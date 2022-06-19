Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Sainz "didn't leave an inch to the walls" fighting Verstappen Next / Engine issue forced Alonso to "drive kamikaze" in Canadian GP
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Hamilton: Canada F1 podium "overwhelming" after recent struggles

Lewis Hamilton says his podium finish in Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix was "overwhelming" after recent struggles with Mercedes.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Hamilton: Canada F1 podium "overwhelming" after recent struggles
Listen to this article

The seven-time champion has endured a run of difficult races since the start of the campaign, with his Mercedes car suffering quite badly from porpoising.

But after appearing to take a slight step forward with form in Montreal, Hamilton managed his second podium finish of the season as he took third place behind Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz.

He admitted, however, that this one felt much better because it had come after the team had endured its fair share of pain in recent weeks.

"It's quite overwhelming, honestly, to get this third place," said Hamilton.

"It's been such a battle this year with the car and as a team. But we continue to stay vigilant and focused and never giving up.

"That's something I'm so proud of, and I'm inspired by my crew. So thank you to everyone that's here and back at the factory."

Hamilton finished the Montreal race just more than seven seconds behind race winner Verstappen, thanks to a late-race safety car compressing the field.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

However, he felt that the form of the Mercedes had been much better compared to Red Bull and Ferrari than recent races.

"They're a little bit too quick for us at the moment," he said about the cars ahead. "I was giving it everything but we're getting closer. So we've just got to keep pushing. Hopefully will be in a fight with these guys."

Hamilton's Canada weekend had not got off to a good start after a failed experiment with a new floor and extreme set-up on Friday, trials that he had labelled a "disaster".

Read Also:

But he says a concerted effort back at the Mercedes factory and in the simulator had helped turn things around.

"Honestly, our pace was quite good, particularly in the second phase of the stint," he said.

"We did a lot of work back in the simulator but also here to get the setup right. So honestly, I'm ecstatic.

"I didn't expect this coming into the weekend. It's my second podium of the year. So this feels really special, especially where I got my first grand prix win."

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz "didn't leave an inch to the walls" fighting Verstappen
Previous article

Sainz "didn't leave an inch to the walls" fighting Verstappen
Next article

Engine issue forced Alonso to "drive kamikaze" in Canadian GP

Engine issue forced Alonso to "drive kamikaze" in Canadian GP
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Mercedes claims its F1 porpoising issues are now "solved"
Formula 1

Mercedes claims its F1 porpoising issues are now "solved"

Horner: Mercedes car concept, not F1's 2022 rules, to blame for issues
Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes car concept, not F1's 2022 rules, to blame for issues

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime
Formula 1

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton "compelled" to defend Naomi Schiff after F1 online abuse
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton "compelled" to defend Naomi Schiff after F1 online abuse

Hamilton labels Canada F1 set-up experiments a ‘disaster’ Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton labels Canada F1 set-up experiments a ‘disaster’

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

The small details where Hamilton can make the difference for Mercedes

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Mercedes: Too early to abandon work on troubled W13 F1 car
Formula 1

Mercedes: Too early to abandon work on troubled W13 F1 car

Wolff: F1 teams have to be "protected from ourselves" over porpoising
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 teams have to be "protected from ourselves" over porpoising

What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

What Russell's current Mercedes form means for his F1 future

Latest news

Mercedes claims its F1 porpoising issues are now "solved"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes claims its F1 porpoising issues are now "solved"

Traction, not top speed, kept Verstappen ahead of Sainz - Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Traction, not top speed, kept Verstappen ahead of Sainz - Horner

How could Sainz have won the Canadian GP for Ferrari?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

How could Sainz have won the Canadian GP for Ferrari?

Horner: Mercedes car concept, not F1's 2022 rules, to blame for issues
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Mercedes car concept, not F1's 2022 rules, to blame for issues

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
4 h
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
6 h
The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best Prime

The in-demand helmet designer creating works of art for F1's best

GP Racing’s OLEG KARPOV pays a visit to designer Jens Munser, to observe the production of Mick Schumacher’s special helmet for the Miami Grand Prix. What follows is some fascinating insight on the mindsets of Mick’s dad Michael, and family friend Sebastian Vettel

Formula 1
Jun 19, 2022
How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost Prime

How F1's ingenious ignition revolution brought an instant power boost

Former Mercedes powertrains boss Andy Cowell used to say “it all starts with the bonfire”. PAT SYMONDS explains how clever ignition technology delivered a massive advantage

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2022
The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada Prime

The long-run F1 data that offers Ferrari hope in Canada

Max Verstappen headed both Canadian Grand Prix practice sessions, as Charles Leclerc faces a 10-place grid penalty after his Baku blowout. Although those signs point to Red Bull dominating the Formula 1 proceedings in Montreal, Ferrari can bring itself into play if it can deliver on the promise of its long runs.

Formula 1
Jun 18, 2022
Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at Prime

Why "unfair" F1 porpoising rule change needs to be looked at

With the considerable levels of bouncing experienced at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, drivers have called for changes to ease the stress on their backs. But equally, the Formula 1 teams with cars less susceptible to it are unlikely to accept any differences in the rules, feeling it punishes those who got the 2022 regs right. Both sides to the argument have merit - and the FIA must find a middle ground

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2022
Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022 Prime

Where a key Leclerc strength is obscuring the true nature of F1 2022

OPINION: After clinching pole in Baku, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc ended the first third of Formula 1 2022 with six poles to one each for his Red Bull rivals. But this doesn’t reflect important traits differentiating the season’s leading cars – here’s why.

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2022
Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived? Prime

Would Leclerc have won in Baku had his Ferrari survived?

Charles Leclerc's second engine problem in three races meant Max Verstappen had a free run to claim his fifth win of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Whether Leclerc would have been able to repel the Red Bull driver's charge on much older tyres is a question we'll never know the answer to. However, there are some clues from the in-race data that we can infer from

Formula 1
Jun 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.