Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP News

Haas: Door is open for FIA F1 checks amid B-team concerns

Gunther Steiner says that Haas’s door is open for the FIA to complete checks “whenever they want” amid concerns raised about B-teams in Formula 1.

Luke Smith
By:
Haas: Door is open for FIA F1 checks amid B-team concerns
After failing to score any points last year, Haas has returned to fight in the F1 midfield through the early part of the 2022 season, recording a best finish of fifth at the opening round in Bahrain courtesy of Kevin Magnussen.

But Haas’s upswing in form has not been without added scrutiny from some of its rivals, including McLaren, which has been vocal about relationships between so-called A- and B-teams in F1.

Since joining the grid in 2016, Haas has always operated with a model of taking as many customer parts as possible from Ferrari, which also supplies its power unit.

While the FIA is fully satisfied that the partnership between Haas and Ferrari complies with the regulations, both McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl and Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff have expressed their belief the rules surrounding such relationships need to be reviewed.

No formal complaint has been lodged with the FIA, nor has any official investigation been undertaken, with Haas boss Steiner calling the rival comments “just them publicly voicing their concerns or unhappiness”.

Steiner made clear that Haas’s door was open to the FIA for any checks it wanted to complete, and revealed the team had been visited on Wednesday. This was an informal visit by the FIA, which it carries out from time to time when concerns are raised.

“The FIA is keeping good track of us, what we are doing,” Steiner said.

“They were again yesterday in our offices to inspect, and I invite them: they can come along once a week, once a day, whenever they want.

“We have nothing to hide. We work to the regulations, so I don’t know what the FIA… if there is an investigation going on, if they responded to the people if asked for questions, I don’t know about that.”

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari, Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Links between teams have previously been in the spotlight and resulted in protests being lodged, notably in 2020 when Racing Point’s car was dubbed a ‘pink Mercedes’ due to its similarities with the German manufacturer’s 2019 model.

Haas has always been open about its ties to Ferrari, which has included the secondment of staff to the American outfit and the formation of a so-called ‘Haas hub’ in Maranello.

Asked if he felt frustrated the concerns were overshadowing Haas’s good start to the season, Steiner replied: “I would say after a while, you get used to that.

“I would rather have this, being told that we’re doing something that isn’t right because we’re doing a good job, than being like last year and everyone feels sorry for you. I’d rather have it the other way.

“In the end, we see where it comes out. It isn’t the first time this goes around. So after a while, you get used to it.

“Knowing we are not doing anything wrong, it’s a good place to be.”

