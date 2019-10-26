Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Grosjean: Illegal Renault system in use since 2015

shares
comments
Grosjean: Illegal Renault system in use since 2015
By:
Co-author: Oleg Karpov
Oct 26, 2019, 10:09 AM

The Renault braking system deemed illegal by the FIA was in use as early as the 2015 Belgian Grand Prix in the team’s previous guise as Lotus, claims Romain Grosjean.

Both Renaults were disqualified from the results of the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix for using the system – a pre-set brake balance adjustment – and the team admitted that it was a driver aid, although its primary purpose was to reduce the workload of the driver instead of directly benefiting performance.

The FIA confirmed no breach of the technical regulations occurred, but that the system combined to form a sporting regulations breach.

Renault team boss Cyril Abiteboul revealed that the device had been used “for a while” but would not confirm how long, beyond admitting it was in use before 2019.

Grosjean drove for the Lotus team in 2015 – the season before the squad was bought by Renault – alongside Pastor Maldonado.

As he left at the end of that year to join Haas for the 2016 season, Grosjean didn’t drive for Renault under its current guise, racing for Haas ever since his switch four years ago.

When asked if Grosjean had mentioned on Thursday in Mexico that he drove with the Renault system since Spa in 2015, he said: “I may have. Yes.”

He was then asked “did you at that stage consider it to be legal?”

Grosjean replied: “Well let’s say that I asked to replicate it later on and they wouldn’t do it. It was good though.”

Racing Point – which challenged the Renault system after the Japanese Grand Prix – confirmed it did so because the FIA confirmed it was not allowed to replicate the system, according to team boss Otmar Szafnauer.

Abiteboul said that Renault had not sought approval from the FIA for its current design because it was convinced it was legal given how long it had been on the car.

He also stressed that it was not a performance-enhancing driver aid, simply a long-standing way to reduce the driver's workload.

However, Racing Point driver Lance Stroll reckons there will have been a benefit.

"They clearly gave them a penalty because it was an advantage," he said. "However, I don’t know the ins and outs of it, or how much they were doing it, or how much lap time it was, how much pace they were finding because of it.

"But I definitely know that they gave them a penalty for a reason. There is definitely a lot of workload for the driver, changing brake balance throughout a grand prix, and if you can avoid that, it’s definitely helpful."

Next article
Winning car to join driver on Mexico podium

Previous article

Winning car to join driver on Mexico podium

Next article

Netflix series boosts Mexico F1 ticket sales among women

Netflix series boosts Mexico F1 ticket sales among women
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Romain Grosjean Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Jack Benyon

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari needs to clarify what's "silly" in Vettel/Leclerc rivalry

2
Super GT

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"

3
SCCA

Huffaker Engineering returns

4
Offroad

CORR: 2002 Champions Banquet report

5
NHRA

Pontiac introduces SC/T Ram-Air Hood on Pro Stock Grand Am

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.