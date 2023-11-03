"Gutted" Norris says McLaren was quick enough for Brazilian GP F1 pole
A "gutted" Lando Norris believed he and McLaren had a car that was good enough for pole position at Formula 1's Brazilian Grand Prix.
The Briton had looked strong heading into the final Q3 shootout for the top grid spots, after leading the way in the Q2 segment of qualifying for Sunday's race.
But drivers endured a tricky time in setting their laps in Q3 as a major storm blew over the Interlagos track, and Norris failed to repeat his earlier form and ended up seventh on the grid.
Afterwards, Norris could not hide his disappointment at the missed opportunity.
"The car was amazing," he said. "It was quick enough to be quickest today and on pole, so pretty gutted [to end up] the way we did.
"I don't know what to feel about. I think the car was amazing.
"It came alive a lot in qualifying and was easily good enough to be quickest, let's say. Delivering the lap, and putting it together in Q3, everything's a different job.
"Easily quick enough, so disappointed. Another disappointing Saturday, not a lot we could have done."
McLaren's misery at the lost opportunity of qualifying was compounded by Oscar Piastri making a mistake on his single Q3 run as he slid off the track at the Juncao corner that leads back up to the start-finish straight.
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60
Piastri said he had done nothing different to before on that lap, as a number of drivers said that grip levels had disappeared even though the rain had not hit.
"I just lost a lot of grip," said the Australian, who ended up 10th on the grid. "I don't know if it was already raining or what, but I was struggling a lot already on the lap. I think everyone was.
"I just went in how I did the last lap and just slid straight off. So yeah, it's a shame. The pace of the car was looking good, but we try again tomorrow."
After electing not to show its full potential in the morning practice session, Piastri said that everything had looked well on course for McLaren in qualifying before the storm blew in.
"It's been a good day in terms of pace," he said. "Obviously this weather's thrown a spanner in the works, so we just need to look at what went wrong in Q3."
Norris surprised by Brazil F1 sprint pole after "worst" lap
Norris surprised by Brazil F1 sprint pole after "worst" lap Norris surprised by Brazil F1 sprint pole after "worst" lap
Norris Mexico GP "masterpiece" reminded Stella of Alonso's F1 Valencia 2012 win
Norris Mexico GP "masterpiece" reminded Stella of Alonso's F1 Valencia 2012 win Norris Mexico GP "masterpiece" reminded Stella of Alonso's F1 Valencia 2012 win
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck Why Norris must fight Verstappen harder if he’s going to break his F1 win duck
Piastri's F1 Mexico GP compromised by damage from Tsunoda clash
Piastri's F1 Mexico GP compromised by damage from Tsunoda clash Piastri's F1 Mexico GP compromised by damage from Tsunoda clash
The "jigsaw" McLaren is solving after shining on its weaker F1 circuits
The "jigsaw" McLaren is solving after shining on its weaker F1 circuits The "jigsaw" McLaren is solving after shining on its weaker F1 circuits
How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen How the Qatar GP tyre farce flattered McLaren and hurt Verstappen
Latest news
Nemechek on Phoenix loss: "One race doesn’t define us"
Nemechek on Phoenix loss: "One race doesn’t define us" Nemechek on Phoenix loss: "One race doesn’t define us"
Custer earns NASCAR Xfinity title with three-wide pass for the win
Custer earns NASCAR Xfinity title with three-wide pass for the win Custer earns NASCAR Xfinity title with three-wide pass for the win
William Byron earns pole position for NASCAR Cup title-decider
William Byron earns pole position for NASCAR Cup title-decider William Byron earns pole position for NASCAR Cup title-decider
2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint
2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint 2023 F1 Brazilian GP results: Max Verstappen wins sprint
How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus
How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus How BRM’s engine overreach hindered a pioneering F1 Lotus
The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot
The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot The “no bitterness” outlook keeping F1's ageless veteran on the front foot
Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?
Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists? Do rivals have hope against F1's greatest escape artists?
Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time
Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time Why Ricciardo's F1 resurgence may have emerged at the perfect time
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.