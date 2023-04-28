Hamilton: Baku F1 deficit an "indicator" of how far off Mercedes is
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes’ deficit to its main Formula 1 rivals in Baku is a good “indicator” of just how much improvement his team still needs to make.
While Hamilton was not too disheartened to qualify fifth in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, just behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, the near one-second gap to poleman Charles Leclerc was an eye-opener.
And reflecting on the scale of the top-speed advantage that Red Bull has, and the way Ferrari is so quick in the middle sector, Hamilton said Azerbaijan has exposed the scale of work Mercedes needs to put in.
Despite Mercedes having introduced a revised rear wing endplate to reduce drag, the speed trap figures of the top cars across the start-finish line showed Max Verstappen hit 339.1km/h in qualifying, with Hamilton reaching 335.5km/h.
Speaking about the swing of form since Mercedes challenged Red Bull in Australia, Hamilton said: "I knew that the Red Bulls would be particularly quick, but I didn't realise we would have such a huge deficit on the straights.
"But it's a good indicator. We're slower on the straights and slower in the middle sector, so we've got a lot of work to do to rectify that in the car.
"It's not the easiest one to drive. I'm happy to be on the third row and I think hopefully tomorrow we can have a bit of a better battle."
Hamilton felt that there had been the potential to enjoy a stronger qualifying session, but he never felt fully comfortable with the car.
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
"We're trying as hard as we can, giving it absolutely everything out there," he said. "Just timing and getting into the rhythm and really pulling out everything is not easy on this track.
"I think in Q2 I struggled. I had more pace, and I just didn't get that last lap.
"My Q3 run one was a really sweet lap, and I just matched it basically at the end, but we needed just a little bit more time just to nip at Ferrari."
Mercedes team-mate George Russell had a more disappointing time as he got dumped out of Q2, so will start Sunday's race from 11th on the grid.
Russell said a mistake he made on his final Q2 run cost him the chance to go through to Q3 – but admitted things have not been smooth.
"We're not fast enough this weekend," he said. "Obviously I would have loved to be in Q3. I was giving it everything, the lap was strong, but I made a mistake on my last one and that just crept me out.
"It's a funny sport this one sometimes, going from qualifying on the front row last race [in Australia], to myself being out in Q2, and Lewis just getting in with P10. So, yeah, we're got another chance tomorrow, but not ideal at all."
Related video
Verstappen "tried something different" on Baku F1 qualifying out-lap
Alonso rues Aston Martin DRS issue in Baku F1 qualifying
Hamilton says catching Red Bull might take "a long time"
Hamilton says catching Red Bull might take "a long time" Hamilton says catching Red Bull might take "a long time"
Hamilton looks to copy Moss by staying with Mercedes until "last days"
Hamilton looks to copy Moss by staying with Mercedes until "last days" Hamilton looks to copy Moss by staying with Mercedes until "last days"
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Allison: Mercedes will see W14 as "weak car" until it's the quickest
Allison: Mercedes will see W14 as "weak car" until it's the quickest Allison: Mercedes will see W14 as "weak car" until it's the quickest
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
What "gladiator" Allison's reappointment reveals about Mercedes' F1 shortcomings
What "gladiator" Allison's reappointment reveals about Mercedes' F1 shortcomings What "gladiator" Allison's reappointment reveals about Mercedes' F1 shortcomings
Latest news
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures Why Cadillac can make amends for its previous Le Mans failures
Perth Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins bruising battle with Kostecki
Perth Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins bruising battle with Kostecki Perth Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins bruising battle with Kostecki
Bastianini pulls out of MotoGP Spanish GP weekend with injury
Bastianini pulls out of MotoGP Spanish GP weekend with injury Bastianini pulls out of MotoGP Spanish GP weekend with injury
F1 live: Azerbaijan GP sprint shootout as it happens
F1 live: Azerbaijan GP sprint shootout as it happens F1 live: Azerbaijan GP sprint shootout as it happens
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.