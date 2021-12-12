Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP, claims title
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Hamilton congratulates Verstappen after "most difficult of F1 seasons"

By:

Lewis Hamilton has congratulated Max Verstappen on beating him to the 2021 Formula 1 world championship in dramatic conditions after what he called "the most difficult of seasons".

Hamilton congratulates Verstappen after "most difficult of F1 seasons"

For the first time in over three decades, both title contenders headed to the final race on equal points after what has been a thoroughly unforgettable and controversial 2021 season.

The title showdown at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix certainly lived up to expectations and offered a blueprint of the entire season packed into one race.

Hamilton passed polesitter Verstappen at the start, but the Dutchman came back to overtake him at Turn 6.

As Verstappen pushed Hamilton into the runoff area, Hamilton emerged ahead with Red Bull angered at race control's non-call to not order him to give the position back.

Passing Hamilton was soft-shod Verstappen's only chance to win and Hamilton duly drove away from the Red Bull on longer lasting mediums, but Red Bull gave itself an outside chance to get back at the Briton by pitting Verstappen under a virtual safety car while Hamilton persisted on used hard tyres.

A late safety car for a crash by Williams man Nicholas Latifi made Mercedes' worst case scenario a reality, with Verstappen pitting again for new tyres with four laps to go while Hamilton was forced to continue lest he lose track position.

The incident was cleared ahead of a last-lap dash to the line, but race control sparked more controversy by initially leaving the lapped cars between leader Hamilton and Verstappen in line only to then allow them to unlap themselves right before the restart.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

That left Hamilton a sitting duck against Verstappen, who swiftly passed his rival at the Turn 5 hairpin and romp home to his maiden world championship.

Despite enduring a heated rivalry with Verstappen, which included several on-track clashes, Hamilton composed himself to congratulate Verstappen in parc ferme after what he called "the most difficult of seasons".

"Firstly, a big congratulations to Max and to his team," Hamilton said.

"I think we did an amazing job this year, with my team. Everyone back to the factory, all the men and women we have - and here - worked so hard this whole year.

"It's been the most difficult of seasons and I'm so proud of them, so grateful to be a part of the journey with them.

"We gave it everything this last part of the season, we gave it absolutely everything and we never gave up. And that's the most important thing."

Read Also:

Hamilton said he had been "feeling good" ahead of the Abu Dhabi showdown after winning the last three races in a row and closing the gap with Verstappen, after it looked at times like the Dutchman was going to run away with the title.

"Yeah, of course. I've been feeling good ... great in the car this past couple of months, particularly at the end," he added.

"If I'm honest, you know, we're still in the pandemic and I just really wish everyone to stay safe and have a good Christmas with all their families and then we'll see about next year."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP, claims title
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP, claims title
Load comments
More from
Filip Cleeren
Russell says Abu Dhabi F1 GP finish is "unacceptable" Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Russell says Abu Dhabi F1 GP finish is "unacceptable"

Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton pips Verstappen in final practice of 2021 Abu Dhabi GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi GP: Hamilton pips Verstappen in final practice of 2021

Four-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Sr. dies aged 82
Video Inside
IndyCar

Four-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Sr. dies aged 82

Lewis Hamilton More from
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton: "No answer" to Verstappen F1 pace in Abu Dhabi qualifying Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: "No answer" to Verstappen F1 pace in Abu Dhabi qualifying

Hamilton feels "a million times better" than 2016 F1 title showdown Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Hamilton feels "a million times better" than 2016 F1 title showdown

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight Prime
Formula 1

How new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton F1 title fight

Mercedes More from
Mercedes
Red Bull: Mercedes not comfortable losing to "just an energy drinks company" Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes not comfortable losing to "just an energy drinks company"

Wolff has faith that F1 title showdown won’t turn dirty Abu Dhabi GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Wolff has faith that F1 title showdown won’t turn dirty

De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2 Prime
Formula E

De Vries: Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2

Latest news

Hamilton congratulates Verstappen after "most difficult of F1 seasons"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton congratulates Verstappen after "most difficult of F1 seasons"

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP, claims title
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Abu Dhabi GP, claims title

Verstappen wants to stay with Red Bull forever after "unbelievable" F1 title win
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen wants to stay with Red Bull forever after "unbelievable" F1 title win

Russell says Abu Dhabi F1 GP finish is "unacceptable"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell says Abu Dhabi F1 GP finish is "unacceptable"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth Prime

The 17k investment proving its enduring F1 worth

Initially controversial owing to its effect on Formula 1 car aesthetics and weight, the halo has earned acceptance since its 2018 introduction. PAT SYMONDS looks at the creation of a lifesaver

Formula 1
4 h
How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Prime

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

The McLaren MP4-15 was a silver arrow too often wreathed in smoke during the 2000 Formula 1 season. Millennial angst or over-reach in the engine bay? STUART CODLING examines the championship challenger that provoked a changing of the guard at McLaren

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2021
The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale Prime

The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale

Mercedes led the way in opening practice at the 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – at least in the only session that mattered. Red Bull showed much stronger signs in another key pre-race consideration, but it would still go into Sunday’s climax at a disadvantage if the FP2 trends bear out in qualifying. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Dec 10, 2021
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.