Hamilton: Bahrain GP "one of the hardest races"

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
77 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
90 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
153 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
160 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
210 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
217 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
223 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
258 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen
Formula 1 / Bahrain GP / Breaking news

Hamilton: Bahrain GP "one of the hardest races"

By:

Lewis Hamilton says the Bahrain Grand Prix was one of the hardest races he has had in Formula 1 for a while, as he triumphed after a thriller duel with Max Verstappen.

Hamilton: Bahrain GP "one of the hardest races"

The world champion took victory in the F1 season opener as he eked out his tyres for a long final stint at Sakhir and held off pre-race favourite Verstappen for the win.

Although Verstappen briefly managed to take the lead a few laps from home, he had the give the place back after running wide at Turn 4 – and then the Dutchman was unable to get close enough again for another shot at grabbing the front spot.

Speaking after the race, Hamilton made no secret of the fact that he had had to work hard to pull off the victory on a weekend where Mercedes had been on the back foot.

"Wow, what a difficult race that was," said Hamilton. "Definitely stopping early, we knew it was going to be difficult but we had to cover Max. They've had an amazing performance all weekend. So it would take something really special.

"We stopped for that last stint and were trying to find the right balance between not pushing too much and having tyres that were alive the end of the race.

"It was difficult and Max was all over me right at the end, but we just about managed to hold him off.

"It was one of the hardest races I've had for a while, so I'm really grateful for it.

"Massively thankful to the men and women back at the factory and the guys, and here also, for continuously pushing the boundaries and never giving up even if we did feel we were behind."

Read Also:

Hamilton said that he feared Mercedes could be giving away more than half a second of performance to Red Bull this weekend, which is why the win felt even better.

"It was so hard in the car today but what a great event, and this is a really good start for us," he said.

"Through testing we thought that we were going to be six to eight tenths behind. So the work that's going on the last week has been spectacular. And I'm just so proud to see everyone's so hyped for today as well."

shares
comments

Related video

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen

Previous article

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen

26min
2
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?

11h
3
NASCAR Truck

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed

18h
4
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?

5
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Hamilton holds off Verstappen to win epic duel

28min
Latest news
Hamilton: Bahrain GP "one of the hardest races"
Formula 1

Hamilton: Bahrain GP "one of the hardest races"

0m
Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen
Formula 1

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen

26m
Bahrain GP: Hamilton holds off Verstappen to win epic duel
Formula 1

Bahrain GP: Hamilton holds off Verstappen to win epic duel

28m
The Bahrain GP as it happened
Formula 1

The Bahrain GP as it happened

2h
Williams' F1 2021 wind sensitivity down to aero breakthrough
Formula 1

Williams' F1 2021 wind sensitivity down to aero breakthrough

3h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix 01:01
Formula 1
23h

Starting Grid for the Bahrain Grand Prix

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021 07:09
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

F1 Records That Could Be Broken In 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One 07:13
Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021

Why Sauber Ended Up With Too Many Drivers In 2015 | Formula One

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes 01:00
Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021

McLaren MCL35M Diffuser strakes

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix 01:47
Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Bahrain Grand Prix

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
The performance swing that highlights Mercedes' low-rake pain
Formula 1 / Analysis

The performance swing that highlights Mercedes' low-rake pain

McLaren never believed "hype" about its form
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren never believed "hype" about its form

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime
Formula 1 / Opinion

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing Prime

How F1 launch season heightened anticipation for racing

When the flag drops, you know what stops... And it's about time, says Stuart Codling.

Formula 1
6h
The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead Prime

The data that shows F1 is much closer in 2021 - with Red Bull ahead

Formula 1's pre-season test at Bahrain hinted at a much closer competition for 2021 - but as ever, reading too deeply into testing is often folly. However, the opening pair of practice sessions for the Bahrain GP also suggested that this season could be impossible to call....

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams Prime

Why 'family' still comes first at new era Williams

The appointment of Francois-Xavier Demaison as the Williams F1 team's new technical director is the latest manifestation of new CEO Jost Capito's mission to preserve the team's 'family' feel. It will take time before it can take effect, but he is confident it is the correct approach

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize  Prime

Why Alonso’s eyes have returned to his first motorsport prize 

Fernando Alonso has put his ‘triple crown’ quest on hold as he returns to Formula 1 with Alpine. Despite needing further surgery on the jaw fracture he sustained pre-season, he reckons he’s driving better than ever.

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2021
Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes? Prime

Is this Red Bull’s best chance to beat Mercedes?

If the winner of pre-season testing can turn its early form into a season-long challenge, then the hegemony of F1’s top team could genuinely be under threat. Both teams are talking up the other as the 2021 season approaches its start, which could mean everything - and nothing

Formula 1
Mar 25, 2021
How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

The return of the McLaren-Mercedes partnership for the first time since 2014 brings two of Formula 1's biggest names back together. Could it be the final step in McLaren's rebuilding job?

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The teammate battles that will define F1 2021 Prime

The teammate battles that will define F1 2021

The countdown to 2021 F1 season is nearing its end and answers about the competitive order will soon arrive. But just as crucial to the narrative of the season will be the intra-team battles for supremacy, as new players bed into unfamiliar environments and established pairings aim to settle scores

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021
The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces Prime

The stark challenges Vettel’s new start now faces

A poor final season at Ferrari and a troubled Bahrain test don’t bode well for the four-time Formula 1 world champion, who has some catching up to do in his new surroundings at Aston Martin

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2021

Trending Today

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Qatar Grand Prix?

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Bristol dirt heat races canceled, Truck race postponed

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Qatar GP?

Bahrain GP: Hamilton holds off Verstappen to win epic duel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Bahrain GP: Hamilton holds off Verstappen to win epic duel

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records
Stock car Stock car / News

Sammy Swindell, Scott Bloomquist shatter Bristol track records

Bristol NASCAR Cup, Truck races on dirt postponed until Monday
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bristol NASCAR Cup, Truck races on dirt postponed until Monday

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The rear end overhaul that has transformed Red Bull

Latest news

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen

Bahrain GP: Hamilton holds off Verstappen to win epic duel
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Bahrain GP: Hamilton holds off Verstappen to win epic duel

The Bahrain GP as it happened
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

The Bahrain GP as it happened

Williams' F1 2021 wind sensitivity down to aero breakthrough
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams' F1 2021 wind sensitivity down to aero breakthrough

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.