeneuve's final F1 weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1

The inside story of Villeneuve's final F1 weekend

New Zealand CRC Ruapuna Park Results
Other open wheel Other open wheel

New Zealand CRC Ruapuna Park Results

Latest news

Shoulder issue hampered Perez in Barcelona F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Shoulder issue hampered Perez in Barcelona F1 qualifying

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs
Formula 1 Formula 1

De la Rosa knew Hamilton would be a "problem" after two runs

Hamilton feared set-up "gamble" backfired before taking pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton feared set-up "gamble" backfired before taking pole

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes pole in Barcelona

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.