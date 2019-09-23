Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas in talks with Kubica over test/simulator role

shares
comments
Haas in talks with Kubica over test/simulator role
By:
Sep 23, 2019, 8:37 AM

Haas has opened talks with Robert Kubica about the Pole becoming a test and simulator driver in 2020, team boss Gunther Steiner has confirmed.

Kubica announced ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix that he would be leaving Williams at the end of the season, although he had not made his mind up what he wanted to do.

While he has been linked with other racing series including DTM, the likelihood is that he will want to retain some ties with F1.

Steiner has revealed that he is discussions with the former grand prix winner about a role for next season, which could include some Friday practice running.

"Anything is possible and we are talking with him," explained Steiner. "I always talk with a lot of people, try to make things better. But I don't know yet [if it will happen].

"I need still to speak with Robert if he wants to do it now he has decided he is leaving Williams, but I don't know his other plans."

Read Also:

Although Kubica has had a challenging campaign of racing, Steiner says he remains convinced about the qualities he could bring to Haas in terms of his technical knowledge.

"He's got lot of experience, and he is known to be one of the best of test and simulator drivers around. I've never worked with him, but I've got a lot of people which worked with him, and they all respect him a lot.

"I think he cannot do a full-time job, or he doesn't want to. But he is a good benchmark."

Should Haas get as far as concluding a deal with Kubica, then Steiner is clear that it would make sense to give him some Friday runs.

"With no testing next year we need to do it, because otherwise there is no point to put someone in the simulator who cannot make a correlation. We need to do tests or free practices. That's all part of it.

"But I think we are getting ahead of ourselves here. It [the discussion] is in infant stage, but it is possible."

Racing Point has also been strongly linked with slotting Kubica in in a similar role.

Next article
Hamilton: Everyone at Mercedes should be "feeling the pain"

Previous article

Hamilton: Everyone at Mercedes should be "feeling the pain"

Next article

Verstappen: Singapore a "wake-up call" for Red Bull

Verstappen: Singapore a "wake-up call" for Red Bull
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Robert Kubica
Teams Haas F1 Team
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Abu Dhabi GP

Abu Dhabi GP

28 Nov - 1 Dec
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
04:00
13:00
FP2
Fri 29 Nov
Fri 29 Nov
08:00
17:00
FP3
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
05:00
14:00
QU
Sat 30 Nov
Sat 30 Nov
08:00
17:00
Race
Sun 1 Dec
Sun 1 Dec
08:10
17:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

First look: Drone footage of Zandvoort’s banked corner build

2
Formula 1

Wolff: Abu Dhabi test no benchmark for Russell

3
Supercars

Bathurst winner keen on Mustang test chance

4
Score

Baja 2000 - longest desert race ever is over

5
NASCAR Cup

Penske Racing makes crew chief change

Latest videos

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Abu Dhabi GP

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert 03:01
Formula 1

Max Verstappen and Alex Albon duel in the desert

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted 09:51
Formula 1

Leclerc v Newgarden: Challenge Accepted

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution 03:11
Formula 1

How 2014 lessons can influence F1's '21 revolution

Latest news

Bottas tops first day of Abu Dhabi F1 test
F1

Bottas tops first day of Abu Dhabi F1 test

Abu Dhabi showed F1 still needs DRS, say drivers
F1

Abu Dhabi showed F1 still needs DRS, say drivers

What F1 learned from Ferrari's fuel breach
F1

What F1 learned from Ferrari's fuel breach

Ferrari fuel checked at least 10 times this year - Binotto
F1

Ferrari fuel checked at least 10 times this year - Binotto

French GP mulling major changes to track layout
F1

French GP mulling major changes to track layout

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.