Grosjean discharged from hospital after treatment for burns

Grosjean sustained burns to the back of his hands in a dramatic accident on the opening lap of the race at the Bahrain International Circuit that saw him hit the barrier at 137 mph, recording a force of more than 50g.

Grosjean was taken to the Bahrain Defence Force Hospital after escaping the fire and being taken to the medical centre, and was suspected to have broken a rib in the crash.

But subsequent X-rays showed that Grosjean had sustained no fractures, meaning he only required treatment to the burns on his hands.

Grosjean was meant to be discharged from hospital on Tuesday, but it was decided to keep him in for an additional night.

Haas announced on Wednesday morning that Grosjean had left hospital, but would remain in Bahrain to undergo further private treatment for the burns.

“Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean was discharged from the care of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) Hospital at 10:30am local time on Wednesday,” a statement reads.

“Grosjean spent three nights in hospital following Sunday’s incident at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

“Grosjean will continue private treatment for the burns suffered on the back of his hands and will remain in Bahrain for the time being.

“On behalf of Romain Grosjean and the entire Haas F1 Team, we extend our thanks to all who have tended to him at the BDF Hospital.”

Grosjean will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain as a result of his injuries, with his place at Haas being taken by reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi.

But the Frenchman remains hopeful of returning for the season finale in Abu Dhabi on 13 December, with Haas set to make a decision depending on his condition early next week.

“I spoke to him yesterday about it, he really wants to be in Abi Dhabi,” said Haas F1 team principal Gunther Steiner.

“But I said, 'try to get better, we’ll speak on Sunday or Monday let's say, how you feel, if it is doable.'

"Pietro is here, Romain is here, we just have to see how he feels, so I'm not in a hurry to decide what to do, or what is needed. It depends on his health.”

