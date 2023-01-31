Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Australian GP releases more race day tickets Next / Everything we know about F1 2023: Drivers, cars, tracks & more
Formula 1 News

Haas reveals F1 car livery for 2023 season

The Haas Formula 1 team has released digital renderings of the new livery that will be run on the VF-23 this year.

Adam Cooper
By:
Haas VF-23
Haas VF-23
1/5

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Haas VF-23
Haas VF-23
2/5

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Haas VF-23
Haas VF-23
3/5

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Haas VF-23
Haas VF-23
4/5

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Haas VF-23
Haas VF-23
5/5

Photo by: Haas F1 Team

Listen to this article

Haas is the first team to show its 2023 colour scheme, with Red Bull Racing set to be next to do in an event in New York on February 3.

The white, red and black look echoes the logos of new Haas title sponsor MoneyGram, whose involvement was announced at last year's US GP.

The revised livery is broadly similar to last year's at the front, but with a much-extended area of black on the sidepods, engine cover and rear wing.

The new car will be shaken down at a filming day at Silverstone on February 11 prior to the start of official testing in Bahrain on February 23.

The team has yet to reveal whether Kevin Magnussen or new recruit Nico Hulkenberg will complete the shakedown.

Hulkenberg, who returns this year after three years without a full-time race seat, had his first opportunity to drive for the team at the Abu Dhabi test in November.

"I obviously share everyone's enthusiasm around the livery unveil," said team principal Gunther Steiner.

"Not least as it's a checkpoint in the pre-season calendar which means we're another step closer to doing the thing we actually want to be doing – and that's go racing.

"I like the livery, it's undoubtedly a more elevated and modernised look which is fitting as we move into a new era alongside MoneyGram as our title partner.

"It's an exciting time of year for F1 and it's great that we're first out the gate to showcase our livery but our attention is firmly on getting the VF-23 on track and preparing for the season ahead. We really have something to build on following last year's performances.

"The whole organisation has been working hard to reach this point, and obviously in Kevin and Nico we have two proven points-scoring talents locked in behind the wheel. I can't wait to get started."

Read Also:

Team owner Gene Haas made it clear that the target is to finish in the points more regularly this season.

"I was very pleased to welcome MoneyGram as title partner for the 2023 season and beyond, and it's exciting to see our first livery unveiled together as MoneyGram Haas F1 team," said Haas.

"We head into a new season buoyed by some strong team performances last year and a return to points-paying finishes.

"The aim for the 2023 season is naturally to do that more consistently and with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg I certainly believe we've got an experienced driver pairing more than capable of delivering those points on a Sunday."

shares
comments

Related video

Australian GP releases more race day tickets
Previous article

Australian GP releases more race day tickets
Next article

Everything we know about F1 2023: Drivers, cars, tracks & more

Everything we know about F1 2023: Drivers, cars, tracks & more
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return Prime
Formula 1

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

Kubica out of F1 as Orlen moves to AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo lands new sponsor
Formula 1

Kubica out of F1 as Orlen moves to AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo lands new sponsor

Hulkenberg: Break from F1 race seat was "very positive"
Formula 1

Hulkenberg: Break from F1 race seat was "very positive"

Latest news

Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort
Supercars Supercars

Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort

Craig Lowndes is gearing up to take part in both the Sandown 500 and the Bathurst 1000 later this year.

NASCAR unveils slew of new rules changes for 2023
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR unveils slew of new rules changes for 2023

NASCAR unveiled a slew of rules changes on Tuesday, including the elimination of stage breaks in most road course events.

Pagenaud: “A shame” that sims have replaced track time in IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Pagenaud: “A shame” that sims have replaced track time in IndyCar

Simon Pagenaud regrets having to correlate so much simulator work with relatively few days on track as he tries to tackle the tire-wear issue that bugged him in 2022.

Amid ChatGPT buzz, is AI ready to take over Formula 1 strategy?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Amid ChatGPT buzz, is AI ready to take over Formula 1 strategy?

The viral success of ChatGPT since its launch has lifted interest surrounding Artificial Intelligence to new heights.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate Prime

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Alpine’s signing of Pierre Gasly alongside Esteban Ocon revives memories of a famous all-French line-up, albeit in the red of Ferrari, for BEN EDWARDS. Can the former AlphaTauri man's arrival help the French team on its path back to winning ways in a tribute act to the Prancing Horse's title-winning 1983?

Formula 1
7 h
Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022? Prime

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Who was the fastest driver in 2022? Everyone has an opinion, but what does the stopwatch say? Obviously, differing car performance has an effect on ultimate laptime – but it’s the relative speed of each car/driver package that’s fascinating and enlightening says ALEX KALINAUCKAS

Formula 1
Jan 30, 2023
Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return Prime

Nico Hulkenberg: Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

He has more starts without a podium than anyone else in Formula 1 world championship history, but Nico Hulkenberg is back for one more shot with Haas. After spending three years on the sidelines, the revitalised German is aiming to prove to his new team what the F1 grid has been missing.

Formula 1
Jan 29, 2023
Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss Prime

Why Vasseur relishes 'feeling the pressure' as Ferrari's F1 boss

OPINION: Fred Vasseur has spent only a few weeks as team principal for the Ferrari Formula 1 team, but is already intent on taking the Scuderia back to the very top. And despite it being arguably the most demanding job in motorsport, the Frenchman is relishing the challenge

Formula 1
Jan 27, 2023
The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023 Prime

The crucial tech changes F1 teams must adapt to in 2023

Changes to the regulations for season two of Formula 1's ground-effects era aim to smooth out last year’s troubles and shut down loopholes. But what areas have been targeted, and what impact will this have?

Formula 1
Jan 26, 2023
Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history? Prime

Are these the 50 quickest drivers in F1 history?

Who are the quickest drivers in Formula 1 history? Luke Smith asked a jury of experienced and international panel of experts and F1 insiders. Some of them have worked closely with F1’s fastest-ever drivers – so who better to vote on our all-time top 50? We’re talking all-out speed here rather than size of trophy cabinet, so the results may surprise you…

Formula 1
Jan 25, 2023
One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1 Prime

One easy way the FIA could instantly improve F1

OPINION: During what is traditionally a very quiet time of year in the Formula 1 news cycle, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been generating headlines. He’s been commenting on massive topics in a championship that loves them, but also addressing necessary smaller changes too. Here we suggest a further refinement that would be a big boon to fans

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2023
How can McLaren keep hold of Norris? Prime

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?

Lando Norris is no longer the young cheeky-chappy at McLaren; he’s now the established ace. And F1's big guns will come calling if the team can’t give him a competitive car. Here's what the team needs to do to retain its prize asset

Formula 1
Jan 24, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.