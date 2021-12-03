Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Nikita Mazepin says his father’s offer to Haas to set up an incentive scheme for staff has been prompted by genuine concerns about the pressures Formula 1 personnel face.

A gruelling travel schedule with more regular triple-headers, allied to a 23-race calendar next year, has prompted a growing number of F1 regulars to look for job opportunities elsewhere.

Haas has not escaped losing a number of its staff who have decided against staying on for the long haul.

But with the American-owned squad needing as many good people on its books as possible as it bids to move off the bottom of the rankings next year, Mazepin wants to set up some kind of bonus scheme for those that commit to stay.

Speaking about why his father had done it, Nikita Mazepin said that he had voiced some worries about Haas personnel leaving, and where that would leave the team going forward.

“I have told him [his father] that I'm very concerned about people leaving, good people leaving,” Mazepin told Motorsport.com.

“I know that different people had different thoughts in their head, but quite some of them were financially concerned. And I'm very fortunate and lucky that he has heard it.

“He's got an amazing track record of giving what he needs to his employees, which numbers over 45,000 in his companies, and he is a professional in it, not me.

“He came up with this idea totally voluntarily to not, let's say, throw money at people, as bad as it may sound, but to motivate people and give them an opportunity to achieve certain things and be rewarded for it.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“The most important thing about it is [that] it happened totally voluntarily. He doesn't get anything from it, apart from I think he's in a stage of his life where he wants to give things back because he's got enough success.

“He now really is concerned about the people that actually do the hard work, people that work in the mines, in his factories, and the real employees at the very, very low level in the teams.”

Mazepin said that the bonus scheme was only a suggestion at the moment, and that it would require Haas to not only accept it but also ensure that the team played its part in delivering staff what they needed to want to stay.

He added: “I'm not sure if it will happen, because it [the offer] actually has clauses of looking after the people and giving them a good experience. That needs to come from the team because he [Dmitry Mazepin] is only [a sponsor].”

While any ramping up of staff income would have to be included in F1’s budget cap regulations, Mazepin said Haas was so below the current limit that it would not cause an issue on that front.

“From what I know, we're way below the budget cap anyway, so it will get a little bit closer to it,” he said.

“And that goes towards people having a better life. And not only them, but their families having a better life, which is the most important thing to make it a good success.”

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Prime

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Prime

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Motorsport.com's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer Tim Wright explains.

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison Prime

How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

He's had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently 'moved upstairs' as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells Stuart Codling about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It's easy to look at Robert Kubica's second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn't reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren Prime

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren

From being lapped by his own teammate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it's been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there's more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing wind tunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher Prime

The invisible enemy that's made Hamilton's title charge tougher

After winning his past few Formula 1 titles as a canter, Lewis Hamilton currently trails Max Verstappen by eight points heading into the final double-header of 2021. Although Red Bull has been his biggest on-track challenge, Hamilton feels that he has just as much to grapple with away from the circuit

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2021
