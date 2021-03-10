Haas finally fires up 2021 F1 car ahead of Bahrain testing

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
87 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
112 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
129 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
235 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
269 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
276 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Williams: Button can be "sparring partner" to push F1 team
Formula 1 / Bahrain March testing / Breaking news

Haas finally fires up 2021 F1 car ahead of Bahrain testing

By:

The Haas Formula 1 team has finally been able to fire-up the Ferrari engine in its new 2021 car on Wednesday, ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Haas finally fires up 2021 F1 car ahead of Bahrain testing

Usually teams run the engines in their new cars in the factory at the first possible opportunity in order to check their systems ahead of a first shakedown run.

However Haas was not able to start the power unit at its Banbury base as the Ferrari engineers required for the job were not able to travel to the UK.

They would have had to go into quarantine on arrival and again on their return to Italy, and that was not considered practical.

For the same reason the team did not conduct a filming day or shakedown in the UK, and instead will give the car its first laps when official pre-season testing gets underway in Bahrain on Friday morning.

Team boss Guenther Steiner revealed last month that the fire-up would be postponed to Sakhir while also insisting that it wasn’t a major concern, as so much of the car has been carried over from 2021 – although the power unit itself has undergone major changes.

“The fire-up will be in Bahrain,” Steiner told Motorsport.com. “With all the flyaway races anyway the engines go back to Maranello, and then they come back to the race track, and go straight into the car. So it's not anything new.

“But it's not ideal, because even if it is a carry over car, there's still some new parts. You want to do as much at home as you can.

“If you cannot, then you need to find ways, but I think we will be all right. As long as it sounds good when we fire it up the first time, it's not a problem!”

The team tweeted a video today that suggested the fire-up went to plan.

Haas was not the only team impacted by UK travel restrictions. Renault engineers who travelled from France for Alpine’s first fire-up and subsequent shakedown at Silverstone were obliged to quarantine first.

Honda’s British-based AlphaTauri engineers flew to Italy in early January for a test with Yuki Tsunoda in an old Toro Rosso, and then remained on site for several weeks so that they could take care of the ATR02 factory fire up and filming day at Imola in late February.

 

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

Williams: Button can be "sparring partner" to push F1 team

Previous article

Williams: Button can be "sparring partner" to push F1 team

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain March testing
Author Adam Cooper

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

2h
2
NASCAR Cup

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

3
Formula 1

Haas finally fires up 2021 F1 car ahead of Bahrain testing

53min
4
WRC

Michele Mouton on Girls on Track: Women will win like I did

5
Vintage

50 greatest drivers - no. 48 Malcolm Durham

Latest news
Haas finally fires up 2021 F1 car ahead of Bahrain testing
Formula 1

Haas finally fires up 2021 F1 car ahead of Bahrain testing

53m
Williams: Button can be "sparring partner" to push F1 team
Formula 1

Williams: Button can be "sparring partner" to push F1 team

1h
F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

2h
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide
Formula 1

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

2h
Will F1 drivers continue to take a knee in 2021?
Formula 1

Will F1 drivers continue to take a knee in 2021?

3h
Latest videos
Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Photoshoot BTS 05:54
Formula 1
29m

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Photoshoot BTS

Enrico Gualtieri explains Power Unit updates to the SF21 04:47
Formula 1
2h

Enrico Gualtieri explains Power Unit updates to the SF21

Laurent Mekies talks about the 2021 F1 season for Scuderia Ferrari 03:46
Formula 1
2h

Laurent Mekies talks about the 2021 F1 season for Scuderia Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Full Launch Video 10:27
Formula 1
2h

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Full Launch Video

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 - Stickering 09:46
Formula 1
3h

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 - Stickering

Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing
Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing

How Mercedes could actually benefit from F1's budget cap
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes could actually benefit from F1's budget cap

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
2h
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
8h
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021
The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with Prime

The car Aston Martin begins its new F1 journey with

The team formerly known as Racing Point gambled successfully on a Mercedes look-alike in 2020 as it mounted a strong challenge for third in the constructors' race and won the Sakhir GP. Now clothed in British racing green, Aston Martin's first Formula 1 challenger since 1960 provides the clearest indicator yet of what to expect from the new-for-2021 regulations

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Trending Today

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Dale Earnhardt: How he died and what NASCAR did next

Insight: The full story of why Verstappen switched F1 helmets
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Insight: The full story of why Verstappen switched F1 helmets

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

Porsche 917, now 40 years old
Vintage Vintage / News

Porsche 917, now 40 years old

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Roger Bateman Las Vegas summary
NHRA NHRA / News

Roger Bateman Las Vegas summary

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now
NASCAR NASCAR / Breaking news

“Business limitations” keep Honda out of NASCAR for now

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Interview

Defiant Gragson not backing down after recent criticism

Latest news

Haas finally fires up 2021 F1 car ahead of Bahrain testing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas finally fires up 2021 F1 car ahead of Bahrain testing

Williams: Button can be "sparring partner" to push F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Williams: Button can be "sparring partner" to push F1 team

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.