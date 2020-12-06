Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Race in
05 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP / Breaking news

Grosjean rules out Abu Dhabi Grand Prix return

Tickets
shares
comments
Grosjean rules out Abu Dhabi Grand Prix return
By:

Romain Grosjean has been ruled out of the Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi after electing to travel home for treatment on the burns to his hands.

Grosjean was left with burns to his hands after a terrifying crash on the opening lap of last Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, escaping from a large fire that followed a collision with the barrier at Turn 3 recording more than 50G.

Grosjean was ruled out of this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix on Monday, but remained hopeful that he could race in Abu Dhabi and make his final appearance for Haas ahead of his departure.

But in a statement issued shortly before Sunday’s second Bahrain race, Haas announced that Grosjean would not be racing in Abu Dhabi, but will instead return home to Switzerland to continue treatment for his injuries.

Reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi will once again stand in for Grosjean at the Yas Marina Circuit.

“It is with great sadness that I will not be able to do my final race in Abu Dhabi and be with the team there,” said Grosjean.

“We’ve tried as much as we could with the doctor to recover and to repair my hand, but the risk of racing is too big for my recovery and my health.

“So, the decision was made that I’m not going to race. It’s one of the hardest decisions of my life, but it’s obviously one of the wisest.

“I will miss the team, but I will be supporting them as ever.”

Grosjean has already said that he would like to complete a private F1 test at the earliest opportunity to ensure his time in the series does not end with his accident.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff confirmed on Saturday that he would be willing to accommodate such a test should no other team be working with Grosjean.

“I’m naturally very sorry that Romain will miss what was going to be his final race with Haas,” said Haas team boss Gunther Steiner.

“But we are all in agreement that he has to take the best course of action regarding his treatment and recovery from last Sunday’s incident.

“Romain has shown exceptional bravery and amazing spirit over the last few days. We know how badly he wanted to be able to return to the cockpit of the VF-20 in Abu Dhabi. And we all would have loved him to have been there too.”

Read Also:

Grosjean joined Haas for its debut F1 season in 2016, with this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix set to be the team’s first race where the Frenchman is not in one of his cars.

The team announced in October that Grosjean would be leaving after five years, making way for an all-rookie line-up of Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher in 2021. 

“Romain believed in our Formula 1 project at the very start, he committed to drive for us before we’d even built a car,” Steiner said.

“There is no doubting the determination and sheer effort he has put into helping us to achieve what we have as a young team in Formula 1.

“We will forever be grateful for that belief and commitment. It is those qualities, his drive and ambition, that I’m sure will aid him on his recovery.

“On behalf of Gene Haas and myself, together with the whole Haas F1 Team operation, we wish Romain well and a return to full health.”

 

Related video

Albon feels lack of soft tyre running in FP3 led to Q2 exit

Previous article

Albon feels lack of soft tyre running in FP3 led to Q2 exit
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Abu Dhabi GP Tickets
Drivers Romain Grosjean
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Australian legend John Harvey passes away
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Australian legend John Harvey passes away

BUSCH: Statement From The Petty Family
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

BUSCH: Statement From The Petty Family

Ted Horn – One of Indy’s greatest unlucky heroes
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Ted Horn – One of Indy’s greatest unlucky heroes

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz

Mercedes willing to give Grosjean farewell F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes willing to give Grosjean farewell F1 test

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Latest news

Grosjean rules out Abu Dhabi Grand Prix return
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean rules out Abu Dhabi Grand Prix return

Albon feels lack of soft tyre running in FP3 led to Q2 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albon feels lack of soft tyre running in FP3 led to Q2 exit

Ricciardo: Patience will be key to seizing Sakhir "opportunity"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Patience will be key to seizing Sakhir "opportunity"

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz

Trending

1
Supercars

Australian legend John Harvey passes away

5h
2
NASCAR Cup

BUSCH: Statement From The Petty Family

3
IndyCar

Ted Horn – One of Indy’s greatest unlucky heroes

4
Formula 1

2020 F1 Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying results, full grid lineup

17h
5
Formula 1

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz

1h

Latest news

Grosjean rules out Abu Dhabi Grand Prix return
Formula 1

Grosjean rules out Abu Dhabi Grand Prix return

Albon feels lack of soft tyre running in FP3 led to Q2 exit
Formula 1

Albon feels lack of soft tyre running in FP3 led to Q2 exit

Ricciardo: Patience will be key to seizing Sakhir "opportunity"
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Patience will be key to seizing Sakhir "opportunity"

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz
Formula 1

Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz

Gasly frustrated after kerb strike wrecks qualifying hopes
Formula 1

Gasly frustrated after kerb strike wrecks qualifying hopes

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
15h

Starting Grid for the Sakhir Grand Prix

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered 03:51
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grosjean's Bahrain Grand Prix Crash Secrets Uncovered

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives 02:56
Formula 1
Dec 4, 2020

Grand Prix Greats – How F1’s halo is saving lives

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit 05:22
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

Everything You Need To Know About The Bahrain Outer Circuit

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up 11:56
Formula 1
Dec 3, 2020

The Risks And Rewards of Russell's Shock Mercedes Call Up

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.