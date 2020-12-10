Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
29 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
13 Dec
FP1 in
18 Hours
:
05 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas taking Mazepin video incident "very seriously"

shares
comments
Haas taking Mazepin video incident "very seriously"
By:

Haas Formula 1 chief Gunther Steiner says the team is taking the recent incident with Nikita Mazepin "very seriously", but has asked for privacy as it addresses the matter.

A video emerged earlier this week showing 2021 Haas F1 driver Mazepin groping a woman's chest in the back of the car after it was uploaded to his Instagram account.

Although it was quickly deleted, it was captured and shared widely on social media on Wednesday, prompting both Haas and Mazepin to issue statements.

Read Also:

Mazepin moved to "apologise for my recent actions", while Haas confirmed it would be dealing with the matter internally, calling the Russian driver's actions "abhorrent".

Speaking on Thursday ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Haas F1 boss Steiner stressed the team was taking the matter incredibly seriously.

"We take it very seriously, as you saw with what we sent out [in the statement]," Steiner told Motorsport.com in an interview on Thursday.

"I just want to reinforce that, that we will deal with it.

"I'm not going into detail on what we'll do and how we'll do it, but we take it seriously, and we will work to sort this out, what happened. Nothing more to say."

It marked the latest incident involving Mazepin, whose final appearance in F2 last weekend in Bahrain saw him rack up penalties for two incidents, leaving him one point short of a race ban.

Mazepin was also banned for a European Formula 3 race in 2016 after punching Callum Ilott, who was left with cuts and swelling to his jaw.

Asked if Haas needed to talk to Mazepin about his general conduct, Steiner replied: "That is part of it, what we're going to speak to him about privately.

"I don't want to go public on how we are doing this. I just go back, I don't want to comment any more.

"I guess I ask people to respect that privacy, because we treat it seriously. But we will deal with it."

F1 and the FIA issued a joint statement on Thursday supporting Haas in condemning Mazepin's actions, but said the team would be handling the matter internally.

"The ethical principles and diverse and inclusive culture of our sport are of the utmost importance to the FIA and Formula 1," the statement added.

Mazepin is due to appear at next week's young driver test in Abu Dhabi as preparation for his F1 debut in 2021 with Haas, when he is due to partner Mick Schumacher.

Related video

Sainz: No explanation given for Abu Dhabi test snub

Previous article

Sainz: No explanation given for Abu Dhabi test snub

Next article

Leclerc: “I’ll choose my fights better” after Verstappen clash

Leclerc: “I’ll choose my fights better” after Verstappen clash
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Nikita Mazepin
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez

Ferrari explains cause of slow pitstops in 2020 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari explains cause of slow pitstops in 2020 F1 season

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

Haas taking Mazepin video incident "very seriously"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas taking Mazepin video incident "very seriously"

Haas condemns "abhorrent" Mazepin behaviour in Instagram video
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas condemns "abhorrent" Mazepin behaviour in Instagram video

Lernerville report 98-05-19
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / News

Lernerville report 98-05-19

Alpine open to future hypercar, LMDh programmes
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Alpine open to future hypercar, LMDh programmes

Latest news

Leclerc: “I’ll choose my fights better” after Verstappen clash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc: “I’ll choose my fights better” after Verstappen clash

Haas taking Mazepin video incident "very seriously"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas taking Mazepin video incident "very seriously"

Sainz: No explanation given for Abu Dhabi test snub
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: No explanation given for Abu Dhabi test snub

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez

1h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari explains cause of slow pitstops in 2020 F1 season

5h
3
Formula 1

F1, FIA issue statement after Mazepin video incident

4h
4
Formula European Masters

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

5
Formula 1

Haas taking Mazepin video incident "very seriously"

36min

Latest news

Leclerc: “I’ll choose my fights better” after Verstappen clash
Formula 1

Leclerc: “I’ll choose my fights better” after Verstappen clash

Haas taking Mazepin video incident "very seriously"
Formula 1

Haas taking Mazepin video incident "very seriously"

Sainz: No explanation given for Abu Dhabi test snub
Formula 1

Sainz: No explanation given for Abu Dhabi test snub

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez
Formula 1

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez

Magnussen "at peace" if Abu Dhabi is final F1 weekend
Formula 1

Magnussen "at peace" if Abu Dhabi is final F1 weekend

Latest videos

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief 19:42
Formula 1
3h

The Double Stack Pit Stop, EXPLAINED | 2020 Sakhir GP F1 Race Debrief

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit 02:25
Formula 1
3h

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Yas Marina Circuit

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments 04:48
Formula 1
23h

Grand Prix Greats – Abu Dhabi GP greatest moments

F1's Updated 2021 Rules Explained - Everything You Need To Know 07:53
Formula 1
Dec 9, 2020

F1's Updated 2021 Rules Explained - Everything You Need To Know

The Evolution of the McLaren Logo 02:45
Formula 1
Dec 9, 2020

The Evolution of the McLaren Logo

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.