All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA
Formula 1 Monaco GP

Haas faces F1 Monaco GP disqualification for rear wing breach

Haas drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen face a possible disqualification from Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix qualifying for a rear wing infringement.

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

After qualifying both Haas drivers were found to have a rear wing with a DRS clearance that exceeds the maximum permitted limit of 85mm on the outermost areas.

The FIA's technical delegate Jo Bauer flagged the issues after scrutineering, writing in a statement that "the uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions were checked on car numbers 20 and 27.

"The LHS and RHS outermost area of the of the adjustable elements were exceeding the maximum allowed 85mm on both cars.

"As this is not in compliance with TR Article 3.10.10 h), I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."

The stewards promptly summoned the Haas team for a meeting at 7:15pm local time.

The transgression will almost certainly lead to both Hulkenberg and Magnussen being disqualified from Saturday's qualifying results.

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton was punished for a similar problem in sprint qualifying at the 2021 Brazilian Grand Prix, which led to the Mercedes driver losing his pole for the sprint and being put back to the last place on the starting grid.

On Saturday, Magnussen qualified 15th in Q2 after being asked to abort his final flying lap, much to the Dane's anger.

Hulkenberg fared a little bit better in 12th, but also faced an earlier trip to the stewards for impeding the Alpine of Esteban Ocon in Q2, explaining his radio communication system didn't work so he was unaware of Ocon approaching.

"We had a radio issue,  so I didn't get the call that he's coming," the German explained. "But also in Q1 we had a moment where the radio kind of dropped out and I had a few missed calls, I think.

"Obviously, here a lot of it is blind, you don't see it and you're really dependent on the radio. And like I said, I didn't hear it, so we need to look into why."

The stewards decided not to take further action, because they had received several reports of radio issues across multiple teams.

Ocon said he had also had similar problems and explained he wasn't heavily impacted by Hulkenberg's impeding incident, so the stewards showed some leniency and didn't hand out a grid drop.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Verstappen: Red Bull "getting found out" by F1 rivals as gap closes
Next article McLaren: F1 Monaco GP banner issues 'unacceptable'

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Hulkenberg: Perez/Magnussen Monaco crash "unnecessary, stupid"

Hulkenberg: Perez/Magnussen Monaco crash "unnecessary, stupid"

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Hulkenberg: Perez/Magnussen Monaco crash "unnecessary, stupid"
The "butterflies" that are the saving grace of F1's Monaco Grand Prix

The "butterflies" that are the saving grace of F1's Monaco Grand Prix

Formula 1
Monaco GP
The "butterflies" that are the saving grace of F1's Monaco Grand Prix
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Haas F1 Team
More from
Haas F1 Team
Perez surprised Magnussen not penalised for Monaco first-lap shunt

Perez surprised Magnussen not penalised for Monaco first-lap shunt

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Perez surprised Magnussen not penalised for Monaco first-lap shunt
The communication breakdown that led to Haas's Monaco disqualification

The communication breakdown that led to Haas's Monaco disqualification

Formula 1
Monaco GP
The communication breakdown that led to Haas's Monaco disqualification
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
Why Sargeant was merely collateral in F1's fierce fight for sixth

Latest news

Dakar Rally 2025: Dates, route, new features and more revealed

Dakar Rally 2025: Dates, route, new features and more revealed

DAKR Dakar
Dakar Rally 2025: Dates, route, new features and more revealed
NASCAR Coke 600: Christopher Bell wins rain-shortened race

NASCAR Coke 600: Christopher Bell wins rain-shortened race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
NASCAR Coke 600: Christopher Bell wins rain-shortened race
Larson "pretty upset with myself" after Indy 500 speeding penalty

Larson "pretty upset with myself" after Indy 500 speeding penalty

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Larson "pretty upset with myself" after Indy 500 speeding penalty
Last year's Coke 600 winner Ryan Blaney makes early exit

Last year's Coke 600 winner Ryan Blaney makes early exit

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Last year's Coke 600 winner Ryan Blaney makes early exit

Prime

Discover prime content
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By GP Racing
Why future engine rules proved key in deciding Alonso’s F1 future
Is the Williams revival still on track?

Is the Williams revival still on track?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Is the Williams revival still on track?
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Jonathan Noble
The wider significance of Andretti’s Symonds signing
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why F1's artificial racing tools are to blame for Imola race snoozefest
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

USA