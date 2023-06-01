Haas open to Alfa Romeo F1 deal but no offer yet
Haas is open to a partnership with Italian manufacturer Alfa Romeo in Formula 1 next year but denies there have been any formal talks so far about a sponsorship deal.
Alfa Romeo is ending its current title arrangement with Sauber at the end of this season and has not yet finalised whether or not it will continue any involvement in F1.
At the Monaco Grand Prix, a meeting between Haas team boss Gunther Steiner and Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato prompted suggestions that the team and carmaker were set for a title sponsorship arrangement in 2024.
Speaking ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Steiner said that talk of a deal was premature, even though it would obviously be an attractive thing for Haas.
Asked by Motorsport.com if the team would be sponsored by Alfa Romeo in 2024, Steiner said: "A lot of people are telling that to me, but the only ones who haven't told me that yet are Alfa Romeo.
"Obviously they are looking at what they are doing in the future, and they came to see us, to see how we are doing. It was an introduction, nothing else.
"I had never met the CEO before in my life and we just got introduced Obviously there was nothing to hide. He just said 'hello', and that was it. I don't know what they are doing in the future."
Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, in the Team Principals Press Conference
Photo by: FIA Pool
Haas already has a long-term title sponsorship arrangement in place with Moneygram, and Steiner said that any association with Alfa Romeo would have to accommodate that.
Asked if Haas would be open to another naming deal – and perhaps even lose the Haas name – Steiner said: "I don't know because we never spoke about this, so I don't know.
"I don't have an answer for that because we haven't discussed with Gene about this. There is nothing on the table, therefore I don't even think about. it. I have a lot of other things to do."
Steiner also said there was no indication from his talks with Alfa Romeo about what the company intended to do next year.
"I think they're looking what they want to do, that's my feeling," he said. "But they didn't tell me."
