Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas "a team with 11 defenders and no strikers" during F1 races

shares
comments
Haas "a team with 11 defenders and no strikers" during F1 races
By:
Nov 11, 2019, 9:41 AM

Haas boss Gunther Steiner says he cannot wait for the season to end, because his hates his cars being like a "lame duck" in Formula 1 races now.

An all-season problem of being able to keep their tyres in the right operating window has led to the Haas drivers often falling down the order in races, with the outfit unable to find a fix the problem in the short term.

Steiner has admitted that the frustration is hard to accept – but hopes that if the team sorts the problems out for 2020, then it can quickly move on from what is happening right now.

“It’s tough at the moment,” said Steiner, whose team is currently ninth in the constructors’ championship standings with two races to go.

“It is like having a football team with 11 defenders and no strikers, and everyone attacks you. You cannot do anything.

Read Also:

“It is damage limitation and if everyone else does a good job then it doesn’t work, you can’t do anything. Every strategy you do is wrong because you still fall back.

“You know now that if not everything goes perfect, it is always the same, we fall back. We cannot do anything about it. We are sitting there like a lame duck.”

With the team having got to the bottom of why its car has struggled this year, hopes are high that it can bounce back in 2020. And for Steiner, he views next year as the start of something totally different.

“I hope we can open a new book,” he said. "Not a new page... a new book. For me, 2019 never happened and we can forget about that year happening. It is pretty challenging.

“For me I look forward to get out of it. To overcome the challenge, that is what keeps you going.

“My expectations are not to get too upset about the situation. Maybe it will make me appreciate the good days more when they come back. You need to go through the lows to appreciate the highs.”

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen thinks it important that the Haas team is not too hard on itself, and says it should remember just how far it has come in F1 in recent years.

“We’ve had an off year this year which isn’t great, but we finished fifth in the championship last year,” said the Dane. 

“That was a pretty impressive thing to be doing in the third year. Toro Rosso have never done it, they’ve never finished fifth. So we’ve already finished higher than Toro Rosso has ever done, I think that is hugely impressive.

“Very quickly people start to forget that and even we do. We want more and more all the time, but sometimes it is good to stop and look back and see we’ve done very well. And we can do that again.”

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-19, leads Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-19, leads Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Next article
The "romantic” push for F1 cars to look more different

Previous article

The "romantic” push for F1 cars to look more different

Next article

Vettel tried 'not to see the truth' in early 2019

Vettel tried 'not to see the truth' in early 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
FP1 Starts in
7 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

2
MotoGP

Ducati aims to convince Zarco over Avintia ride

3
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

4
NHRA

Englishtown Sportsman summary

5
NASCAR Cup

Justin Haley earns shock Cup win in rain-shortened Daytona race

Latest videos

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator 03:33
Formula 1

Pastor Maldonado drives a simulator

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch 01:21
Formula 1

BMW Sauber F1.09 Launch

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop. 02:09
Formula 1

The sky’s the limit as Aston Martin Red Bull Racing complete Zero-G pit stop.

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World 02:32
Formula 1

Hamilton Pranks Fans at Mercedes-Benz World

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Brazilian GP

Latest news

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach
F1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull
F1

Albon can 'hold head high' after Brazil - Red Bull

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020
F1

Hamilton tips Honda to set up three-way title fight in 2020

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion
F1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity
F1

Red Bull completes first F1 pitstop in zero gravity

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.