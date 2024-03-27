All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Miami GP

Former Haas F1 chief Steiner to be Miami GP ambassador

Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner has become an ambassador for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Guenther Steiner, former Haas Team Principal and TV Presenter

Guenther Steiner, former Haas Team Principal and TV Presenter

Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Steiner served as Haas team chief from its inception in 2016 until last winter, when his contract wasn't renewed after the struggling outfit finished last in the 2023 constructors' championship.

But the 58-year-old Italian went straight back into the paddock in Bahrain as an analyst for Sky Germany, and at last weekend's Australian Grand Prix he conducted the top three interviews.

Now, Steiner will also act as an ambassador for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix in May, helping to promote one of the championship's most recent additions to the calendar.

“I’m excited to serve as an Ambassador for the Miami Grand Prix, which has become one of my favorite races of the year,” said Steiner.

“I’ve seen first-hand the incredible growth Formula 1 has had in the United States and it has so much potential to continue growing, especially with races like Miami as part of the circuit.

"The event, which reflects the bold vision of the organisers, pairs American spectacle and F1 racing with a vibrant atmosphere at the track and throughout the city itself."

Gunther Steiner, RTL, on thegrid

Gunther Steiner, RTL, on thegrid

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Steiner, who has been living in the United States for two decades and has a composites business there, has become a household name thanks to his colourful appearances on F1 Netflix series Drive to Survive.

He now looks set to stay a figurehead for the series even without an active role in one of the teams.

“Guenther has become a household name with F1 fans of all ages and is a perfect ambassador for our race,” said Miami GP president Tyler Epp. "He embodies the competitive spirit of the sport and has a clear vision of what F1 in America can be.

"Having someone with his experience, reputation and candor attached to our event will undoubtedly add to the excitement and elevate race weekend to a new level."

In a recent column for F1.com, Steiner said he has enjoyed his time away from active duty in F1, but doesn't rule out a return to a leadership role if the opportunity is right.

"Life has been good since I left Haas ahead of this season," he wrote. "These last few weeks are the first time I’ve switched off from F1 for around a decade. This time has been good for me.

"The longer time goes on, the more I can see that I stayed at Haas too long.

"I would come back to F1 in the future, but it needs to be the right project, done right."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Wolff: Correlation issues, not dogmatism behind Merc F1 struggles
Next article Krack: Alonso "would never put anyone in harm's way" amid Australia F1 penalty

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Krack: Alonso "would never put anyone in harm's way" amid Australia F1 penalty

Krack: Alonso "would never put anyone in harm's way" amid Australia F1 penalty

Formula 1
Australian GP
Krack: Alonso "would never put anyone in harm's way" amid Australia F1 penalty
Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition

Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition

Formula 1
Australian GP
Albon: Williams 'needed to capitalise' on F1 Australian GP attrition
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Latest news

F1 owner Liberty Media set to finalise €4bn MotoGP purchase

F1 owner Liberty Media set to finalise €4bn MotoGP purchase

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
F1 owner Liberty Media set to finalise €4bn MotoGP purchase
Truex looks to solve short track "challenge" at Richmond

Truex looks to solve short track "challenge" at Richmond

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond
Truex looks to solve short track "challenge" at Richmond
Shock F1 call-ups: 10 times that reserve drivers started a grand prix

Shock F1 call-ups: 10 times that reserve drivers started a grand prix

F1 Formula 1
Shock F1 call-ups: 10 times that reserve drivers started a grand prix
Sinkhole at North Wilkesboro reveals NASCAR track's history

Sinkhole at North Wilkesboro reveals NASCAR track's history

NAS NASCAR Cup
Sinkhole at North Wilkesboro reveals NASCAR track's history

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes, Red Bull and Aston Martin should try to sign Sainz for 2025
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Sainz could have won F1's Australian GP even in a Verstappen head-to-head
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA