Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Why 2011 Canadian GP was not Button's greatest drive Next / Russell: FIA porpoising intervention like "sticking plaster"
Formula 1 News

Haas F1 upgrade may be delayed until Hungarian GP

Haas’s planned Formula 1 upgrade package may be delayed until the Hungarian Grand Prix, with the team revealing it will be its final major development of the season.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Haas F1 upgrade may be delayed until Hungarian GP
Listen to this article

The American-owned outfit has elected not to bring any updates to its Ferrari-powered VF-22 so far this season, as it felt there was more performance to be gained from perfecting its set-up instead.

But that has not meant the team stopped work on improvements entirely, as progress has been made on changes to come later this season.

The team originally planned to unleash its work with a development step at next month's French Grand Prix, but it now looks set to be delayed by a week and appear instead at the following week's race at the Hungaroring.

Haas team boss Gunther Steiner said that there was a slight delay in its work as it wanted to double check something in the wind tunnel. That could force it to just miss it making it in time for the Paul Ricard event.

"Maybe it will be Hungary," Steiner said in Montreal about the upgrades. "We took a step back because we wanted to check something else in the windtunnel, but now we are full steam on in production for Hungary.

"That is the aim. We try to better it, but I don't know where we get to."

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Steiner suggested that the changes to the car would make it look different, as he hoped they would deliver a good chunk of lap time.

"Hopefully it's a big step performance wise," he explained. "How it looks I don't really care, but you will see a difference."

Steiner also revealed that the Hungary upgrades would be the final planned developments for this year, with its focus now switching to 2023.

"We will shift to next year's car. That's it," he said. "No further upgrades.

"We are just stopping to make parts for this car. You always continue to develop and obviously, if you find something which on this car gives you a big advantage, then you do it.

"But we are not specifically working for this car on a big package."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Why 2011 Canadian GP was not Button's greatest drive
Previous article

Why 2011 Canadian GP was not Button's greatest drive
Next article

Russell: FIA porpoising intervention like "sticking plaster"

Russell: FIA porpoising intervention like "sticking plaster"
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton labels Canada F1 setup experiments a ‘disaster’ Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton labels Canada F1 setup experiments a ‘disaster’

Tsunoda takes F1 engine penalty in Canada; Leclerc safe for now Canadian GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda takes F1 engine penalty in Canada; Leclerc safe for now

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime
Formula 1

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

Latest news

Hamilton labels Canada F1 setup experiments a ‘disaster’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton labels Canada F1 setup experiments a ‘disaster’

Verstappen: Wrong for FIA to change F1 rules mid-season over porpoising
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Wrong for FIA to change F1 rules mid-season over porpoising

Canadian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Montreal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Canadian GP: Latest F1 technical images from Montreal

Leclerc hit with 10-place F1 grid penalty for Canadian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc hit with 10-place F1 grid penalty for Canadian GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

With the considerable levels of bouncing experienced at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, drivers have called for changes to ease the stress on their backs. But equally, the Formula 1 teams with cars less susceptible to it are unlikely to accept any differences in the rules, feeling it punishes those who got the 2022 regs right. Both sides to the argument have merit - and the FIA must find a middle ground

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2022
Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Prime

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

OPINION: After clinching pole in Baku, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended the first third of Formula 1 2022 with six poles to one each for his Red Bull rivals. But this doesn’t reflect important traits differentiating the season’s leading cars – here’s why.

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2022
Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Charles Leclerc's second engine problem in three races meant Max Verstappen had a free run to claim his fifth win of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whether Leclerc would have been able to repel the Red Bull driver's charge on much older tyres is a question we'll never know the answer to. However, there are some clues from the in-race data that we can infer from

Formula 1
Jun 14, 2022
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 has never had a repeat winner at Baku, and that trend continued this year as Max Verstappen avenged his 2021 tyre blowout to lead a Red Bull 1-2. Here's Motorsport.com's take on the weekend's best performers

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset Prime

How Ferrari‘s latest implosion stitched up a plausible Baku upset

Ferrari wasn't expected to be capable of challenging Red Bull on the streets of Baku, but Charles Leclerc took pole for the second year in a row and had assumed the lead when his engine expired. That left Max Verstappen and Red Bull doubly grateful as not only were its blushes spared, but it came away with a 1-2 and extended advantages in both championship standings

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2022
The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked Prime

The concerning human cost of porpoising that F1 overlooked

The stiff, relatively crude suspension of the latest F1 cars is combining with the porpoising problem to create a dangerous scenario for drivers’ health, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2022
Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset Prime

Why Leclerc could be only three laps short of a Baku F1 upset

Circuits with high top speeds have generally been Red Bull's speciality so far this season but in the opening pair of practice sessions at Baku, Ferrari closed out Friday's running on top with a good straightline speed advantage. But with Red Bull rival Max Verstappen out of sync in his practice runs, Ferrari and Charles Leclerc may not have seen his best.

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2022
The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future Prime

The key strength Schumacher can rely on as Haas decides his F1 future

Michael Schumacher’s son has served his apprenticeship with a Haas team that brought up the rear of the Formula 1 field in 2021. Now he has a good car and a proper team-mate, he has to prove he belongs in F1. But his record to date, while not showing any points finishes, reveals there is plenty of promise he can build on

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.