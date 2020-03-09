Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
98 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
133 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
161 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
168 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
182 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
189 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
203 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
238 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
252 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas "not going to make mistakes like last season"

shares
comments
Haas "not going to make mistakes like last season"
By:
Mar 9, 2020, 12:38 PM

Haas Formula 1 team boss Gunther Steiner insists the outfit has learned its lessons from its troubled 2019 season, but he remains cautious about its prospects for this year.

Haas enjoyed a strong start last year, but the team lost its way and was forced to return to the car's Melbourne specification.

Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean ran different specs for much of the second half of the season, a situation that wasn't easy to manage.

Steiner is adamant that the team has now taken a different approach.

"I'm taking things on board," he said. "We are not going to make mistakes like last season. I say definitely yes to that. We understood that, we are working a little bit different on it.

"There can still be mistakes. But I think if I would say we didn't learn our lesson and be stupid like last year, I mean, that wouldn't make me feel great, saying, 'No, I ignore everything that I learned last year, I just keep on going head down like we did last year.'

"No, we learned our lesson. We are humble, and we'll try to be like two years ago again. Let's speak about two years ago."

Read Also:

Steiner says the feedback from the drivers on the 2020 car in testing last month was encouraging.

"They made the right noises," he added."Obviously a driver is never happy, and especially if you think what happened to us last year - I mean, we were very happy with it, then it is ended up not to be good.

"So everybody's very cautious. We are very cautious in our prediction for this season, because we don't want to be, 'It's all good, it's all good,' then fall hard.

"So we do a diligent job and try to do the best and see where it takes us. But that's happened every year, just last year, the developments didn't work. So we ended up where we ended up.

"We are always very cautious in what we do. We are a little bit of a dark horse because we play it different. We change around a lot of things, normally here, there is a pattern in it, and we change the pattern a little bit.

"No, we are always cautious what we do and we just want to make sure that we've got we can use it, and come as best prepared as possible to Australia."

Related video

Next article
"Not a chance" of Australian GP without spectators

Previous article

"Not a chance" of Australian GP without spectators

Next article

Netflix success shows F1 shouldn’t just chase profit - Brawn

Netflix success shows F1 shouldn’t just chase profit - Brawn
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Azerbaijan GP

Azerbaijan GP

4 Jun - 7 Jun
FP1 Starts in
77 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
02:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 5 Jun
Fri 5 Jun
06:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
03:00
14:00
QU
Sat 6 Jun
Sat 6 Jun
06:00
17:00
Race
Sun 7 Jun
Sun 7 Jun
05:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

2020 Monaco GP cancelled, not postponed

2
Super Formula

Super Formula introduces soft tyre for whole season

3
NASCAR Cup

DEI/Earnhardt Jr adds Mike Davis to team

4
Moto2

How Morbidelli overcame tragedy to become Moto2 champion

5
IMSA

Mazda switches from Joest to Multimatic for remainder of 2020

Latest videos

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1 00:50
Formula 1
3h

The Tyrrell that changed the face of F1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up? 13:53
Formula 1

F1 2020 Teams Ranked - How will the Midfield Battle Shake Up?

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview 06:49
Formula 1

Ross Brawn on Virus, 2021 Rules and Netflix - Exclusive Interview

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP 01:27
Formula 1

The changes Red Bull made for the Australian GP

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why 05:18
Formula 1

Five times Formula 1 races were cancelled and why

Latest news

F1 teams won’t have to agree calendar changes, says Carey
F1

F1 teams won’t have to agree calendar changes, says Carey

When the season starts, how will F1’s midfield stack up?
F1

When the season starts, how will F1’s midfield stack up?

2020 Monaco GP cancelled, not postponed
F1

2020 Monaco GP cancelled, not postponed

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations
F1

F1 agrees to delay 2021 technical regulations

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed due to coronavirus
F1

Dutch, Spanish and Monaco GPs postponed due to coronavirus

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.