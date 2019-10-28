Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas F1 drivers to sample NASCAR Ford in Austin

shares
comments
Haas F1 drivers to sample NASCAR Ford in Austin
By:
Oct 28, 2019, 3:14 PM

Haas Formula 1 drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will be given their first taste of NASCAR over the US GP weekend.

Tony Stewart, co-owner of the sister Stewart-Haas Racing NASCAR outfit, is to drive them around COTA on the Thursday before the race in the number 14 Ford Mustang, equipped with a passenger seat. The F1 drivers will then both have a chance to take the wheel.

Stewart has previously given Magnussen a run in a sprint car, as captured in the Netflix Drive to Survive series.

Magnussen has never raced with a roof, but he has tested a Mercedes DTM machine.

Tony Stewart, Stewart-Haas Racing

Tony Stewart, Stewart-Haas Racing

Photo by: Stewart-Haas Racing

"A DTM car is very aerodynamic," Magnussen said. "They have a lot of downforce. A stock car hardly has any downforce. So, I don't have any idea how it'll be. I've never driven a NASCAR before. I'm pretty certain it's going to be very different to the other car I drive around COTA.

"A NASCAR is such an iconic race car. I've always been eager to try one. Of course, it's usually in its element on an oval, but they do race on road courses, as well. It'll be interesting to have a go and have a bit of fun.

"I found my feet in that sprint car last October pretty quickly thanks to [Tony's] advice, and also thanks to him jumping in the car and showing how it's done before I got in.

"I had a great time with Tony. He's a great driving instructor and he knows his way around these things. His experience and knowledge when it comes to stock cars is probably just as impressive."

Read Also:

Grosjean raced a Ford GT1 car during a break in his F1 career in 2010, and has previously been linked with driving a NASCAR for the Haas team in a road course race.

"I think we just need to slam the brakes a bit earlier than we do with a Formula 1 car," he said. "We'll see how the engine responds to throttle application. I can't wait. The sound of it's going to be great.

"I think it's going to be a good experience. I think having Tony Stewart helping us and giving us advice is going to be bloody amazing."

Austin will be Stewart's first NASCAR outing since he returned his focus to sprint cars three years ago.

"It's kind of hard to believe that it's been three years since I last drove a stock car," he said. "But seeing some of these road-course races – especially the Roval at Charlotte – have piqued my interest a bit, so this is a good way to sort of satisfy that hunger.

"I've never been to COTA. All I know about it is what I've seen on TV and on my iRacing simulator. I kind of like that. Even after two decades in NASCAR, there's still new stuff to experience. I haven't driven that racetrack and Kevin and Romain haven't ever driven a stock car. We'll figure it out together."

Next article
Mercedes made "the right gamble" to win Mexican GP - Binotto

Previous article

Mercedes made "the right gamble" to win Mexican GP - Binotto

Next article

Verstappen had pace to win the race - Horner

Verstappen had pace to win the race - Horner
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , NASCAR Cup
Drivers Romain Grosjean Shop Now , Kevin Magnussen
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula E

How new track surface could impact Riyadh Formula E race

2h
2
WEC

Opinion: Peugeot news is the shot in the arm WEC needed

3
NASCAR Cup

Jeff Gordon "overwhelmed with everything that's happened"

4
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: IRL: John Martin Jr. - tragic death

5
Hillclimb

Pikes Peak results

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1
F1

Hulkenberg feels he is not "leaving" Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.