Haas expects to retain its current F1 drivers for 2024

Magnussen returned to the fold for the 2022 season after Nikita Mazepin left the team after the first pre-season test at Barcelona, and immediately impressed after a year away to collect the majority of Haas' points last year.

His former team-mate Mick Schumacher was not retained for 2023 as Haas opted for the more experienced Hulkenberg to replace him, and the veteran German has so far proved to be an astute acquisition having scored six of the eight points amassed by the squad this year.

Asked if Haas was looking to make any changes for 2024, amid a driver market that has remained static thus far, Steiner stated that he was "pretty happy" with his current duo and hoped the team could make a decision in the near future.

He added that the team was also happy with the continuing technical partnership with Ferrari, and that the team was looking to retain the status quo.

"Driver market-wise, I think we are in the moment where we are pretty happy what we have got," Steiner said.

"Obviously we want to get to announce our drivers as soon as possible so we don't have to hang around like last year, a long time, telling you guys it'll be next race and then it gets boring!

"On the Ferrari side, I think in the short to medium term there's no point to change. Just because you've got a year like this, it doesn't mean that you immediately have to jump to someone else."

Steiner added that the experience of the drivers was helping the team in finding a direction to solving the issues with its 2023 car, which has shown great qualifying pace but has struggled to maintain strong grid positions in the race.

The South Tyrolean explained that the VF-23 car sustains a bigger drop-off in tyre life compared to its rivals' chargers, causing the drivers to lose grip – a problem that he hopes the team can solve in short order.

He added: "Yeah, I would say [the drivers' experience helps]. And Nico was very outspoken about the problem and what I like is that with the problem we speak about it openly.

"There is no trying to hide, it's very open. Everybody's like, 'Hey, let's try to find out what can we do to find out more what is happening'."