Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
28 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
13 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
27 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
129 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: F1 lacking leadership over anti-racism messaging

shares
Hamilton: F1 lacking leadership over anti-racism messaging
By:
Jul 20, 2020, 6:01 PM

Lewis Hamilton says that Formula 1 is lacking leadership in its anti-racism messaging, feeling the matter has “gone off the agenda” in recent weeks.

Amid ongoing anti-racism protests and activism around the world, F1 held a show of unity between its drivers ahead of the season opener in Austria two weeks ago.

All drivers wore t-shirts reading ‘End Racism’, and 14 of the 20 drivers took a knee before the national anthem in a set part of the pre-race schedule.

While those drivers took a knee again before the second and third races of the season, the arrangement was more rushed, leading to a fractured display.

Mercedes driver Hamilton was especially frustrated after Sunday’s race in Hungary, and called on F1 to give the drivers a better platform for their anti-racism messaging after lamenting the lack of time in the schedule.

Speaking at length after the race on the matter, Hamilton said there was “definitely not enough support” for the kneel among the drivers, and called on F1’s leadership to be stronger in its messaging.

“Many people seem to be of the opinion that they’ve [knelt] once and they’re not going to do it again. And I don’t know all the reasons for that opinion,” Hamilton said.

“Formula 1 did an OK job I would say at the first race. It’s not good enough in terms of what you see in other sports, but still it was a step forwards.

“It’s almost like it’s gone off the agenda after that. It’s lacking leadership, and ultimately, we perform in a sport. There needs to be leadership from the top, you need to come out with ‘OK hey, this is what we want to do guys, and we want you all to be a part of it’.

“Currently there is none of that. I try not to lean so much on the drivers, because I don’t want them to feel that it’s me doing it, because that’s probably, could be in some cases the reason why people won’t want to do it, because I’m doing it.

“But I don’t think it’s being taken seriously.”

Read Also:

Hamilton said he will contact F1 boss Chase Carey and FIA president Jean Todt to discuss the issue this week, saying it should not down to him as a driver to hold others accountable.

“You need a leader. Where is Jean in that scenario?” Hamilton said.

“It shouldn’t be for me to have to call the teams or call the teams out. I want to encourage them, but it shouldn’t be me who has to get on a call with them and say ‘hey, what are you doing? What’s your plan?’

“That should be announced or discussed from the top down. That should be coming from the higher powers that control and pull all the strings.”

Asked by Motorsport.com if he felt there had been any progress in F1 by starting a wider conversation about improving diversity, Hamilton replied: “We haven’t made any progress.

“We have said things, and there’s been statements released, and we’ve made gestures such as kneeling. But we’ve not changed anything, except for perhaps some of our awareness.

“I am definitely encouraged by our team, and those that are in Formula 1 that are like, what else can we do more, what can we do better? I think it’s about communication.

“As I said, I’ll get back on a call with Formula 1 and see how, where they are, where they’re feeling confused, where they’re feeling pressure.

“I’d love to know what Jean thinks, I’d love to know what Chase thinks, and what the organisation thinks moving forwards. But there is no progress yet.”

Next article
Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs

Previous article

Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs

Trending Today

Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more
NASCAR / NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

SAFER Barriers, a quick history lesson
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

SAFER Barriers, a quick history lesson

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”
Le Mans / Le Mans

RLLR BMW Le Mans entry “hasn’t been discussed”

Russ Oasis prepares for Daytona debut
Grand-Am / Grand-Am

Russ Oasis prepares for Daytona debut

Case study: How hard is it to find a job in motorsport?
General / General

Case study: How hard is it to find a job in motorsport?

Latest news

Hamilton: F1 lacking leadership over anti-racism messaging
Formula 1 / Formula 1
24m

Hamilton: F1 lacking leadership over anti-racism messaging

Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs
Formula 1 / Formula 1
1h

Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs

Ocon: Renault’s F1 season “not over yet”, updates awaited
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

Ocon: Renault’s F1 season “not over yet”, updates awaited

Wolff: Pitting Bottas only chance to pass Verstappen
Formula 1 / Formula 1
3h

Wolff: Pitting Bottas only chance to pass Verstappen

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs

1h
2
NASCAR

How to become a NASCAR driver: where to start, sponsors and more

3
NASCAR Cup

SAFER Barriers, a quick history lesson

4
NASCAR Cup

Pit road pile-up halts Brickyard 400, crew member injured

5
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR alters its damaged vehicle policy and qualifying procedures

Latest videos

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing 01:09
Formula 1

Mclaren MCL35: T-Wing

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Hungarian GP

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments 05:48
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – British GP best moments

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1 03:54
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – Fernando Alonso at Renault F1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted? 05:55
Formula 1

Is Racing Point In Trouble And Were Ferrari's Austrian GP Updates Wasted?

Latest news

Hamilton: F1 lacking leadership over anti-racism messaging
Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 lacking leadership over anti-racism messaging

Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs
Formula 1

Perez: It is ‘obvious’ who’d leave Racing Point if Vettel signs

Ocon: Renault’s F1 season “not over yet”, updates awaited
Formula 1

Ocon: Renault’s F1 season “not over yet”, updates awaited

Wolff: Pitting Bottas only chance to pass Verstappen
Formula 1

Wolff: Pitting Bottas only chance to pass Verstappen

Brawn: Racing Point F1 protest "tricky problem" to resolve
Formula 1

Brawn: Racing Point F1 protest "tricky problem" to resolve

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.