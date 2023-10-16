Haas teases special USA F1 livery for revamped VF-23

The American-owned outfit is bringing a major upgrade to its VF-23 for the Austin weekend which it hopes will help it make some progress after a challenging 2023 campaign so far.

But as well as the shift towards a Red Bull-style concept, the cars of Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg will also be painted in a special edition livery, which includes the tagline ‘We The People’ from the opening line of the US constitution.

Beyond the US feel of its livery, Haas will also reveal a tweak in honour of title sponsor Moneygram on the Thursday before track action gets underway.

Haas boss Guenther Steiner said that the choice of a Stars and Stripes-themed livery was chosen deliberately amid a renewed focus on American teams in F1 following the potential planned entry of Andretti.

“There’s obviously a lot of talk about American teams right now, but we’re still currently the only American team on the Formula 1 grid,” said Steiner.

Haas F1 Team, US GP livery rendering Photo by: Haas F1 Team

“Many have said for years that we haven’t exploited that fact, but I’ve always said that’s because we want to earn credibility within the paddock first. We’ve been through a lot in our short time, but along the way have amassed a very loyal, and growing fanbase, and we want to recognize them.

“Yes, it’s some nice marketing, but anyone who works with my team knows how passionate they are, and how funny and genuine our fans are. This race is dedicated to them as, we the people, make Haas what it is.”

Upgrade plan

Haas has also outlined the extent of the upgrade package that it is bringing to Austin, with almost the entire bodywork of the car having been changed.

The developments will include improvements to the floor, engine cover, sidepod inlet, sidepods, quarter panel and padding gills.

Magnussen said that, while the changes may not bring an immediate dramatic change in fortune, they were critical for helping the squad understand a better direction for 2024.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t hope it will give us a big improvement, but I think there’s actually a second element to bringing this upgrade, which is to research for next year,” he said.

“I think we’re all secretly hoping it performs better than what we currently have but actually the bigger target with this is the research and the learning we can do for next year’s car.

“I think it’s been clear that in very specific circumstances our car can perform, but it’s a too narrow window and we need to broaden it and make it more user friendly and compliant with a bigger variety of tracks and conditions. Hopefully we’ll be able to follow easier and be more friendly to tyres.”

