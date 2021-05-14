Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane for F1
Formula 1 News

Grosjean's F1 test to go ahead despite French GP date change

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Romain Grosjean's farewell Formula 1 test with Mercedes will still go ahead next month, despite a date change for the French GP forcing a demo run to be cancelled.

Grosjean's F1 test to go ahead despite French GP date change

The Frenchman had been due to get two outings with Mercedes in June, as part of a special final run in F1 machinery.

He was originally due to demo a Mercedes W10 over the French GP weekend on June 25-27, prior to a proper test at Paul Ricard on June 29.

However, as part of a calendar shuffle prompted by the Turkish Grand Prix being called off, the French GP has been brought forward a week.

The event now takes place on the same June 20 date as the Road America IndyCar round, with Grosjean committed to the street and road course events with Dale Coyne Racing.

A spokesman for Mercedes has confirmed that the clash means that Grosjean's demo laps in France can no longer go ahead as originally planned.

However, Mercedes will still give him a proper run out at Paul Ricard on June 29.

Grosjean's test with Mercedes came as part of an offer that Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff made in the wake of the former Haas driver's fiery crash at last year's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Speaking to the Beyond the Grid podcast this week, Grosjean said the idea originally came to him while he was still recovering in hospital from the burns he suffered.

"Well it was all Toto," he said. "You know, when I was in my hospital bed in Bahrain, someone was helping me to open the things on my mobile phone, because I didn't have any fingers to use.

And then friends told me 'Oh, Toto says you could have a test in a Mercedes if you don't make it back to Abu Dhabi'. And I'm like, oh, okay, that's, you know, that is super cool.

"Obviously, at the time, I really liked it. But I wanted to come back to Abu Dhabi until the day it wasn't going to happen. And then I went back home, had a bit of recovery and then eventually got a call from Mercedes.

"And it says 'okay, so here are the dates that we could do it, seat fit will be on that date, you could do a little bit of simulator as well, and how does that work for you and are you up for it?' Bloody hell, of course I'm up for it!

He added: "It is an incredible chance. Just for few things. I'm still a Formula 1 fan. I still watch the races. I have been driving it, but now I get to drive the 2019 world champion car, which at the end is not too far from the 2020, which was probably the fastest Formula 1 car ever built.

"And I drive it without pressure, you know, without having a test day to complete few test things and go through a programme and so on. Yes we can have a programme, but it's more [like] let's go and have some fun."

shares
comments
FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane for F1

Previous article

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane for F1
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Romain Grosjean
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

2
Formula 1

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off

1h
3
Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

5
NASCAR Cup

Why NASCAR’s Next Gen cost savings won’t be apparent in 2022

18h
Latest news
Grosjean's F1 test to go ahead despite French GP date change
Formula 1

Grosjean's F1 test to go ahead despite French GP date change

12m
FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane for F1
Formula 1

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane for F1

21m
Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff
Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

23m
Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off
Formula 1

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off

1h
FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks
Formula 1

FIA track grades: Requirements to hold an F1 race, potential tracks

1h
Latest videos
F1: Teams to continue pushing for better track limits rules 00:27
Formula 1
5h

F1: Teams to continue pushing for better track limits rules

F1: McLaren not done with 2021 car yet 00:58
Formula 1
May 13, 2021

F1: McLaren not done with 2021 car yet

F1: 15 staff and an empty factory not enough to build an engine - Wolff 00:45
Formula 1
May 13, 2021

F1: 15 staff and an empty factory not enough to build an engine - Wolff

Converting to a Two-Stop Strategy EXPLAINED! | 2021 Spanish GP F1 Race Debrief 12:57
Formula 1
May 13, 2021

Converting to a Two-Stop Strategy EXPLAINED! | 2021 Spanish GP F1 Race Debrief

4 Things We'd Change To Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya | Formula 1 05:30
Formula 1
May 12, 2021

4 Things We'd Change To Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya | Formula 1

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff
Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off
Formula 1

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime
Formula 1

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Romain Grosjean More from
Romain Grosjean
Grosjean to test Mercedes F1 title-winner at Paul Ricard
Video Inside
Formula 1

Grosjean to test Mercedes F1 title-winner at Paul Ricard

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar
IndyCar

“Dedicated” Grosjean still faces "big challenge" in IndyCar

Why Grosjean is F1's most infuriating driver Prime
Formula 1

Why Grosjean is F1's most infuriating driver

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean? Prime

How long can Verstappen and Hamilton keep it clean?

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have been evenly matched so far in the 2021 Formula 1 title race. Neither has been afraid to get aggressive against each other on track, teeing up an enthralling contest as the year unwinds. But how long will their battle remain clean? Jonathan Noble ponders that exact point

Formula 1
May 13, 2021
How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner Prime

How Brabham’s one-hit wonder was boxed into a corner

The Brabham BT46B raced once, won once, then vanished – or did it? STUART CODLING reveals the story of the car which was never actually banned…

Formula 1
May 11, 2021
The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle Prime

The changes Barcelona needs to provide a modern-day F1 spectacle

Formula 1’s visits to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya over recent years have been met with familiar criticisms despite tweaks here and there to the track to improve racing. With the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix largely going the same way, proper solutions need to be followed to achieve F1’s wider targets

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Spanish Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Often described as Formula 1's laboratory, the Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona gave the clearest demonstration yet of the pecking order in 2021. And it's the key discrepancies from that order which illuminate who is excelling, and who needs to hit the reset button.

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain Prime

How Red Bull's deja vu set Hamilton on the winning path in Spain

An aggressive first corner move from Max Verstappen appeared to have set the Red Bull driver on course for victory in the Spanish Grand Prix. But canny strategy from Mercedes - combined with the absence of Red Bull's number two from the lead group - allowed Lewis Hamilton to pull off a demoralising reversal

Formula 1
May 10, 2021
The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace Prime

The Barcelona practice times that prove Red Bull has hidden pace

Lewis Hamilton led the way in Friday practice for the 2021 Spanish Grand Prix, but there was one major encouraging sign for Red Bull. However, making good on that gain will require Max Verstappen to avoid repeating a mistake that left him well down the FP2 order...

Formula 1
May 7, 2021
Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place Prime

Why McLaren doesn’t doubt Ricciardo can escape his ‘dark’ place

Three points finishes from as many starts represents a decent opening innings on paper, but Daniel Ricciardo has endured a tough start to his McLaren career - only magnified his teammate's excellent form. Yet both he and the team have good reason to expect a turnaround soon.

Formula 1
May 6, 2021
What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors Prime

What needs to “change” for Red Bull is ending Verstappen’s errors

OPINION: Going up against the dominant force of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton was always going to demand the best from Red Bull and Max Verstappen. But after making a couple more errors during the Portuguese Grand Prix, the Dutch driver showed there's a small gap he still needs to close in the 2021 Formula 1 title fight.

Formula 1
May 5, 2021

Trending Today

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

RCR to run commemorative gold paint schemes in 2019 Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

RCR to run commemorative gold paint schemes in 2019 Daytona 500

French MotoGP: Zarco on top in crash-strewn second practice
MotoGP MotoGP

French MotoGP: Zarco on top in crash-strewn second practice

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza
Le Mans Le Mans

Risi announces Le Mans line-up, will race at Monza

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

The 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

35 cars on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

35 cars on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list

Latest news

Grosjean's F1 test to go ahead despite French GP date change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grosjean's F1 test to go ahead despite French GP date change

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane for F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA has evaluated removal of final Barcelona chicane for F1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen not only option as Hamilton successor - Wolff

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austria to host F1 double-header after Turkish GP is called off

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.