Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / FIA clamps down on slow running after Jeddah F1 near-misses
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Haas evaluating bonus scheme idea from Mazepin

By:

Haas Formula 1 boss Gunther Steiner says his team is evaluating whether it can make Dmitry Mazepin’s offer of a staff bonus scheme work.

Haas evaluating bonus scheme idea from Mazepin

Mazepin, who owns the Uralkali company that is title sponsor of Haas, has offered to fund an incentive programme to help encourage staff to stay on board for next year.

Rather than change the terms of his sponsorship deal to help increase the team’s budget, he wants extra money to go direct to staff to help keep them motivated.

Mazepin’s son Nikita explained at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix that the idea came about when he expressed some concern about quality staff leaving.

“I have told him [his father] that I'm very concerned about people leaving, good people leaving,” Mazepin told Motorsport.com.

“I know that different people had different thoughts in their head, but quite some of them were financially concerned. And I'm very fortunate and lucky that he [his father] has heard it.

“He's got an amazing track record of giving what he needs to his employees, which numbers over 45,000 in his companies, and he is a professional in it, not me.

“He came up with this idea totally voluntarily to not, let's say, throw money at people, as bad as it may sound, but to motivate people and give them an opportunity to achieve certain things and be rewarded for it.”

Read Also:

When asked by Motorsport.com for his thoughts on the plan, Steiner said he did not think there was any huge worry about Haas losing personnel because of the challenges imposed by an expanding calendar.

However, before going ahead and accepting Mazepin’s offer, he said Haas needed to check on potential implications regarding F1’s budget cap.

“We don't have people running away,” he said. “We have about 60 people which are with us from the beginning. At the end of the season sometimes every year a few people leave because they want to move on in their career. They want to move on from going to all the races, so it's not something unexpected.

“On the offer from Dmitry, we are looking in to how we can make it work with budget cap legally and all that stuff. Then we'll see when we get back to him.”

shares
comments
FIA clamps down on slow running after Jeddah F1 near-misses
Previous article

FIA clamps down on slow running after Jeddah F1 near-misses
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
UK could change sponsorship laws amid Kingspan Mercedes F1 deal anger Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

UK could change sponsorship laws amid Kingspan Mercedes F1 deal anger

Hamilton says F1 in "danger zone" over Jeddah circuit traffic Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Hamilton says F1 in "danger zone" over Jeddah circuit traffic

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime
Formula 1

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin Saudi Arabia GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Haas bonus scheme idea prompted by real concern, says Mazepin

Mazepin proposes Haas F1 staff incentive scheme for 2022
Formula 1

Mazepin proposes Haas F1 staff incentive scheme for 2022

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime
Formula 1

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Latest news

Haas evaluating bonus scheme idea from Mazepin
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas evaluating bonus scheme idea from Mazepin

FIA clamps down on slow running after Jeddah F1 near-misses
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA clamps down on slow running after Jeddah F1 near-misses

Alpine: Alonso and Piastri won’t face ‘direct comparison’ for ‘23 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Alonso and Piastri won’t face ‘direct comparison’ for ‘23 seat

Leclerc wants to thank Ferrari in ‘best possible way’ after crash repairs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc wants to thank Ferrari in ‘best possible way’ after crash repairs

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
13 h
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Prime

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Prime

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Prime

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Motorsport.com's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer Tim Wright explains.

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison Prime

How getting sacked from Benetton made Mercedes' Allison

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells Stuart Codling about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him.

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Prime

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as Ben Anderson discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren Prime

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver for McLaren

From being lapped by his own teammate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title Prime

The potential benefits of losing the F1 constructors' title

As the battle continues to rage over the F1 2021 drivers' championship, teams up and down the grid are turning their attentions to the prize money attributed to each position in the constructors' standings. But F1's sliding scale rules governing wind tunnel and CFD use will soften the blow for those who miss out on the top places

Formula 1
Nov 25, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.