Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Hamilton, Verstappen back "enjoyable" Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

By:
, Autosport.com Editor

Both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have given positive reviews of the Yas Marina Circuit changes ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 title decider in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton, Verstappen back "enjoyable" Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

The title contenders topped a practice session each on Friday, Verstappen leading the way in FP1 before Hamilton took over at the top in the second session, with the Mercedes driver setting the quickest time of the day with a 1m23.691s.

Since F1’s last visit to the Abu Dhabi track, the Yas Marina complex has undergone major changes, focused on three key areas of the circuit; a revised hairpin on the back straight, a new banked Turn 9 and tweaks to open up the corners around the hotel complex.

With lap times expected to be around 10 seconds faster compared to the old layout, which the leading F1 drivers have already beaten after FP2, Hamilton feels the circuit is more fun to drive but isn’t sure how it will impact overtaking opportunities given that is the key objective of the changes.

“It has been a relatively decent day, I like the track and the changes they have made to the track, it has made the track much more enjoyable and much more flowing,” Hamilton said.

“It is obviously close between us all but we got through our sessions and it is still a bit of an unknown in terms of pace but I am sure it is going to be super close like it has been in the previous races.

“I tried following on my long run, I think it was Perez I was behind, I was trying to follow but it still wasn’t easy to follow, but I think it will be better than what we’ve seen in the past. I think with two cars very much alike it might be a bit different.”

Read Also:

Verstappen echoed Hamilton’s comments having finished FP2 in fourth place, over six-tenths of a second behind Hamilton, but he did admit he was lacking pace on his qualifying simulation runs.

“I think it [the track changes] makes it a bit more fun to drive,” Verstappen said. “In general faster corners are more fun, especially also the last sector was always a bit tight off camber. It's still off camber but at least the radius is a bit more round, let's say. I do think they are positive.

“We are still learning and understanding a few things, but the short runs clearly didn't go to plan, lacking a bit of pace, but I think the long runs were quite a bit more competitive, so that's also important.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Abu Dhabi
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Abu Dhabi
Load comments
More from
Haydn Cobb
Hamilton hopes “everyone wants to do it in the right way” in Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes “everyone wants to do it in the right way” in Abu Dhabi

Montoya: Verstappen didn’t have intention of making Turn 4
Video Inside
Formula 1

Montoya: Verstappen didn’t have intention of making Turn 4

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Prime
FIA F3

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

Latest news

Hamilton, Verstappen back "enjoyable" Abu Dhabi F1 track changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton, Verstappen back "enjoyable" Abu Dhabi F1 track changes

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton fastest from Ocon in second practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton fastest from Ocon in second practice

Red Bull doesn't want Verstappen to change F1 approach
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull doesn't want Verstappen to change F1 approach

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Prime

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
Dec 5, 2021
The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes Prime

The factors that could negate Red Bull's practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton...

Formula 1
Dec 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.